Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Widow keeps entire inheritance while stepdaughter faces eviction, but she gets ultimate reality check

After inheriting nearly a million dollars, she refused to help her late husband's struggling teenage daughter and asked Reddit if she was wrong.

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships

Text card describing detail of husband's will

Canva; Reddit | u/Spiritual_Alps3413
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 23, 2025

Inheritance disputes often lead to heated debates, especially when a family is divided. One woman recently sparked outrage after revealing that she inherited her late husband’s entire estate—nearly a million dollars—without leaving anything for his 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Posting on Reddit as u/Spiritual_Alps3413, the widow asked if she was wrong for keeping everything while her stepdaughter and her mother struggled to survive.

Married for several years, the woman and her husband had two young children together, ages 6 and 3. When he passed away earlier this year, his will left everything to her and their kids.

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships A pile of cashCanva

She wrote in her post:

"My (32F) husband passed away earlier this year. Our children (6F, 3M) and I inherited his entire estate, which in total is worth almost a million dollars."

Before their marriage, however, her husband had a child with his high school girlfriend. He reportedly wanted nothing to do with the baby, breaking up with the mother as soon as he learned she was pregnant. She writes:

"He broke up with his girlfriend once he found out she was pregnant, saying he wasn't ready to be a father yet. He visited her maybe once every few years when he was alive."

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships A pregnant woman clutches her bellyCanva

The late husband’s 16-year-old daughter and her mother had been financially dependent on his child support payments. After his death, those payments stopped, leaving them in a dire financial situation.

"My stepdaughter and her mother are very poor. They have struggled financially ever since my husband's death, as they no longer receive child support. They're struggling to pay rent and risk getting evicted."

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships An eviction noticeCanva

Despite their desperate situation, the woman refused to share any portion of the inheritance, justifying her decision by pointing to her husband’s clear instructions in his will.

"I barely even know my stepdaughter and I don't think it's my responsibility to take care of her."

Her stepdaughter, heartbroken and desperate, reached out begging for a share of the inheritance. But instead of receiving help, she was met with cold rejection.

"She's furious with me, calling me a heartless gold digger and saying that giving her money was the least I could do to make up for years of neglect."

The widow’s post sparked outrage, with thousands of Reddit users calling her out for dismissing her stepdaughter’s suffering.

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships Supportive Reddit comment Reddit | u/KingBretwald

u/2moms3grls questioned whether this situation was even legal, writing:

"This has to be rage-bait. In the US, you CAN'T disinherit a minor child."

Another user, u/Technical_Shelter519, was appalled by the widow’s lack of compassion, commenting:

"It makes you feel good about yourself knowing this poor child might become homeless. It is not her fault her father basically abandoned her. You could give them something to help out. Is this what you are going to teach your own children?"

User u/NGLImmaRodger added:

"Deadbeat dad watches a child living in poverty. They're about to get evicted. Your stepdaughter asks for a crumb of their father's estate. The father who abandoned them and you're like, Nah, he didn't want that."

Some users blamed both the father and the widow, with u/naysayer1984 pointing out that the stepdaughter’s mother may be entitled to social security benefits:

"Stepdaughter's mom needs to file for social security for her since he can no longer pay child support. Because, well, he's dead. As far as suing and getting half of the estate?? Good luck with that."

Others focused on the moral aspect rather than the legal one, arguing that doing the right thing shouldn’t require a court order.

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships A gavel rests in front of a judgeCanva

Legally, the widow may not be obligated to share the inheritance. But morally? Many argue that allowing a teenager to face homelessness while sitting on a million-dollar estate is inexcusable.

The stepdaughter’s pleas weren’t about greed—they were about survival. While the late father failed to provide for her in life, the widow had a chance to right a wrong—and she chose not to.

Ultimately, the story highlights a difficult truth: a person can be legally in the right and still be profoundly wrong.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

aitafamily dramainheritancelegal advicemoral dilemmaredditrelationshipsstep-parentingviral storiespast events

The Latest

pizza story, food service, Reddit kindness, fast food manager, homeless man, meat lovers pizza, viral Reddit, unexpected kindness, pizza restaurant
Past Events

Employee scolded for buying homeless man a pizza, customer came up with an idea to help

anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing
Past Events

14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from dog walks to screaming into the void

women's stories, personal freedom, widowhood, viral stories, marriage, relationships, empowerment, social commentary, women's rights
Past Events

Women share the first things they did after their husbands died and the internet is in awe

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting
Past Events

When HR tried to slash his pay quietly, this employee blew up their whole plan

More For You

viral stories, history, social commentary, 1960s, feminism, women's rights, retro, newspaper, politics

Newspaper clipping from the 1960s

Reddit

A 1963 newspaper went viral for one man's answer to 'Would a woman be a good president?'

X.com has found a new hero. The man is Vern Hause, a Wisconsin man who was once interviewed for a 1963 issue of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He was among five people asked this simple question nearly 60 years ago: "Would a woman make a good president?" Lo and behold, Vern was the only one who even entertained the idea. He's now being heralded as someone who was way ahead of his time.

The four other interviewees, including two women, all gave a definitive "no," along with their reasoning. But Vern, who became an unlikely internet hero, said, "She couldn't do any worse than some we've had."

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon, Jeff Bezos, labor practices, corporate accountability, worker rights, investigative journalism, underpayment, warehouse workers

Jeff Bezos

Photo by Van Ha via Wikimedia Commons

How one worker’s email to Jeff Bezos uncovered a scandal hiding in plain sight

When a routine paycheck turned into a financial nightmare, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker and mother from Oklahoma, refused to stay silent. In 2020, Jones opened her payment notification expecting $450—only to find a mere $90 deposited. After weeks of fruitless appeals to managers, she took an unprecedented step: emailing then-CEO Jeff Bezos directly.

Jones, skilled in accounting, recognized the error wasn’t isolated. “I’m crying as I write this email because I’m tired of calling people over and over again and no resolution,” she wrote, per the New York Times. “I’m behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up.”

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance, workplace drama, Reddit, toxic boss, micromanagement, petty revenge, viral stories, work stories

Office space with a text card overlayed

Canva

An employee was forced to get a manager's permission to clock out, and her revenge was pure genius

A workplace ruled by toxic bosses can quickly become unbearable, even turning routine tasks like leaving work into frustrating ordeals. Sadly, some managers take micromanagement to extreme levels, insisting on needless and arbitrary rules.

One employee recently went viral on Reddit after brilliantly turning the tables on her manager, who demanded she seek permission before clocking out—even though no one else in the store ever followed such a requirement.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge

A teacher smiles for the photo in his classroom

Canva

Teacher gets glorious payback after school forced him to pay for a class trip himself

School excursions often provide unforgettable experiences and bonding opportunities for students, but for teachers, they can be loaded with logistical headaches. So when a teacher was asked to single-handedly finance a field trip—with zero compensation—Reddit user u/Unfunded_Teacher took to the platform to vent about this bizarre demand.

“Want me to pay out-of-pocket to take students to the zoo? Okay, but you’ll miss out on a killer photo shoot,” read the title of their Reddit post. In 2017, the teacher oversaw a class of 18 children, and a sudden curriculum change mandated a zoo visit. However, the school insisted that, since the budget had been set months before, the teacher would foot the entire bill for all 18 students.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers

The massive Atlantic Ocean is still surprising researchers.

Canva | Victor Zhurbas, Konstantin Lebedev, Natalia Kuzmina

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

According to the research paper, a “water mass” is defined as a body of water that originates in a particular region of the ocean and whose physical properties differ from that of the surrounding water. These properties include temperature, salinity, isotopic ratios, oxygen, silicate, nitrate, phosphate, etc. The study of these properties can offer insights into the oceanic circulation, mixing, and biochemical processes.

Keep ReadingShow less
pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips, dog loyalty, animal behavior, dog attachment, early pregnancy, hormonal changes, Jeff Werber, Health.com expert, vet insights, emotional support dogs, pet parenting

Dogs have impressive observational powers.

Canva

Man's dog suddenly becomes protective of his wife, Internet clocks the reason right away

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong with the dog.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol) and during this time didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Clapton, Tears in Heaven, music history, MTV Unplugged, 90s music, rock music, songwriting, grief, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton performing love on stage in Rotterdam, 2006

Photo by Ckuhl via Wikimedia Commons (CC‑BY‑SA 3.0)

A resurfaced Eric Clapton interview reveals the devastating details that inspired "Tears in Heaven"

British rocker Eric Clapton has had a plethora of hits over his long music career. But one of his most famous songs, "Tears in Heaven", is getting an in-depth look in the musician's film special, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later. (The 90-minute film was released earlier this year on Paramount+ on Feb. 12.)

It centers on Clapton's iconic MTV Unplugged set from 1992, where he performed an acoustic version of “Tears in Heaven.” And in a newly resurfaced interview for the special, he dives more into the heartbreaking background story to the song's lyrics that were inspired by his son Conor's death and subsequent grief journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion

A Tim Hortons and a biker.

Canva

A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

We've all heard the saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover," but in reality, snap judgments happen every day. Whether it's based on someone's clothes, tattoos, or demeanor, these assumptions can often be unfair—and completely wrong. One Canadian biker experienced this firsthand when a mother at a Tim Hortons dismissed him as a "dirty biker" in front of her child. Instead of reacting with anger, he shared a powerful message on Facebook that resonated with thousands.

Luc Perreault, a burly, tattooed biker, had stopped at Tim Hortons for a coffee when he exchanged a friendly smile with a little girl. But rather than receiving kindness in return, he overheard the child's mother pulling her away and saying, "No, no, dear, we don’t talk to dirty bikers."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025