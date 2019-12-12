GOOD

Nike is coming out with a 'modest' swimwear line which even includes a swim hijab

Heidi Lux
12.12.19

Many Muslim women wear modest attire, yet their needs aren't always catered to when it comes to the world of athletics. The lack of swimwear options is such a problem that "a lot of Muslim girls never learn how to swim," Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad told the New Yorker. Now, Nike has launched a new modest swimwear line specifically with the needs of those women in mind.

The Nike Victory Swim Collection comes from listening to athletes from diverse communities. They found a lack of options for female athletes, specifically when it came to swimwear. Many female athletes felt that most modest swimwear options leave them feeling weighted down or wondering if their hijabs would stay in place while swimming.


Introducing the Nike Victory Swim Collection | Nike youtu.be

"The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions," Martha Moore, Nike Creative Director, said in a statement. "We're excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively."

RELATED: For the first time ever, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will feature a "burkini babe."

The burkini is becoming more mainstream, especially after Sports Illustrated featured their first "burkini babe" on the cover of their swimsuit issue earlier this year. However, they're not designed for athletic competition and tend to have folds that can weigh a swimmer down.

Nike's option is designed to provide full coverage without reducing range of motion in the water. The Swim Hijab is designed to stay in place while swimming through a mesh net that holds hair in place. The collection includes the Nike Victory Full-Coverage Swimsuit, plus separate options including a swimming hijab, a tunic top, and leggings.


Zahra Lari, a figure skater from the United Arab Emirates, reviewed the line for Nike. "It doesn't weigh you down, and it helped me swim better," Lari said. "It's so different than any of the swimsuits I've ever seen, and I know I can wear this confidently." Lari was the first athlete to wear hijab while competitively ice skating.

Some Twitter users are also excited about the line.




RELATED: Muslim dad's response to his daughter wanting to remove her hijab goes viral.

This isn't the first time Nike has catered to the needs of athletes who wear hijab. In 2017, Nike launched the Nike Pro Hijab for athletes who had problems finding a suitable hijab for athletic activity. Nike was the first company to do so, providing athletes with both representation and suitable workout gear for their needs.

It's great that a major company is making swimwear more accessible and inclusive!

hijab modest swimwear nike
Culture

A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life

via Fox7Austin / Twitter

For the past three years, there has hardly been a day when a 98-year-old World War II veteran Doug Parker, known as "Mr. Doug," hasn't either stopped by his local Arby's in Chandler, Arizona for lunch or had it delivered to him..

His order? A roast-beef slider with Swiss cheese and a senior drink... Coke with no ice.

Keep Reading Show less
free food for life ahcnadler arizona arby's veterans good news stories cnn msnbc fox news arny's gives veteran free food
Good News

A former Miss World contestant was disqualified for being a mom. Now she's fighting back.

Some beauty pageants, like the Miss America competition, have done away with the swimsuit portions of the competitions, thus dipping their toes in the 21st century. Other aspects of beauty pageants remain stuck in the 1950s, and we're not even talking about the whole "judging women mostly on their looks" thing. One beauty pageant winner was disqualified for being a mom, as if you can't be beautiful after you've had a kid. Now she's trying to get the Miss World competition to update their rules.

Veronika Didusenko won the Miss Ukraine pageant in 2018. After four days, she was disqualified because pageant officials found out she was a mom to 5-year-old son Alex, and had been married. Didusenko said she had been aware of Miss World's rule barring mother from competing, but was encouraged to compete anyways by pageant organizers.

Keep Reading Show less
sexism beauty contest discrimination veronika didusenko miss world

Anti-vaxxer arrested for spreading fake news during the deadly measles outbreak in Samoa

via NZ Stuff / Twitter and Leakblast / Twitter

A state of emergency has been declared in Samoa, an island with a population just below 200,000 in the South Pacific, after a measles outbreak has infected over 4800 people and killed over 70, mostly young children.

For perspective, the U.S., a country with a population of 327,000,000 has had around 1,300 causes of measles in 2019, the country's largest outbreak since 1992.

At the time of the outbreak only 31% of the island's population was vaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less
anti-vaxxers measles vaccination hesitancy samoa measles edwin tamasese anti-vaxxer samoa arrested
promo-homepage