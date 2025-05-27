Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Her boss told her to “take everything that’s yours.” So she did—and it wrecked the company.

When her boss fired her with one final request, she followed it word for word—and made him instantly regret it.

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyalty

Employee leaving work for final time

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffMay 27, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Getting fired is always tough, but getting fired after carrying a company on your back? That hits different. For u/everybodys-therapist, it was also the start of one of the most satisfying workplace stories the internet has seen in a while.

She wasn’t just a designer—she was the glue holding it all together

Originally hired as a professional media designer, she soon found herself wearing every hat imaginable. From running large-scale events to managing AV setups, she took on more than anyone should be expected to handle. And when the company refused to invest in proper gear, she brought her own.

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyaltyUpset employeeCanva

“All of that equipment had my name on it to make sure that it wouldn't get lost if I lent it out.”
u/everybodys-therapist

That foresight would pay off in a big way.

The layoff came five years in, during what her boss described as a “downsizing.” Translation: she was being replaced by a fresh-out-of-college hire who’d be expected to do the jobs of multiple seasoned employees.

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyaltyFired employee leaving workCanva

Before she could even process it, her boss gave her one final instruction:

“Take everything that is yours, as you won't be coming back.”
u/everybodys-therapist

Challenge accepted.

With help from a coworker, she loaded up her Ford Explorer with every piece of personal equipment she’d brought in over the years. Cameras, cables, mics, lights—if it was hers, it went.

“With every box we loaded, my boss grew increasingly panicked.”
u/everybodys-therapist

Then came the best part: the AV booth.

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyaltyFormer employee packing up belongingsCanva

She requested access to the AV area and catwalk, where much of her gear had been stored. The look on her boss’s face said it all.

“I still remember the fear in his eyes… I felt like the Grinch.”
u/everybodys-therapist

She walked out with the tools that had powered the company’s biggest events—and walked right into Reddit legend status.

Reddit users cheered her on, many sharing their own satisfying endings.

u/AcmeCartoonVillian wrote: “Twenty years ago, I did almost exactly this… My colleague and I left to start our own sign company and copy center, taking a significant portion of legacy customers with us.”


workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyaltySupportive commentReddit | u/That-Dutch-Mechanic

Another, u/DracoDeVis, recalled: “When my mother’s theater company laid off its production team before going bankrupt, her costume team discreetly retrieved thousands of costumes they had crafted.”


workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyaltyWalk of shameCanva

These weren’t just petty victories—they were cautionary tales for employers who take their most loyal people for granted.

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyaltyMany commenters shared similar work storiesReddit | u/mrbitterness_

As for u/everybodys-therapist, the company didn’t last long after her departure.

“The company only lasted another year.”
u/everybodys-therapist

They underestimated what she brought to the table. And when they told her to take everything that was hers, they didn’t realize she’d be taking everything that made their events run, their tech function, and their reputation stay intact.

Let this be a warning: if someone’s keeping your business running, maybe don’t treat them like they’re disposable. You might find out the hard way how much they really did.

av setupboss regretemployee loyaltyfired from joblayoffspetty revengeprofessional boundariesquitting storyreddit revenge storyworkplace revengepast events

The Latest

childhood romance, viral tiktok, playground proposal, first grade breakup
Past Events

First grader's love triangle ends with a real diamond and one stunned mom

transgender, military, ban, heroes, executive order, trump
Heroes

As Democrats try to reverse transgender military ban, trans military heroes speak out

rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart
Culture

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyalty
Past Events

Her boss told her to “take everything that’s yours.” So she did—and it wrecked the company.

More For You

tmj disorder, jaw click fix, chatgpt health advice, ai success story, jaw pain, tmj treatment, viral reddit post, ai and healthcare, physical therapy, jaw popping

Man's jaw stops clicking after years with ai's help

Canva

His jaw clicked for 5 years. AI gave him a fix that worked in one minute.

For five years, u/User2000ss lived with a constant click in his jaw. He thought it was the result of a boxing injury—annoying, sometimes painful, and impossible to fix. He’d seen doctors, had MRIs, tried self-massage. Nothing made a difference.

Then, on a whim, he asked ChatGPT.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to fill his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
lottery winner, giant check, Powerball, Stefan Mandel, Iowa lottery, viral story, big win, $1 prize, lottery hack, jackpot, humor, odd news, lottery syndicate, millionaire moment

Tyler Heep one the lottery... technically.

Canva

One man turned a $1 lottery win into a victory lap for the rest of us

When you hear someone won the lottery, you usually picture a life-changing windfall—millions of dollars, big plans, and perhaps a luxury car or two. But for Tyler Heep of Iowa, the prize was just one dollar. And yet, he wasn't about to let the size of the winnings determine the size of the celebration.

Rather than quietly pocket his modest prize, Heep decided he wanted the full experience given to jackpot winners: the oversized check, the camera flashes, and the bragging rights.

Keep ReadingShow less
harry potter, parenting fail, gaslighting, child psychology, reddit parenting, viral tweet, imagination vs reality, trust issues, cult behavior, fantasy and fiction

The Harry Potter crew

Source: WARNER BROS

Parents pretend Harry Potter is real and raise their daughter to believe she’s a witch

When it comes to childhood fantasy, most parents walk a line between imagination and reality. But one Reddit post—now deleted but preserved via screenshots—crossed that line in a major way.

Originally shared in the Harry Potter subreddit and then reposted on Twitter (now X), the story details how a couple has been raising their 8-year-old daughter to believe that she’s not just a Harry Potter fan, but an actual witch.

Keep ReadingShow less
interracial family, racism response, vacaville news, hate mail, community support, homeownership, racial bias, family resilience, anonymous letter, racial injustice, neighborhood unity, modern racism, mixed race family, social justice, family story, uplifting news, inspirational story, real life racism, everyday heroes, anti-racism

Representative Image: One family came home to a letter that changed their feelings about their new neighborhood.

Canva

A coward left hate in their mailbox, this family found something stronger on their block

When Marc Yu checked his mailbox in Vacaville, California, in May 2019, he found a typed letter that stunned him and his wife, Sandy. It wasn’t just anonymous, it was personal, presumptuous, and deeply racist. The author, claiming to speak on behalf of the neighborhood, demanded the Yu family leave within 60 days. Their offense? Existing while being an interracial family.

"Your interracial family is not welcome here."

— anonymous letter

The note, addressed to "the tenants at 1216 [REDACTED STREET]," opened with condescension about the Meadowlands neighborhood and its supposed standards. It claimed residents had lived there for over 20 years and took pride in its “cleanliness and quiet atmosphere.” It then veered into an outright attack:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025