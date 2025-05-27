Her boss told her to “take everything that’s yours.” So she did—and it wrecked the company.

Getting fired is always tough, but getting fired after carrying a company on your back? That hits different. For u/everybodys-therapist, it was also the start of one of the most satisfying workplace stories the internet has seen in a while.

She wasn’t just a designer—she was the glue holding it all together

Originally hired as a professional media designer, she soon found herself wearing every hat imaginable. From running large-scale events to managing AV setups, she took on more than anyone should be expected to handle. And when the company refused to invest in proper gear, she brought her own.

“All of that equipment had my name on it to make sure that it wouldn't get lost if I lent it out.”

— u/everybodys-therapist



That foresight would pay off in a big way.

The layoff came five years in, during what her boss described as a “downsizing.” Translation: she was being replaced by a fresh-out-of-college hire who’d be expected to do the jobs of multiple seasoned employees.

Before she could even process it, her boss gave her one final instruction:

“Take everything that is yours, as you won't be coming back.”

— u/everybodys-therapist



Challenge accepted.

With help from a coworker, she loaded up her Ford Explorer with every piece of personal equipment she’d brought in over the years. Cameras, cables, mics, lights—if it was hers, it went.

“With every box we loaded, my boss grew increasingly panicked.”

— u/everybodys-therapist



Then came the best part: the AV booth.

She requested access to the AV area and catwalk, where much of her gear had been stored. The look on her boss’s face said it all.

“I still remember the fear in his eyes… I felt like the Grinch.”

— u/everybodys-therapist



She walked out with the tools that had powered the company’s biggest events—and walked right into Reddit legend status.

Reddit users cheered her on, many sharing their own satisfying endings.

u/AcmeCartoonVillian wrote: “Twenty years ago, I did almost exactly this… My colleague and I left to start our own sign company and copy center, taking a significant portion of legacy customers with us.”





Another, u/DracoDeVis, recalled: “When my mother’s theater company laid off its production team before going bankrupt, her costume team discreetly retrieved thousands of costumes they had crafted.”





These weren’t just petty victories—they were cautionary tales for employers who take their most loyal people for granted.

As for u/everybodys-therapist, the company didn’t last long after her departure.

“The company only lasted another year.”

— u/everybodys-therapist



They underestimated what she brought to the table. And when they told her to take everything that was hers, they didn’t realize she’d be taking everything that made their events run, their tech function, and their reputation stay intact.

Let this be a warning: if someone’s keeping your business running, maybe don’t treat them like they’re disposable. You might find out the hard way how much they really did.