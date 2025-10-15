Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Retired detective schools an angry woman and her son after she tries to kick his family off a public lake

When a woman tried to force his family off a public lake by calling her deputy son for backup, she had no idea the man she was yelling at was a retired detective.

Reddit, entitlement, police, detective, law enforcement, boating, public space, parenting, malicious compliance

A man fishes from his boat during sunset

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Oct 15, 2025

Some stories of public confrontation are so perfectly structured they feel like a movie scene. This tale, shared by a retired detective on Reddit, is one of them—a masterclass in what happens when someone tries to wield authority they don't have against a quiet expert.

The detective, posting under the username u/Country_Fence, set the scene on a local public lake where he and his family often took their ski boat. "One day, after a few hours on the lake, my daughter mentioned she needed to use the bathroom," he recalled. They did what they always did: pulled their boat up to a docking area near the public restrooms, making sure to stay far away from the designated swimming zone.

As they approached the shore, a woman sitting in a lounge chair began glaring at them. To the family’s surprise, the kids recognized her as the "mean lunch lady" from their old elementary school. As soon as the family docked, she began yelling, accusing them of breaking the law by bringing a motorboat into a swimming area.

Reddit, entitlement, Karen, police, detective, law enforcement, boating, public space, parenting, malicious compliance A woman stands by a lakeCanva

The detective remained calm. "Really? What law?" he asked. He pointed out that the clearly marked swimming area was still 250 feet away. Unfazed, the woman insisted that the law forbids boats from pulling up to any shore.

When her fabricated laws didn't work, she escalated, pulling out her phone to call her son, a local deputy. She read the boat’s hull number to him over the phone. A moment later, she turned to the detective with a smirk. "My son is going to order you from the lake, RIGHT NOW..." she gloated. Then, something happened that changed the entire dynamic. "This woman CALLS ME BY MY FULL NAME!!! Then she hands me the phone," the detective wrote.

He knew instantly that the deputy had just made a massive, illegal mistake.

Reddit, entitlement, Karen, police, detective, law enforcement, boating, public space, parenting, malicious complianceGif of woman saying "You messed up" via Giphy


"In my state, it's known as a LEIN violation, and police officers/deputies are very often charged with this crime," he explained. "If an officer uses his police computer to divulge personal information...say a deputy tells his mom the name of the registered owner of a boat that she is having a disagreement with, for example, it is a crime, no ifs ands or buts. Every cop knows this."

The detective took the phone. The deputy on the other end began to identify himself, but was quickly interrupted. The detective asked him if he was familiar with a LEIN violation. After a few more pointed questions, the deputy on the line went completely silent.

Reddit, entitlement, Karen, police, detective, law enforcement, boating, public space, parenting, malicious compliance A man by a lake speaks on his cell phoneCanva

The checkmate was delivered. "Tell you what," the detective said calmly. "I'm going to hand this phone back to your mother. Then you're going to tell your mother to leave this beach right now. Then we can all forget this ever happened. Understood?"

He handed the phone back. The woman listened to her son, and without another word, packed her things and left.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

boatingdetectiveentitlementkarenlaw enforcementmalicious complianceparentingpolicepublic spaceredditpast events

The Latest

autism, parenting, child's drawing, viral, TikTok, motherhood, kids art, neurodiversity, wholesome, good news
Past Events

A mom asked her 5-year-old with autism to draw her and the result was not what she expected

Reddit, entitlement, police, detective, law enforcement, boating, public space, parenting, malicious compliance
Past Events

Retired detective schools an angry woman and her son after she tries to kick his family off a public lake

air travel, seat dispute, airplane etiquette, passenger drama, Indigo Airlines, airline seating, Reddit story, travel woes, flying experience, airplane behavior, entitled passengers, exit row seat, flight upgrade, in-flight conflict, travel stories, plane seating mix-up, funny airline story, boarding pass, travel mishaps, viral Reddit
Past Events

Entitled woman stole his plane seat so he tricked her in the best way

scream club, stress relief, therapy, community, friendship
Health

People afraid to vent to their friends are meeting new ones through `scream clubs’

More For You

malicious compliance, workplace, boss, management, Reddit, work-life balance, flexible work, micromanagement, leadership, employee rights

The boss talks to an upset employee at work

Canva

A manager demanded his employee leave at 4 p.m. on the dot and the fallout was glorious

In the world of workplace stories, tales of "malicious compliance" are a genre unto themselves. They’re the oddly satisfying accounts of employees following a manager’s ill-advised rule so perfectly that it completely breaks the system. One story that has resonated for years, recently resurfacing on Reddit, serves as a masterclass in this quiet form of protest—but with a surprisingly positive twist.

The story was shared by a Redditor, u/my-reddit-saga, about a job he held 15 years ago at a government agency. His primary role was maintaining a fleet of cars, a job that involved a mix of tasks with varying time commitments—from quick fixes and supply runs to thorough, 45-minute hand washes for each vehicle. The job came with flexible hours, a system that worked perfectly for the task-based nature of the work. On some days, he might finish a final car wash and stay 15 minutes late; on others, he’d wrap up early and head home.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, empathy, compassion, subway, viral story, human connection, mental health, good news, inspiring story, motherhood

A woman sits in a busy subway car

Canva

When a 70-year-old mom saw an aggressive man on the subway, her simple act left him in tears

It was a scene that causes everyone on a subway car to hold their breath. The air grows thick with tension, unspoken fear, and the desperate hope that nothing escalates. A man, standing well over six feet tall, was in a state of clear distress. His movements were erratic, his voice loud and aggressive as he cursed and shouted into the cramped space.

Other passengers reacted as anyone might: they recoiled, creating a wide, invisible barrier around him. They averted their eyes, clutching their bags a little tighter, waiting for the doors to open at the next stop. But as the silent fear rippled through the car, one woman saw something different. She didn't see a threat to be avoided; she saw a human being who was hurting.

Keep ReadingShow less
homelessness, human kindness, friendship, transformation, Ginger Sprouse, Victor Hubbard, compassion, uplifting stories, real-life heroes, good news, acts of kindness, helping others, second chances, empathy, inspiring stories, homeless man, giving back, social impact, everyday heroes, life change

Representative Image: One question can change everything.

Photo credit: Canva

For three years she passed the same homeless man, then one question changed everything

Sometimes, our opportunity to help is right in front of our eyes; we just need to have the heart to see it. A woman named Ginger Sprouse recalled seeing a homeless man, Victor Hubbard, quite often, as reported by CBS News. For three years, she would find the man in the same spot on the streets on her way to work. At first, she wondered why he couldn’t get a job or try to change his life. She asked him a question out of curiosity, and it made all the difference in transforming his life. Sprouse noted how her approach to homeless people was always indifferent.

A familiar face on her morning commute

Victor Hubbard, compassion, uplifting stories, real-life heroes, good news, acts of kindness, helping others, second chances, empathy, inspiring stories, homeless man, giving back, social impact, everyday heroes, life change Representative Image: She couldn't understand why he wouldn't "just" get a job. Photo credit: Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Jarrid Tansey, F&R Auto Sales, instant karma, pizza delivery, workplace bullying, viral video, bad customer, fundraiser, tipping, customer service

Construction crew look off into the distance

Canva

A car dealership crew humiliated a pizza guy over $7. The internet's revenge was brutal.

It remains one of the internet's most satisfying tales of instant karma, a story from 2015 that perfectly illustrates how a moment of cruelty can backfire spectacularly in the digital age. It began with a pizza delivery, a $7 dispute, and ended with a business's reputation in flames.

The incident, originally reported by CNN, involved Jarrid Tansey, a delivery driver for Palace Pizza, and the staff at F&R Auto Sales, a car dealership in Westport, Massachusetts. Tansey delivered a $42 order and was paid with $50. Assuming the extra money was a tip, he left. However, he soon received a call from the dealership demanding he drive back to return the $7 and change.

Keep ReadingShow less
farmer family, cotton farming, unseen labor, parenting moments, rural life, working parents, modern motherhood, family dinner, marriage dynamics, gratitude, emotional labor, farm life, parenting challenges, small town stories, everyday heroes, relationship insight, family sacrifices, motherhood perspective, southern life, working dad

Representative Image: The days on the farm are long.

Photo credit: Canva

A wife’s frustration turned to tears when she saw why her husband stayed late

Sometimes, people do not realize what their loved ones are sacrificing without a complaint. A farmer's wife realized that about her husband when she saw him having dinner while entertaining their daughter after a long day of work. The wife, Katie Spence Pugh, shared that realization about her cotton farmer husband, Eugene, in a now-deleted post on Facebook, per the Daily Mail. She also revealed the profound moment she realized that her husband was actually making more sacrifices than her, even though she was tired and frustrated because of his late working hours.

Before the shift in perspective

"I snapped this picture the other night at the end of a long day. I was tired. I was irritated," Pugh wrote about a picture of her husband having dinner, as their little daughter, Charlotte, sat on the table and started talking to him, while also eating his food. "I had sent my husband a text telling him that I knew it wouldn’t make a difference, but I wanted him to know that I was feeling fed up with how much he works and with all that I have to do every day by myself," she recounted, per Love What Matters. Her full-time job, cooking food, bathing the kids, weekend trips without her husband and maintaining a house at the same time was taking a toll on her and she was "resenting" her husband for having to do it all alone because of his work hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
acts of kindness, good neighbor, parenting, viral story, Facebook, toddler accident, car damage, compassion, community, feel-good story

Toddler sits on the hood of a car

Canva

Their toddler damaged a neighbor's car. The 'invoice' they got was a total shock.

It’s a moment every parent of a young child dreads: the accidental, and potentially expensive, damaging of someone else’s property. For one family, that moment came when their three-year-old opened a car door a little too enthusiastically, dinging the neighbor’s vehicle parked nearby.

As reported by Metro, the parents immediately did the right thing. Feeling terrible about the accident, they found their neighbor, explained what had happened, and offered to pay for all the repairs out of pocket to avoid involving insurance companies. They braced themselves for a hefty bill.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adhara Pérez Sánchez, child prodigy, high IQ, autism, genius, bullying, Mexico, University of Arizona, STEM, inspirational story

A young child tinkers with a circuit board

Canva

9-year-old with autism shocks the world with an IQ higher than Einstein

At just nine years old, Adhara Pérez Sánchez of Mexico City has an IQ of 162—a score higher than the estimated IQs of both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. But her journey to becoming a celebrated child prodigy was paved with cruelty and misunderstanding.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, Pérez struggled to fit in at school. Her unique way of interacting with the world made her a target for bullies. Her mother, Nallely Sanchez, recalled a particularly devastating incident in an interview with the Yucatan Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroic teens, house fire, good news, everyday heroes, Island Echo, Hampshire, fire safety, community, elderly rescue, lifesaving

An elderly woman listens to music with headphones

Canva

A 97-year-old was relaxing when 5 teens suddenly appeared in her home. Then they saved her life.

A group of five teenagers on vacation in Hampshire, England, are being hailed as heroes after their quick thinking saved a 97-year-old woman from a potentially fatal house fire, as reported by Island Echo.

The teens—Sacha Hewson, Mark Meyer, Izzy Meade, Matt Pritchard, and Elliott Brown—were walking back from the beach when they noticed something alarming. “We were walking back from the beach and walked past the lady’s house and we noticed there was smoke filtering from the front door,” Hewson recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025