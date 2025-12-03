Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Adults share 11 startlingly funny things that random kids have said to them

"You look like someone who eats the icing first."

kids, funny kids, awkward kids, conversations with kids, funny kid quotes

People share the crazy stuff they've been told by random kids.

Photo credit: Canva, Serhii Yevdokymov (left, cropped) / Sorapop Udomsri (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedDec 03, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

We all seem to know at least one kid with zero filter. There’s something hilarious about that naive innocence—the youth often seem to be living in different worlds where the social rules are, let’s say, more flexible. And on that note, what’s the most startlingly funny thing a random child has ever said to you? That’s the central premise of a recent Reddit thread, where grown adults looked back at the most "unexpectedly" amusing exchanges they’ve had with kids.

The OP kicked things off with a classic, recalling how they were blindsided by a bizarre one-liner while standing in line at the bakery. "A little kid (maybe 5) suddenly turned around, looked me dead in the eyes, and said, very seriously, 'You look like someone who eats the icing first.' I have no idea what that means. Is it an insult? A personality assessment? A prophecy?"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"His mom apologized and said he has been 'evaluating people’ lately, which somehow raised even more questions," they continued. "Evaluating them for what? Cake-related crimes? Hidden frosting habits? I spent the rest of the day wondering what vibe I radiate that made a tiny human decide I am the kind of person who attacks the icing before the cake. And the worst part is that he is right. I do exactly that. Anyway it made my whole day. Kids are tiny unfiltered comedians."

It’s hard to top that one, but here are 10 more contenders from the Reddit thread.

Some weird and cringe-inducing kid lines focused on appearance

Inevitably, in many of the responses, the kids focused on people's appearance.

"So I work as a piano teacher, and one day this little boy came into his lesson and paused for a bit, and then said...'[A]re you a mom or a kid? Mind you, I’m not married and I have no children 💀 And obviously, these were the only two options: mom or kid. So I responded that I was a 'really, really big kid.' And he paused for another minute, and he was like, “Does anyone else here know that you are a kid?' And I said, 'Some people, but not everyone. Can I trust you with this information?' And he did the whole 'lips are sealed throw away the key' motion. 😭 It was perfect. And when the lesson ended, he said, 'Don’t worry, I won’t tell my mom, so you can keep being my piano teacher.' 🤣🤣🤣

"I was walking into the library and a mom and very young daughter were coming out. The daughter comes to a rapid halt and points at me, 'Whoa! That looks like my daddy!’ Poor Mom looked absolutely mortified…"

"I wore a leather jacket that had fringe on it to a family dinner. Kids were playing outside, and when I got out of my car, one of the kids said to me, 'I didn’t know you were a cowgirl.’ Of course I replied, 'You didn’t?' Then they all went back to playing."

"I was riding the elevator with a very pregnant mom and son about 4 yrs old. He looked at my big belly and asked if I was going to have a baby too. I said, 'No, I'm just fat.' He smiled knowingly and said, 'Well, maybe next year.'"

"I jogged past this father his very young little daughter around the high school track. I saw her look at me, and I said 'hi.' She turned to her Dad and said 'What a strange man.' I was like 30 at the time and in the [best] shape of my life. Feeling the best looking i've ever been before then or since. Yet to this day I wonder 'Why did she say that?' Lol"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Other strange interactions with random kids

"Not directly to me, but I was in the restroom at Target years ago, and I heard a kid complaining about the smell. His mom said to close his nose and he wouldn’t smell it, and he said he still could, through his eyes. She asked how, and he said, dripping with disdain and impatience at her ignorance, 'Because they’re magic eyes.'”

"That my breath smelled like ham. It was funny but am still to this day insulted."

"Photographing baseball kids’ portraits, I tell the one kid to slightly drop his chin … he looks at me in a confused way: 'I can’t. It’s just there.'”

"My bff had her 6 mth old in the grocery cart and her 4 yo was walking next to the buggy. Poor stocker kid made the mistake of trying to be funny…did not end up that way. Stocker saw the baby chewing on the handle due to teething. Stocker guy asked my friend is she ever fed the baby because he looked hungry. The 4yo got very indignant at the question, put his hands on his hips, and replied, 'Yes, she does feed him! She feeds him her boobie, and it tastes bad too!!!"

"One time in a restaurant I said to my kid something along the lines of 'master of pickles’ while talking about a huge pickle on my plate, and he yelled out into the room, 'THIS IS MASTER BACON.' He didn’t know how to pronounce things clearly yet, and it didn’t sound quite right."

What parents can say to rude children

Clearly most of these comments are puzzling, at worst. But some of them do cross the line into being offensive, and if you’re the parent of the kid in question, what’s the best tactic in shutting down rudeness? Dr. Becky Kennedy, a clinical psychologist popular on social media and founder of Good Inside, shared three simple responses to help keep such behavior at bay. "[W]e know if we give rudeness back to our kid, they are just going to give more rudeness back to us," she said. "That is so ineffective, and we have to be the adult."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

funny kids strangers conversations meeting people conversation skills awkward funny moments social interactions social norms kids

The Latest

kids, funny kids, awkward kids, conversations with kids, funny kid quotes
Humor

Adults share 11 startlingly funny things that random kids have said to them

instructions, communication, adhd, tips, directions
Ideas

Communications expert reveals 3-step method to ensure people always follow your instructions

spider robot, reforestation, climate change, wildfires, portugal
Science

Portuguese teens build amazing spider robot to replant forests decimated by wildfires

Great Pyramid of Giza, Dixon Relics, Abeer Eladany, University of Aberdeen, archaeology, ancient Egypt, Khufu, carbon dating, lost artifact, Waynman Dixon
Past Events

Only 3 objects have ever been found inside the Great Pyramid. One of them vanished for a century.

More For You

mandoline slicer, injury, nightmare stories, cooking tips, chefs

Even professional chefs are wary of this kitchen tool.

Photo credit: Canva

Chefs reveal the most feared common kitchen tool that even scares the pros

Working in the kitchen always requires a sense of caution. You have to be mindful of burners, possible contamination, spills, and so on. Chefs, home cooks, and regular people who just want to make a grilled cheese sandwich know this. We’re told to be careful with knives, wash our hands, and use potholders, etc. However, there is one common kitchen tool that even the most seasoned veterans of the kitchen still fear. They're sure to white-knuckle whenever they see a person use it for the first time or the fiftieth, and that tool is the mandoline slicer.

For those who don’t know, a mandoline slicer is a tool used to slice fruits and vegetables into incredibly thin slices or julienne slices (long matchstick-like cuts). The purpose is to create thin, even slices, either so they cook well according to the recipe or to elevate a slice for aesthetic purposes. How it works is the food is slid along an adjustable plane surface until it reaches a sharp mounted blade at a fixed point, slicing the food and letting it fall.

Keep Reading Show less
cashiers, cashier stories, weird stores, humor, retail nightmare

Seriously, cashiers don't get paid enough.

Photo credit: Canva

Cashiers share the 10 craziest, most bizarre interactions they’ve had with customers

Many people have been a cashier at a business at some point in their lives. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are over three million cashiers working in the country today—and they all have stories. If you've ever worked behind the register, you might have some stories, too. Annoying stories about customers who irritated you, yelled at you, or were just jerks. Or positive stories like the time a customer bought you a coffee or offered a, “Have a nice day!” every time they showed up. Then, there's the other category: the odd stories.

For every hundred stories of an angry customer that brought an expired coupon or a customer that kindly bought the groceries of the person in line behind them, there is one bizarre tale from the world behind the counter. It could be a case of an odd but happy happenstance, over-the-top bad customers, acts of heroism, or just plain weird interactions that aren’t typically a part of a cashier’s day-to-day experience.

Keep Reading Show less
job interviews, job applications, careers, funny job interview stories, weird job interviews

Candidates and hirers share wild things they've encountered in job interviews.

Photo credit: Canva, kamranaydinov (main image), sureeporn from Getty Images (text box)

Candidates, hirers share 6 craziest, funniest things they encountered during job interviews

The interview process can be excruciating for everyone. As a candidate, you might spend hours of prep time running through sample questions, only to have the recruiter completely ignore your résumé. As a hiring manager, you might meet an ill-prepared applicant who doesn’t even remember the job title or company name. (Even worse, the job seeker might have misrepresented themselves. According to a 2023 ResumeLab survey, 70% of respondents admitted they’d lied on their résumés.) Plus, we’re all human—if you’re unlucky enough to share my particular style of sweat glands, you might wind up with distracting pit stains. Never ideal.

Most of us have felt the humbling, awkward sting of a painful interview. But if you go through this process enough, you inevitably wind up with funny stories—even if the comedy only presents itself in hindsight. If you’re preparing for an upcoming interview and need to deflate the tension—or if you want a good laugh—check out these seven stories of the funniest, craziest situations candidates and hirers have encountered.

Keep Reading Show less
Will Ferrell, success, comedy, dreams, vocation, work

Will Ferrell's success was due to an "anti-pep talk" from his dad.

via Will Ferrell/Wikimedia Commons

Will Ferrell reveals how his dad's 'anti-pep talk' led him to wild comedy success

Will Ferrell is one of the most celebrated and successful comedians in the world, with several years of making audiences laugh on Saturday Night Live and decades of making popular comedies on the big screen. From Anchorman to Elf, Ferrell’s work has and will continue to stand the test of time.

One would figure that his success comes from constant encouragement from his family and belief in himself, but he actually had the complete opposite happen to him. In an interview on Off Camera with Sam Jones, Ferrell shared that before he started breaking into comedy, his dad offered him some pragmatic wisdom that could leave others bewitched.

Keep Reading Show less
realtors, homeownership, funny realtor stories, funny homeownership stories, weird realtor stories

These are some of the funniest and weirdest things realtors have encountered on the job.

Photo credit: Canva, ASphotostudio (left/right, cropped) / Andy Dean Photography (middle, cropped)

Realtors share the 5 'funniest,' 'weirdest' things they've encountered while showing a house

Perhaps it depends on the geographic location or the number of clients they take on in a year, but for whatever reason, some realtors encounter a lot of bizarre things on the job. (My first real estate pro, in her decades of trying to help people buy and sell houses, witnessed so much crazy stuff that she wrote an entire book about that subject. True story!)

So, what are the weirdest, funniest situations realtors have experienced at work? Well, the best way to find out is to consult strangers on the Internet. Many agents, sharing comfortably with online anonymity, have shared their wildest stories—a lot of tales that, frankly, would have been uncomfortable to witness in person but are super entertaining with distance and the passage of time.

Keep Reading Show less
bangs haircut, funny photoshop, reddit viral, hairstyle makeover, curtain bangs, viral photo, husband prank, clip-on bangs, haircut humor, before and after, photoshop challenge, reddit story, internet reacts, photo edit, wife makeover, viral transformation, reddit thread, glow-up, beauty experiment, funny internet

A bad photoshop attempt turned into a hilarious viral moment

Reddit | u/rickyk57

Husband fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs, now everyone wants her to

Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Keep Reading Show less
tattoos, tattoo fails, funny tattoos, reddit stories, ironic tattoos

Someone shared their tattoo fail online, and strangers pointed out the typo's hilarious irony.

Photo credit: Reddit (cropped and partially blurred)

Person shares their 'consequential' tattoo fail and the irony is almost too perfect

Getting a tattoo can be invigorating. It can also be terrifying—partly because you’re trusting another human to not make a mistake with the design. (It’s one thing to send a typo through text, but it’s another to inscribe one on someone’s body in ink.) It’s a bummer, of course, and we’d never wish that outcome on anyone. However, every once in a while, a tattoo fail can be both hilarious and strangely life-affirming.

You’ve probably seen some of the famous examples floating around the Internet over the years. (There’s an entire Know Your Meme page dedicated to this topic.) But a future classic emerged in August 2025, when someone shared the misspelling that added an ironic twist to their new body art. The image is a spiral adorned with butterflies, stars, and the phrase, "This action will have consequences." Except the tattoo artist accidentally inked "conseqences"—without the "u."

Keep Reading Show less
funny signs, humorous signs, comedic public signs, viral funny signs, funny warning signs, r/funnysigns, humorous signage, funny public messages, silly signs

A funny bathroom sign.

Reddit | u/beachvbguy

25 hilarious signs that prove some messages just can’t be taken seriously

Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025