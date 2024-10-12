Stranger finds incredibly moving note from mom inspiring her son to read tucked in old second-hand book

Even in the digital age when people do most of their reading via PDFs, books haven't lost their allure, and this includes second-hand books with tanned pages and musty smell. These used books often contain souvenirs left by previous owners. A Redditor, who goes by u/relentlesslykind, once came across a heartfelt letter from a mother for her son Adrian in an antiquarian version of the book “The Fellowship of the Rings” by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

A screengrab of the page was posted by the Redditor in the r/MadeMeSmile group, where it received 31,000 upvotes. Someone said the note sounded like their“favorite unintentional poem.” Addressed to Adrian, the note read, “'The Hobbit’' is the first book. So keep your eyes open in second-hand bookstores. Remember, take your time – a paragraph; a line; a page. It doesn't matter how long, it's that you do it.” The handwritten message mainly illustrates two things. One is that the mom dearly loved her son Adrian. Secondly, she wanted to instill a deep love for books and reading in his mind.

No one knows the identity of the boy named Adrian mentioned in the note or the mother, but wherever he may be, the Redditor told him, “Adrian, if you’re out there - your book is in safe hands, hit me up if you’d like it back,” through the caption of his post. He also added that the book spent a considerable time in the Toronto school’s library system before reaching him. A search for the title “The Fellowship of the Ring” reveals lots of results in Toronto Public Library’s online catalog. Perhaps, another copy might contain one such surreal souvenir from its previous owner as well.

In the comments section, people shared their thoughts on different elements of the book and the note left within. Some just adored how much this mom seemed to love her son Adrian, which made them bawl. Whereas, some others even commented about mom’s whimsical handwriting, noting that there are some spelling and punctuation errors, which they considered cute. Many people shared personal stories of how they too found treasures like this note in old books, or how their mom used to inspire them to read books.

“I've found lots of little notes scribbled in the Silver Age comics I collect. One time I even found an old Polaroid of a couple on their 49th anniversary, and it was about as old as Polaroid cameras get. Noted with the names and all. Always fun to think that the thing you have has had its own rich story,” said u/segmentedmoss in a comment. Another Redditor, u/JonPQ, recounted an experience when they also bought a secondhand copy of “The Hobbit” and found a sweet note inside it. They added, “I absolutely adore finding notes in used books I buy. I have an 80s copy of The Hobbit I randomly bought online, with a cheerful note from a guy to his sister wishing her an ‘Amazing Adventure’ and it is signed the day I was born.”