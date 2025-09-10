Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The most likable people share three traits that are nearly impossible to fake

It's not about always being agreeable.

Two coworkers hover over a laptop with smiles on their faces

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva
Amy Lamare
By Amy LamareSep 10, 2025
Amy Lamare
See Full Bio

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

There is something inherent in likable people that can be learned and practiced, Lorriane K. Lee, CEO of Rise Learning Solutions discovered. They consistently show genuine interest and curiosity in other people through small, everyday habits that show respect for the person they're talking to.

Coworkers in a meeting The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fakeCanva

They are genuine

There are traits that likable people exhibit including remembering the small stuff. For instance, if a colleague mentioned that their father was having a medical procedure done, the likable person inquires after their father and expresses concern and interest.

What this signals to the person they are talking to is that they mattered enough to be remembered.

Another trait of very likable people is that they don't pick and choose who to talk to. They talk to everyone from the CEO to the intern.

In doing this, they treat every message they get as worthy of their attention, which signals respect. People remember how you make them feel, and being ignored never makes someone feel good. This trait extends to small talk such as a brief hallway chat or a quick conversation before a meeting,

Highly likable people treat these interactions as meaningful, not optional. They're present, even during quick exchanges. And over time, those moments build stronger relationships.

Two women talk in the office The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fakeCanva


They give their full attention

They also are present and really listen to what is being said to them. This is a big advantage as many people don't actively listen because they’re so focused on what they’re going to say next that they don't hear what’s being said.

A simple way to avoid this mistake is to ask a lot of questions. People like to know you're listening and a clarification question shows that not only are you listening, but also that you care about what they’re saying.

Likable people also put their phones down and focus on the person or people they are with. They are not obsessively checking messages, playing games or managing their fantasy football team.

They don’t seek attention

No one likes the person who is desperate for attention. A big, extroverted personality isn't the key to being likable. Being friendly and considerate goes a lot farther than a extroverted personality. When you speak clearly and with confidence, you will find that people are more amenable than they would be if you started bragging about how important you are.

The fact is that likable people know who they are. They are confident and comfortable in their own skin because they concentrate on what makes them happy, which makes the a genuine and more interesting person.

Likable people are important to the dynamic of an office or even a group of friends. They promote harmony, bring out the best in people around them and appear to be having more fun than everyone else.

emotional intelligencelikable people

The Latest

remote work, return to office, pandemic jobs, work from home, CEO backlash, Reddit stories, employee rights, corporate culture, remote jobs, tech layoffs, company culture, workplace trends, flexible work, job resignations, team morale, leadership missteps, viral Reddit, remote workforce, tech companies, job satisfaction
Past Events

A CEO told remote workers to “go work somewhere else,” so they did

girl dad, father daughter, parenting, viral video, TikTok, family, wholesome, relationships
Past Events

A little girl told her dad why she'd move out someday. His reaction is every 'girl dad' ever.

workplace boundaries, unpaid labor, quiet quitting, great resignation, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, micromanagement
Past Events

A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it down instantly.

bangs haircut, funny photoshop, reddit viral, hairstyle makeover, curtain bangs, viral photo, husband prank, clip-on bangs, haircut humor, before and after, photoshop challenge, reddit story, internet reacts, photo edit, wife makeover, viral transformation, reddit thread, glow-up, beauty experiment, funny internet
Past Events

Husband fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs, now everyone wants her to

More For You

homeowner's association, HOA, rules, fines, residents, navigating an HOA, bad news

Angry HOA and a confused neighbor.

Image via Canva - Photos by Mlenny and Amie Roussel

HOA demands residents 'not' charge their cellphones, and 3 more outrageous rules and fines

If you are fortunate enough to have the resources to buy a home, congratulations! Unfortunately, finding a great home doesn't necessarily correlate with having great neighbors, which means you might be dealing with a challenging homeowners association (HOA).

Sometimes the difficulties experienced with an HOA can be more than a simple problem. In actuality, it might be downright painfully ridiculous. Facing aggressive warnings, fines, and even legal action could be some of the more difficult realities facing a homeowner who doesn't adhere to their HOA's rules. The good news is that there's a better way to deal with these types of HOAs. The bad news is that you might find yourself in the position that the following people did.

Keep ReadingShow less
food, generations, gen x, boomers, food trends

These foods seem to be disappearing, according to Boomers and Gen Xers.

Photo credit: Canva, supapornjarpimai (left, cropped) / millann from Getty Images (right, cropped)

Gen Xers and Boomers say that these beloved foods they loved growing up are disappearing

Your experience with food is probably shaped by many factors: your genetics, heritage, geography, upbringing—it’s really a complex concept when you start breaking it down. "The top thing that influences taste is your cultural background," said Dan Schmitz, then-director of Global Product Development at Abbott, in 2018. "And specifically, what cooking you grew up with." But according to some people, there’s also a kind of randomness to the foods we consume—and the ones that seem to disappear.

Have you ever felt like a meal has shrunk in popularity, seemingly banished from everyday society? If you consult online forums, a lot of people appear to be having that experience. Perhaps they’re just nostalgic for the foods of their youth. Maybe they’ve just moved to an area of their country—or even another country—where the meal in question isn’t as popular. But many Gen Xers and Boomers seem convinced that certain dishes have gone extinct.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity

A pregnant woman smiles on an airplane seat.

Canva

Gate agents refused to wait for a pregnant passenger. His five-word response left everyone speechless.

For a group of friends heading on a girls' trip in the summer of 2024, a delayed flight created a nightmare scenario: a frantic, 18-minute dash through the Dallas airport to catch their connection. For one of them, Kiley, who was seven months pregnant, the sprint was nearly impossible.

Her friend, Brittany Kamerman, ran ahead to the gate to plead with the airline staff for a little more time, as Newsweek reported. She explained that their first flight was delayed and that their pregnant friend was doing her best to catch up.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage proposal, epic proposal, Google Earth, GPS art, Guinness World Record, Japan, romantic, creative proposal, grand gesture, travel

An image of a smiling couple; a Google Maps screenshot of Japan

YouTube / Yassan's GPS Drawing Project

Man quits job and travels 4,451 miles across Japan for a marriage proposal you have to see to believe

For those seeking love in life, there is no particular map. So, Tokyo man Yasushi Takahashi crafted his own map to marry the love of his life. He decided to leave his job and venture on a remarkable journey to pop the question to his girlfriend of eight years. He sketched out his avant-garde marriage proposal using a tool called “GPS art.”

According to Google, GPS art is “the art of drawing by traveling,” using one’s feet as the paintbox. To use it, one turns on the GPS tracker while traveling through specific locations. When the journey is complete and the route map is uploaded to a mapping tool like Google Earth, it joins the route one has taken and displays the shape formed out of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deanna Dikeman, leaving and waving, family photos, aging parents, grief, saying goodbye, love and loss, photo series, driveway photos, emotional goodbye, family tradition, memory, aging, documentary photography, parent-child bond, photojournalism, visual storytelling, heartfelt goodbye, poignant story, touching photos

An elderly couple waves good-bye

Canva

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years, including final farewell

Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
neighbor code, minimal habits, good neighbor, community, advice column, Miss Manners, texting

Neighbors give a thumbs up.

Image via Canva - Photos by SolStock and petrograd99

The Neighbor Code: The 5 absolute bare minimum habits that make you a good neighbor

Everyone has at least one neighbor who's a little more challenging than the others. Maybe they're a bit nosy, inconsiderate, or just unagreeable. A reader shared a difficult neighborly correspondence with an advice column called Miss Manners on AL.com. Their complaint was about "a neighbor who texts me on a fairly regular basis, asking me for all kinds of different things--usually food items." The column's simple advice was, "If you take a long time to respond to these texts, she will stop sending them."

Sometimes it can be difficult to find the simple solution to fitting in with your neighbors. Everyone has a different personality, and nobody can really control the behaviors of a neighbor. The best solution to dealing with neighbors might just be to become the best neighbor you can be, for as little work as possible.

Keep ReadingShow less
music, scary songs, creepy songs, halloween, playlists

You should put these these scary, creepy songs on your Halloween playlist.

Photo credit: Canva, photology2000 (left) / Pressmaster (right)

These 'scariest' and 'creepiest' songs are perfect for your 2025 Halloween playlist

There are many ways to scare someone through music. You can achieve that goal through an unnerving, discordant sound collage—the kind of subliminal, primal atmosphere you might encounter in a horror film. You can also creep someone out with bleak lyrics—maybe even in the context of a quiet, otherwise unfrightened folk ballad. Just like with sad songs, it’s not a "one size fits all" situation.

That freedom gives us a lot of wiggle room when assembling our "creepy music" playlists. And with Halloween on the horizon, there’s no better time to revisit this age-old question: What are the creepiest songs ever recorded? To find our answer, we’ll consult some trusted sources: expert analysis, critic picks, and opinions from the fine strangers of the Internet.

Keep ReadingShow less
cats, toddlers, pets and kids, viral video, Reddit, heartwarming, good news, animal friendship, cute animals, security camera

Security camera catches cat in the bedroom

Reddit

Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

A 22-second black-and-white video posted to Reddit is quietly taking over the internet’s collective heart—and it’s easy to see why. In the short clip, a curious cat hops up onto a young toddler's bed in the middle of the night. The child stirs slightly, then instinctively reaches out, grabs the cat, and pulls it in for a snuggle. The cat, unfazed and clearly used to this nightly ritual, closes its eyes and settles in.

The moment is as pure as it gets: gentle, natural, and overflowing with trust.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025