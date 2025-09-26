Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Catherine O'Hara's tear-jerking eulogy for John Candy was a master class in honoring a friend

"God bless dear John, our patron saint of laughter."

catherine o'hara, john candy, eulogy, friendship, speeches

Catherine O'Hara's eulogy of John Candy was perfection.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from Rotten Tomatoes' 'Uncle Buck' trailer (left) / Jocelyn Richards, City of Toronto Archives, Fonds 200, Series 1281, File 2251 via Wikimedia Commons (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 26, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

It seems impossible to hate John Candy, the big-hearted comic-actor best known for his string of charismatic film roles in the 1980s and early 1990s—from Stripes to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles to Uncle Buck. Sadly, he died in 1994, at the young age of 43, following a heart attack. But with a tear-jerking eulogy delivered during a memorial service in Toronto, close friend and collaborator Catherine O’Hara surveyed just how much life he packed into those four decades.

O’Hara had immense love for her fellow Canadian, with whom she worked on the sketch series SCTV, as part of the Second City Toronto improv troupe, and in the blockbuster film Home Alone. But she opened the nine-minute speech by summarizing all of the ways he "enriched" other people’s worlds, including so many small acts of kindness.

"I know you all have a story," she says in the clip. "You asked him for his autograph, and he stopped to ask you about you. You auditioned for Second City, and John watched you smiling, laughing. And though you didn’t get the job, you did get to walk away thinking, 'What do they know? John Candy thinks I’m funny.’ You walked behind John to communion. You carried his bags up to his hotel room, and he said, 'Hey, that’s too heavy. Let me get that for you.’ And then he tipped you. Or was that a day’s pay?...you caught a John Candy scene on TV one night, right when you needed to laugh more than anything in the world."

- YouTube youtu.be

Meeting John Candy

O’Hara also shares her own story of meeting Candy in 1974, when he was director of the Second City touring company.

"When I joined him in the main cast, he drove us all the way to Chicago to play their Second City stage," O’Hara recalls. "And I had a crush on him, of course, but he was deeply in love with [his wife, Rosemary]. So I got to be his friend, and I closed the Chicago bars with him, just to be with him. We did SCTV together. When we all tried to come up with opening credits that would somehow tell the audience exactly what we were trying with the show to say about TV, it was John who said, 'Why don’t we just throw a bunch of TVs off a building?'"

The whole eulogy is filled with lovely details, as O’Hara reflects on Candy’s graciousness, his collaborative spirit, and the overall sparkle of his comedy.

"His movies are a safe haven for those of us who get overwhelmed by the sadness and troubles of this world," she says. "As if he knew he’d be leaving us soon, John left us a library of fun to remember him by."

And she ends with a moving note to illustrate their closeness: "God bless, dear John, our patron saint of laughter. God bless and keep his soul. I will miss him. But I hope and pray to leave this world too some day and to have a place near God—as near as any other soul, with the exception of John Candy."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Candy legacy

After the eulogy video resurfaced on Reddit, dozens of fans shared their emotions.

"I was eight years old when he passed, and to this day no celebrity death has ever hit me harder," one user wrote. "How could such a bright light be gone so early? She's right, his films are a safe haven for the soft-hearted. RIP." Another added, "John Candy died over 30 years ago, but it still stings like it was yesterday. He left such an incredible and rare cultural mark."

Candy—the subject of an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, John Candy: I Like Me—had an immense influence on the comedy world. Conan O’Brien has talked frequently about how much he loved the SCTV star; he once talked to Howard Stern about his impactful meeting with Candy back in 1984, when O’Brien was a 21-year-old student at Harvard University (and president of the Harvard Lampoon).

"We ended up hanging out," O’Brien recalled, "and what I remember most clearly is that he was everything I wanted him to be. He was John Candy."

- YouTube youtu.be

actorscatherine o'harajohn candydeathspeecheseulogiesfilm and tvgrief and humorcomediansfriendship

The Latest

catherine o'hara, john candy, eulogy, friendship, speeches
Culture

Catherine O'Hara's tear-jerking eulogy for John Candy was a master class in honoring a friend

child medical tests, fear, toy, tips, mri
Health

Hospital buys $20,000 toy to calm child patients. Doctors say it’s worth every penny.

President, Donald J. Trump, Trump, forest, national forest, Roadless Rule, roll back
Environment

Public united and adamantly opposes Trump’s plan to roll back the Roadless Rule

Alzheimer's, Alzheimer's Disease, research, memory loss
Health

A new scientific study says this simple plan could reduce one-third of all Alzheimer's cases

More For You

free speech, first amendment, constitution, freedom of the press, movies

Here are 5 thought-provoking films that explore free speech.

Photo credit: Canva, Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) (left, cropped) / indahlestar29 | Indah Lestari (right, cropped)

For absolutely no reason, here are 5 thought-provoking films about free speech

We don’t need an excuse to write about free speech and the mass media—the First Amendment is always a worthwhile topic. There’s truly no particular reason we’d choose to do that in September 2025, on a lovely early-fall afternoon. Well, OK, I guess there is one natural jumping-off point: the still-simmering saga involving Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Disney, President Trump, the FCC, and displeased affiliate-station owners.

Following Kimmel’s (as of this writing) short-lived suspension following a controversial monologue joke, the concept of free speech has been top of mind for many Americans. (Just look at the Google Trends data—interest for the search term "first amendment" surged in mid-September.) It’s only natural to extend that curiosity over to your cinema or streaming platform, whether you’re looking for an intriguing documentary, harrowing biopic, or disturbing sci-fi dystopia. Here are five acclaimed films that feel especially worth watching any time—but also, maybe, especially, right now.

Keep ReadingShow less
wedding, father-daughter dance, viral TikTok, chosen family, family dynamics, feel-good story, kindness, in-laws, emotional moment, marriage

A couple dances at their wedding

Canva

Her father refused to dance with her at her wedding. Her father-in-law's response was perfect.

For many brides, the father-daughter dance is one of the most anticipated moments of their wedding day—a cherished tradition symbolizing a lifetime of love and support. For bride Jess Anastasi (@jessanastasi_), that dream turned into a moment of acute pain, which was then transformed by an incredible act of love from an unexpected person.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Anastasi shared the emotional story. "I waited my whole life and was so excited to dance with my dad," she wrote. "Little did I know that my dad would refuse to dance with me. I was so heartbroken."

Keep ReadingShow less
preschool sweethearts, Amy Giberson, Justin Pounders, viral love story, dating app, meant to be, where are they now, St. Petersburg, PEOPLE magazine, serendipity

Two young children play outside

Canva

They met on a dating app. Their preschool class photo revealed an unbelievable secret.

Nearly a decade ago, the internet fell in love with a couple whose story felt like something straight out of a movie. Amy Giberson and Justin Pounders reconnected on a dating app as adults, only to discover their love story had actually begun 30 years earlier in a preschool classroom.

Their journey back to each other began when both found themselves single and living in their hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida. When Pounders came across Giberson’s profile on a dating site, he felt an immediate pull. "I saw her photo and for whatever reason, was instantly drawn to her," he told PEOPLE. "I can’t explain it, but I knew I had to get to know this girl."

Keep ReadingShow less
body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement

A happy woman celebrates with a fist pump

Canva

Five simple body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

Before you ever say a word, you’re already communicating. The way you stand, the gestures you make, and the expression on your face tell a story, and people begin reading it within seconds of meeting you. Some research suggests judgments about trustworthiness are formed in as little as a tenth of a second.

While you can’t control how others perceive you, you can influence it by being more intentional with your body language. Adopting a few key habits can help you appear more confident, open, and instantly more charming. Here are five to focus on.

Keep ReadingShow less
religion, students, education, core values, evolution, creationism, conversation, science, faith

Creative interpretation of the evolution of man.

Image via Canva - Photo by Petrovich

These 5 conversation tools helped religious students embrace evolution

When it comes to the discussion of evolution versus faith, the battle lines can be fiercely defended. Finding common ground on a complex topic can be challenging. Things that people hold as core values are more than ideas; they're emotional. Learning how to have more effective and rewarding conversations with people who hold differing opinions is crucial to maintaining a healthy community.

A 2025 study published in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion aimed to understand why the Culturally Competent Instruction Model (CCIM) helps students think differently about the Bible. In essence, it's a learning model that effectively allowed students to keep their religious beliefs without having to choose between faith and science. The success suggests that specific conversation tools can be used to help people find common ground over complicated conversations.

Keep ReadingShow less
scam calls, Roy L. Baker Jr., TikTok, viral video, CIA fraud division, life hack, phone scams, humor, myroyvoice, where are they now

Man in a mask speaks on the phone

Canva

A scammer called the wrong guy. His perfect 'CIA' greeting is the ultimate shutdown.

In the relentless war against scam callers, one man provided the internet with the ultimate secret weapon: a perfectly delivered, completely fabricated CIA voicemail greeting. The classic viral video from TikToker Roy L. Baker Jr. (@1roy_jr) remains a masterclass in turning the tables on fraudsters.

The video, which Snopes reported was viewed more than 5 million times within 24 hours of being posted, begins with Baker receiving a call flagged as a “Spam Risk.” Instead of hanging up, he answers and unleashes his deep, commanding voice to deliver a flawless impersonation of an automated government message.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kimberly Fugate, identical quadruplets, surprise birth, multiple births, raising multiples, TODAY show, NICU, family life, where are they now, feel-good story

Mom cradles her new-born

Canva

42-yr-old thought she was having triplets. The doctor's four words in the delivery room changed everything.

More than a decade ago, Kimberly Fugate’s life changed in an instant, not just once, but twice. At 42 years old and already a mother to an 11-year-old, she was thrilled to be expecting triplets. But it was four words from her doctor in the delivery room on February 8, 2014, that turned a surprising pregnancy into a medical marvel.

As the delivery was underway, the doctor suddenly announced, "I have more feet."

Keep ReadingShow less
scarlett johansson, robert redford, robert redford directing, robert redford tribute, the late show

Scarlett Johansson says working with Robert Redford was "transformative" at age 12.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (left) / ddelan via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0, cropped (right)

Scarlett Johansson says Robert Redford changed her life as a kid on set: 'Transformative'

When Robert Redford died on September 16, most of the ensuing tributes focused—quite naturally—on his versatile acting skills. But the Hollywood icon also directed a number of acclaimed films, including 1980’s Ordinary People (which won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director), 1992’s A River Runs Through It, and 1998’s The Horse Whisperer. On the latter movie, he worked with 12-year-old future star Scarlett Johansson, and their time together had a major impact on the young actorinspiring her to eventually helm her own film over two decades later.

Promoting her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Johansson talked about the "extraordinary" experience of collaborating with Redford, whom she nicknamed "Booey" at the time. "He was such a warm, kind, patient, generous, wonderful man," she said. "And he would take so much time with me every day…We had a very special relationship in the film, the characters do, where he actually really therapizes my character. And he, in real life, had that type of persona: so calm and kind and patient…[E]very scene we would do, he would [sit and] talk me through where my character had been up until that point. It was like he had all the time to do that."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025