2-year-old adorably hugs the pizza delivery guy unaware that he'd just lost his daughter

While most grown-ups are conscious of strangers, children have no such filter in their minds. Their love is open to everyone. They don’t overthink before giving compliments, laughing out loud, dancing in the rain, or hugging someone. A two-year-old kid from Rhode Island, West Warwick did a random gesture that warmed the hearts of people and taught a powerful lesson in love, reported CBS News.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Norma Mortenson

On a weekend in February 2020, Lindsey Sheely’s family ordered a pizza from "Wicked Good Pizza." In the evening, the doorbell of their home rang and a pizza delivery man handed them their pizza saying, “Enjoy your pizza! Have a good night.” But then, something unexpected happened. Before she could shut the door, Lindsey’s 2-year-old boy named Cohen rushed out from the open door, ran along the porch, and gave a hug to the pizza delivery man, chuckling all the way.

“No kisses buddy,” the pizza man said. Cohen’s mother waddled towards her boy and tried to stop him, “You can just blow kisses, okay,” she said to him. This adorable scene was captured on their home’s surveillance camera. Lindsey thought of sharing the clip with her friends and posted it on Facebook and Instagram.

“We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!! I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us,” she wrote in the Facebook post. In an update she later added to the post, she revealed that somehow the pizza man had come across her post. His name was Ryan Catterson. Ryan commented on Lindsey’s post saying, “Thank you so much for posting this! This week has been a rough one and that really put a smile on my face. He is such a sweet little guy.”

As it turned out, Ryan had recently lost his 16-year-old daughter Alyssa a few days earlier. “Little did we know what Cohen’s hug to this stranger would mean,” Lindsey said, and added, “I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason.”

Ryan told WLNE-TV, an ABC affiliate, that the little boy’s gesture touched him so much because it reminded him of hugging his daughter. "After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there," he said. "It really just meant a lot to me."

In her post, Lindsey also shared the link to a GoFundMe page that was created to raise money for funeral expenses for Ryan’s late daughter. As the mom described, the little scene indeed warmed the hearts of people. Over 517,000 people viewed her post on Facebook. Plus, the story was also shared in Reddit’s r/MadeMeSmile group where it was upvoted 16,000 times, and 260 people commented on it.