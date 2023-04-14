Culture
16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become
John Holcroft's fascinating take on the media, obesity, and Facebook.
Images used with permission John Holcroft.
British illustrator, John Holcroft's work is a fascinating mixture of retro-style illustrations combined with satirical commentary on modern-day society.
The focus of his pieces span a wide range, tackling everything from our obsession with social media and technology to media's role in the rise of obesity, the influence of banks, and, of course, politics.
Check out our 16 favorites.
Facebook cereal...
Dinner return...
Beer image...
Outsourced worker...
Rooted gamer...
Love trap...
Fast food baby...
Work magnet...
School nap...
Self hate...
Financial return...
Work pod...
Economy rollercoaster...
Disposable workforce...
Happiness game...
Train depot...
