A man was walking across Japan alone for 256 days. Then he met a tiny Shiba Inu.

For 256 days, Kantaro Inagaki walked across Japan alone, documenting his incredible journey for a growing online audience. But on day 257, his solo adventure took a heartwarming turn that would make him and his new companion internet famous.

Inagaki’s journey, which he calls the “Walking Tour of Japan,” began from a simple desire to better understand his own country. “I’ve spent a lot of time exploring the world, but at some point, I realized that I didn’t know my own country, Japan, as well as I should,” he explained in an exclusive interview with Upworthy. “The idea of walking across Japan started as a simple thought, but when it came to me, I felt an overwhelming excitement deep in my heart.”

Living a nomadic life, often camping under the stars, Inagaki shared his travels on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, capturing the beauty of Japan’s countryside with an infectious smile. Then, late last year, his journey changed forever. He adopted a one-month-old Shiba Inu puppy, San-Chan.

“It’s actually Day 257 of my walk around Japan but today I got a travel buddy,” he announced gleefully in a video, holding up the tiny puppy. “She’s only one-month old. So, she cannot walk with me right now. But one day, someday, we’ll be walking around Japan side-by-side."





The duo became an instant sensation. Videos of Kantaro carrying the tiny pup zipped in his jacket or snuggled in a sling have captivated millions. The pair’s bond is undeniable, and the kindness they’ve received from strangers is a central part of their story. They are often gifted food, supplies, and shelter from locals and fans who follow their journey.

The online support has been a source of deep gratitude for Inagaki. “There are so many things I receive, so much support from you guys,” he said in one touching video. “So thank you, thank you again.”





A Shiba Inu smiles at the camera Canva

For Inagaki, the most rewarding part of his newfound fame is inspiring others to see the beauty of his home. “What makes me happiest is when people say that my journey has inspired them to visit Japan,” he told Upworthy. “When people tell me they’ve come to appreciate Japan’s rural beauty through my videos, it really means the world to me.”

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.