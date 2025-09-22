A woman framed her late father's final seven words. Their message is a lesson for us all.

When we lose a parent, we often cling to the final memories—a last conversation, a shared glance, or the last words they ever spoke. For Anna Harp, those final words from her father were a gift of profound peace, and she found a beautiful way to make them a permanent part of her family’s life.

In a moving video shared to her Instagram, @fairyontheprairie, Harp revealed a custom piece of art hanging above a doorway in her home. It’s a 3D-printed replica of a simple, handwritten note, preserving the last words her father ever wrote before he passed away.

The message is just seven words long: "It has been such a good life."

Harp explained the significance of having this message in a place she sees every day. "I love having it here as a reminder of the kind of person he was and the life he lived," she shared in her video. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude to the creator of the unique memorial, writing, "Forever grateful to @momentsgrove for making this for us right after my dad passed!"

Harp’s tribute struck a deep and universal chord online, becoming a space for others to share their own experiences with grief and remembrance. The comment section filled with stories of loss, longing, and the cherished final memories of loved ones.

"This made me burst into tears," wrote user @rachelnb42. "I'd do anything for one little last note from my dad. He died in November unexpectedly. The most painful experience of my life." The sentiment was echoed by @wigglesmom7, who shared a heartbreaking memory: "Oh, how I wish I had one. Two days before my husband passed, he motioned he wanted to write. I gave him a whiteboard, but by then, he just scribbled. I’ll never know what he wanted to say."

Others shared how they, too, have preserved the memory of their parents in writing. "My dad passed away when I was 18, but I have his letters and poems to me framed in my kitchen," commented @gwenstiles1. "It’s the best reminder of who he was."

The profound simplicity of the father's final thought was not lost on viewers. User @mellyhewi_ remarked, "It’s so nice to know that before he passed, all he could think of was how good his life was!"

Harp's desire to keep her father's memory tangible touches on a core aspect of grieving. As a study in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health notes, the loss of a parent can have lasting effects on a person's life. Memorials like this one serve as a powerful tool for processing that loss and celebrating a legacy of love. For Anna Harp, her father's final words are not an ending, but a daily affirmation of a life well-lived.

