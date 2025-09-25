Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

New trend has workers blowing their savings in favor of enjoying 'mini-retirements'

"Millennials, Gen Z, Gen X, and Boomers are all doing it for different reasons."

mini retirement, sabbatical, time off, vacation, work break, career break, mental health, generations

Young couple on vacation.

Image via Canva - Photo by Rido
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 25, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

The markets consistently rise and fall like a roller coaster. One person's savings have them retiring like kings on a Monday, and then by Friday, the floor falls out. Suddenly, sandy beaches are replaced with hard work for an extra decade instead. The truth is, we can plan for the future, but there is no way to secure a perfect outcome.

Some bold individuals in every generation have decided to take dominion over what they actually can: the present. Why wait for the future when you can implement the best parts throughout your life, today? People are taking breaks from work by dipping into their funds for "mini retirements." It's not just one generation. It's all of them.

PTO, paid time off, work-life balance, workplace stress, psychological detachment, resilience, stress reduction Chairs overlook the ocean on a sandy beach with sunny skies.Image via Canva - Photo by blueorangesstudio

Every generation has its own reason, but they're all putting themselves FIRST and going for it

A 2025 survey conducted by HSBC found that affluent individuals were increasingly planning and taking mini-retirements, or what they referred to as "multi-retirements." Looking to improve their quality of life, 37% of the U.S. respondents were coordinating a six-month to one-year pause in their work life.

Moving away from the all-in retirement plan, people hope to overcome their job fatigue with some much-needed relief. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine found that recovery periods allowing people to detach from work had significant benefits for their overall well-being. Vacations, mindfulness, and physical activity all helped reduce work stress among individuals.

In a 2025 article, Newsweek reported on the study that the trend was spanning all generations, each for their own reasons: Gen Z is looking to uncover their passions, Millennials seek some dedicated family time, Gen X pursues adventure and getaway, and the Boomers are focused on their general wellness.

work productivity, millennial, Gen X, Gen Z, Boomers, job performance, fatigue, health Senior couple having a great time together.Image via Canva - Photo by Monkey Business Images

Why are multiple mini retirements better for your health than a single big one at the end?

When people hang up their shoes and call it quits on their work life, there's only so much time to enjoy before the journey comes to an end. According to a 2022 study reported in the National Library of Medicine, people who had a more physically demanding career have lower life expectancies than those who are more advantaged. They also noted that lifestyle factors were a strong determining factor in post-career life expectancy.

There are no guarantees on how our bodies will maintain health as we age. Some people are extremely lucky and have very fit and long healthy lives. No matter how much time and effort we put into mental and physical health, we can't control what happens. What's also troubling is that many people retire without having ever used much of their vacation time. A 2025 survey published in Globe Newswire discovered 62% of U.S. workers failed to take advantage of their allotted time off.

A 2025 study in Science Daily found that mentally disconnecting from work during vacation is among the strongest correlations for improved well-being. Additionally, these benefits are lasting longer than once thought. Finding the means and time to take extended breaks scientifically boosts your health. People return to their careers more motivated and recharged.

retierment, lifestyle, occupational psychology, rest, recovery, leisure, generational studies, demanding careers Happy mini Retirement, even if it's just for a while. media4.giphy.com

Finding the courage and means to start adding mini retirements into your lifestyle takes both mental resilience and resourcefulness. By normalizing these intentional breaks, present and future generations can build healthier and more sustainable lives. Incorporating meaningful leisurely times when our bodies have the most energy and ability to fully enjoy them isn't just a way to avoid burnout—it's a strategically good choice.

life hacksnew trendminiretirementsmental healthgenerationalgen xboomersmillennialscareerretirementvacationlifestyleretirement plan

The Latest

mini retirement, sabbatical, time off, vacation, work break, career break, mental health, generations
Life hacks

New trend has workers blowing their savings in favor of enjoying 'mini-retirements'

religion, students, education, core values, evolution, creationism, conversation, science, faith
Culture

These 5 conversation tools helped religious students embrace evolution

scam calls, Roy L. Baker Jr., TikTok, viral video, CIA fraud division, life hack, phone scams, humor, myroyvoice, where are they now
Past Events

A scammer called the wrong guy. His perfect 'CIA' greeting is the ultimate shutdown.

Kimberly Fugate, identical quadruplets, surprise birth, multiple births, raising multiples, TODAY show, NICU, family life, where are they now, feel-good story
Past Events

42-yr-old thought she was having triplets. The doctor's four words in the delivery room changed everything.

More For You

Gen Z, MIllennials, workplace burnout, burnout, generational divide

Gen Z is facing workplace burnout at higher rates than any generation before them.

Canva

Boomer professor admits why Gen Z faces a 'workplace burnout' that older generations never did

Suzy Welch, 66, an author and professor at New York University, has some thoughts about Gen Z in the workplace after a 25-year-old office worker asked her how to deal with burnout. Welch was flabbergasted by the young professional's question. After all, at 25, they are just three years into their career.

Welch said she told the 25-year-old that she worked "seven days a week" when she was 25 and loved it. In fact, if there was any way she could have worked more, she would have. The young woman simply said, "But you had hope." Welch was stunned and that statement made her stop and think, she recounted to Jeff Berman on the Masters of Scale podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happy, rules for happiness

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life.

Canva

In a funk? Follow these rules for a happier life

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life. That can be hard but with the simple actions below, you can hardwire your brain to look for and accept happiness.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant said to achieve happiness, people need, "...something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.' Gretchen Rubin, the author of The Happiness Project, has studied people, happiness and how much human nature plays a part in how happy people are or are not.

Keep ReadingShow less
young boy, serious young boy, seven year old, brown hair, healthy kid

A seven-year-old boy.

via Canva/Photos

A single data point taken at 7 could accurately predict an early death

There's been a new breakthrough in tracking blood pressure in children, as it correlates to later death from heart disease. Researchers have discovered that children with high blood pressure have a much higher risk of dying from heart disease when they get older.

Scientists in the United States carried out tests on children with high blood pressure or hypertension in the 90th to 94th percentile and found that up to 50% of those kids met an early death because of cardiovascular disease. "We were surprised to find that high blood pressure in childhood was linked to serious health conditions many years later," epidemiologist Alexa Freedman, from Northwestern University, said while presenting the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman look at laptop and smile

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

Keep ReadingShow less
impact language, Melody Wilding, relationships, authority, Managing UP, conversations, techniques

Melody Wilding is an award-winning executive coach and licensed therapist.

Photos from melodywilding.com

"Managing UP" author reveals the 5 simple phrases that give you authority in any conversation

Not everyone has been gifted the ability to read a room and then act accordingly. Some of us need to really work at it. Leadership skills are a practice that Melody Wildling has been coaching the smartest, top performers at the world's most successful companies for over a decade. She recently shared the 5 simple phrases that will help give you authority in conversations at work. But, this well-established author's techniques can also help your outside relationships, too.

In her latest novel "Managing UP," she talks about the best ways to gain position and status at work. Status that's acquired even when you don't hold a position of authority. There are necessary tools to gain respect and recognition where it's missing. The rewards come with implementing real-world tactics that help you gain influence and a competitive edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting

Angry man and happy dancer.

Image via Canva - Photos by Xebeche and pixelshot

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

Sometimes anger comes on like an unavoidable force of nature. The need and desire to respond aggressively can be a challenging feeling to navigate. Studies into the human experience and how to best handle our emotions has led to some startling if not absolutely unexpected solutions. In fact, there are many tested and proven ways to readjust and find a healthy disposition. These five, however, might feel a bit weird.

That first instinct to lash out with some frothy venom usually does not lead to the desired outcomes. Even if we get the benefit of forcing the resolution we want, perhaps afterward you just feel emotionally exhausted and a little bit sad.

Keep ReadingShow less
teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025