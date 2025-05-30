Dad makes PowerPoint to tell his kids they’re moving and totally wins them over

Skip to content
The well-planned PowerPoint in action

GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffMay 30, 2025
Breaking the news to your kids that you’re moving can be tough. But one Georgia dad found a way to turn potential tears into cheers—with a PowerPoint presentation that was equal parts thoughtful, practical, and fun.

Digital creator Lorelle Oliveira Sherman shared the moment on Instagram, showing how her husband, Greg-Karlton Sherman, delivered the news to their three kids that the family was moving from Smyrna to Snellville, Georgia.

“WE ARE MOVING🎉 Greg made an entire PowerPoint so we could share with the kids all the pros of moving to a new city! (The perks of marrying a teacher of 13 years because the PowerPoint was so good 😂),” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to take y’all on this journey! Shermans in Snellville 🥹.”

The video starts with Greg standing in front of a TV, clicker in hand, ready to take his family through the big reveal. The first slide sets the tone: “Moving to a new city is a significant decision that involves careful planning and consideration. This presentation outlines the plan for relocating our family to Snellville, Georgia, and highlights the benefits of making this city your new home.”


moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgiaMan making PowerPoint presentationCanva

Then comes the slide titled “Why Are We Moving?” The answer is simple: the house they’re in is too small, and with only three bedrooms, the kids need more space. More rooms, more privacy, fewer arguments—it’s an easy sell.

Greg then highlights what might just be the most compelling reason of all: family and friends. The slides include names, faces, and travel times to each loved one’s house. Nine minutes to this cousin, twenty-three to that best friend. The kids immediately light up.

moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgiaFamily movingCanva

Then comes the “Shopping” slide, and things get real. Greg unveils a list of stores near their future home: Target, Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, and Sephora. That last one gets a huge reaction from Lorelle and their oldest daughter. It’s safe to say Sephora sealed the deal.

Greg isn’t done yet. The “Activities” slide reassures the kids that their beloved cheer team and other extracurriculars are all available in Snellville, too. Lorelle cheers from behind the camera while Greg keeps the positive energy rolling.

moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgiaWoman enjoying the presentationCanva

He even breaks down the “Moving Plan” by week. It’s clear, structured, and totally manageable. Week 1: purge and buy supplies. Week 2: pack stuff you don’t use daily. Week 3: kitchen items. Week 4: still TBD. Week 5: make it happen.

And then comes the mic drop: a $150 “New Room Allowance” for each kid to decorate their new space. Suddenly, this isn’t just a move—it’s an adventure.

moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgiaMoving can be fun sometimesCanva

The internet responded with overwhelming love for the presentation and the parenting behind it.

“I’m crying, this is seriously such a nice, respectful, and loving way to tell your kids you’re moving,” one commenter wrote. “Something I never got moving around all the time as a military brat.”

“Ha ha! Once a teacher, always a teacher! 😂” added another.

One comment especially captured the vibe of the whole thing:
“Honestly glad to see dad taking the lead, setting the tone, and managing expectations in the household. The ‘why’ is important... and shout out to momma for being the best hype woman everrrr!! 😂💜”

moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgiaHappy familyCanva

Greg didn’t just make a PowerPoint. He created a roadmap for change—and brought his family along every step of the way.

dad powerpointfamily movegreg karlton shermaninstagram parentinglorelle shermanmoving with kidsparenting winsnellville georgiateacher dadviral video

