Days after having her newborn, this mom's final act of love saved 12 lives

It’s a story of profound loss and breathtaking generosity that continues to resonate years after it first touched the world. It’s the story of Kathleen Thorson, a mother of four whose final act on this earth was a miracle for 12 other people.

Kathleen and her husband, Jesse, had just welcomed their fourth child, a son named Teddy. But just five days after the joyful birth, their world was shattered when Kathleen suffered a catastrophic intracerebral hemorrhage. Despite doctors' best efforts, it became clear she would not survive.

In the midst of their unimaginable grief, the family received astounding news. Kathleen was a viable donor for 12 of her organs, including her heart and lungs. As Richard Stubbs, the organizer of the family's GoFundMe page, explained, this was an incredibly rare event. "The chances that someone is a candidate of this magnitude are less than 1 in a million," he wrote.

Her final, selfless choice meant that nearly a dozen people on transplant waiting lists would receive a second chance at life.

Kathleen’s story quickly spread, capturing the hearts of thousands, including actress Kristen Bell. She shared the story on her Instagram and announced that her company, HelloBello, would be donating a year’s supply of diapers and wipes to the grieving family. "Before she passed earlier this month, Kathleen said she wanted to save as many lives as possible and donated an almost unheard of 12 organs," Bell wrote. "Jesse—our thoughts are with your family during this unimaginably difficult time."

The outpouring of public support was immense. The family’s GoFundMe campaign soared past its initial goal, raising over $130,000 to help Jesse with medical bills, funeral costs, and the enormous challenge of raising four children alone.

The extra funds were earmarked for one of Kathleen’s dreams: a beautiful garden in their backyard where she had planned to teach her children about nature and host friends. "Every little bit extra will help Jesse pay off bills and work toward the dreams he and Kathleen had," Stubbs wrote.

Kathleen Thorson's life was dedicated to her family, and her death became an extraordinary final act of giving. While her spirit lives on in the garden she dreamed of, her truest, most profound legacy is carried in the 12 lives she saved.

