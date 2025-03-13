Skip to content
5 movies that you can just listen to like a podcast

Exciting scores and engaging dialogue allow people to just listen to a movie.

movie collage

Perfect for that long commute or a lazy Sunday.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, United Artists, Miramax Films
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 13, 2025
There are three things that are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and errands. Whether it’s picking up the kids from soccer, going grocery shopping, folding laundry, or washing dishes, we all have responsibilities and chores we need to do. Many people try to get some enjoyment during these tasks by listening to a podcast or some music, but sometimes a film fan still needs their fix.

Luckily, there are a number of movies you can download onto your device or have on in the background that you can just listen to and enjoy while doing your tasks, without the need to even look at the screen. Here are some of the best movies to “watch” without actually paying attention to the visuals.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This can be seen as a controversial pick given that Star Wars has been praised for decades for its practical effects, space fantasy action, and costuming, but hear me out. Well, actually, hear the film itself out. Star Wars is rich with a wonderful score that helps illustrate the on-screen action beautifully and the dialogue, while not Shakespeare if we’re being honest, does a great job of simply conveying what is happening during the scenes, accompanied by vivid sound effects. While it’s obviously best to watch the movie, a person can still enjoy the adventure like a radio play without feeling lost.

12 Angry Men

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This classic movie is based on a stage play within a single setting, letting the dialogue dictate the plot and the action. One of the cornerstones of the courtroom drama, 12 Angry Men can be easily listened to like a podcast given each character’s distinct vocal performance and perspective. Not a knock to the filmmakers at all, but this movie can be enjoyed blindfolded and there would be little difference in the experience.

Clerks

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This Gen X slacker comedy classic is much like 12 Angry Men in that it’s dialogue-driven and doesn’t take place in many settings, but that’s where the likenesses end. The rants and soliloquies of Dante and Randall provide both poignant drama and crass humor in equal measure, which is the reason why the film has the cult status it has earned. It also launched director Kevin Smith’s career as a filmmaker and a podcaster.

The Princess Bride

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Listening to The Princess Bride is much like listening to Star Wars in that the score and sound effects help your brain interpret the action. However, it is the witty dialogue of the movie that helps keep your attention along with a literal narrator in the form of Peter Falk’s performance as the grandfather telling his grandson the story. The clash of swords, the funny jokes, the melodramatic reads, and the growl of Rodents of Unusual Size (ROUS’s) make this an easy and enjoyable listening experience.

The Shawshank Redemption

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The pitter-patter of the rain, the clank of prison bars, the cracking sound of rocks being broken, the effective score, and the engaging gravitas of Morgan Freeman’s narration make The Shawshank Redemption a great cinematic auditory experience. Hearing the tale of Andy Dufresne's unjust tenure in the prison system can be as engaging as listening to an audiobook version of this Stephen King story.

culturefilmfilm and tvmoviespodcastpop culturerelaxation

