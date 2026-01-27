Skip to content
In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

This stunning, updated track still feels like a gorgeous glimpse of what could have been.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history

(L) Peter Gabriel; (R) Phil Colins

Photo credit: Peter Gabriel (Helge Øverås via Wikicommons), Phil Collins (Philippe Roos via Wikicommons)
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Jan 27, 2026

The biggest "what if" in progressive rock history dates back to late 2004. The five members of the beloved '70s lineup of Genesis—singer Peter Gabriel, singer-drummer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, and guitarist Steve Hackett—met in Glasgow, Scotland. They were there to discuss an ambitious reunion tour focused on their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

Those talks fizzled, leaving the band’s core later-era trio to organize the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007 instead.

It is a shame that original brainstorm didn’t bear fruit. Even up through the trio’s final tour in 2021 and 2022, the fan-fiction dreams were tough to shake. But it is worth remembering that, a decade or so before that pivotal meeting, the classic quintet did reunite in a different way.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history YouTube

They recorded a dreamy and supremely underrated update of The Lamb ballad "The Carpet Crawlers." The revamped song, featuring the intertwined voices of Gabriel and Collins, likely marked the final true studio collaboration between these five prog giants.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history YouTube

The Recording

Strangely, despite the historical significance of this union, it is hard to track down much information about the recording process. We do know that the slicker "The Carpet Crawlers 1999," released that year as part of the band’s compilation Turn It On Again: The Hits, was helmed by Trevor Horn. He is the former singer of Yes and The Buggles and the hit producer for the likes of Seal and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

In 2018, during an interview with Banks for Ultimate Classic Rock, I asked the keyboardist about his memories of the sessions.

"Peter’s idea was to use producer Trevor Horn since he was neutral territory because none of us had ever worked with him," Banks said. "It was nice working with Trevor. I'm an admirer of his. He is a talented chap, so it was fun to have done that."

Banks recalled that the vibe was incredibly relaxed.

"We had a good time just getting together at Peter's studio at Real World. Good food. We ate a lot, as I remember, and played a lot of tennis," he said. "We did about an hour in the studio a day, which is the way Pete tends to work usually, which is the trouble. So we moved into Peter's place, which was quite interesting."

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history YouTube

The Sound

Horn, who enthused about the sessions to Prog magazine in 2023, seems to have loomed large over the final product. The track feels more heavily produced than its warmer predecessor, particularly with the presence of synthesizer pads and what Banks described as a "little, skippy" drum loop.

However, it is still more soulful and atmospheric, elevated by the stunning harmonies and traded lines of Gabriel and Collins.

"I thought the way Phil’s voice took over from Pete’s is just an amazing moment," Banks told Dusk in 2013. "Their voices have always had a certain similarity in intensity, but he has a sort of slightly higher pitch that Phil has that seemed to give such excitement to that third verse when he came in."

While Banks thought the song was "good" overall, he admitted he wasn't sure if it was better than the original.

The Verdict

It is indeed hard to top the original. That track is arguably the heartbeat on The Lamb, Gabriel’s final album with the band. The original version also holds a special place in Genesis lore, being the final song played during their final show.

But "The Carpet Crawlers 1999" is way better than it gets credit for. The single reached a hardly notable No. 18 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, which I forgot even existed, and the song rarely winds up on any best-of list.

When I ranked their whole catalog, I put it at a very respectable No. 79 out of 180. Honestly, listening to it now, I am starting to wonder if I underrated it.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history YouTube

This article originally appeared last year.

