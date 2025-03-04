Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Iowans rally against a bill that would make it a crime for children to attend drag shows

“This is a pointless bill."

Iowans rally against a bill that would make it a crime for children to attend drag shows

Iowa State Capitol Building

Photo by Austin Goode on Unsplash
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMar 04, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

On February 18 2025, an Iowa House subcommittee recommended passage of House Study Bill 158, a bill that would make bringing a person under the age of 18 to a drag show a felony, punishable with “up to five years in prison and a fine between $1,025 and $10,245,” the Des Moines Register reports. The bill would also fine owners of a venue where said child saw drag $10,000 for every child in attendance, and charge them with a felony as well.

According to the bill, parents whose children saw drag could also “institute a civil action for damages in the amount of not less than ten thousand dollars and up to fifty thousand dollars for each violation.” The bill would additionally bar “a state agency or public entity that receives state funds” from displaying drag performances, also at risk of a $10,000 fine per child.

And this isn’t even where the problems of the bill end. Drag is defined in the bill as “a performer who exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth through the use of clothing, makeup, accessories, or other gender signifiers.” This means that the bill could potentially outlaw classical theatrical productions like William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, in which one of the female characters masquerades as a man, and it could outlaw beloved film classics like Mrs. Doubtfire, according to them. Most hurtfully, though, because the language of the bill is so broad, it could actually bar transgender people from speaking in public at all. Republicans tried to demur–Iowa Republican State Representative Helena Hayes said the bill’s ultimate language would change in the future “so there are not unintended consequences such as banning minors from art performances,” the Des Moines Register wrote, but she mentions nothing about how the language as is would affect transgender individuals. If the bill passes it could still be damning to an entire community of people, not just artistic works.

Iowans spoke out against the bill’s outrageous overreach, citing that not only was passage of such a bill a disrespectful infringement on free speech, queer and trans civil rights, and parental rights, it was also totally useless and a waste of time. “I'm really getting tired of these culture war bills that are being introduced to grab headlines when we have real work to do here and we haven't done much real work to help Iowans," House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst told the Register a few days earlier. But Konfrst wasn’t the only one. Of the 121 pages of public comments from the February 18 meeting, many shared similar sentiments from concerned Iowans.

“I oppose this bill. I am a transgender person and a drag performer. Labeling my existence as ‘adult’ is labeling my daily life as obscene and explicit. Doing this is attempting to push me and people like me out of public life and existence itself. This is injurious to so many people, including the children this bill claims it seeks to save. Please vote NO on HSB 158,” shared citizen Kayden Ellis.

“I oppose this bill because it serves no function besides hurting the trans members of our community and pandering to our country's conservative fringe. Iowa needs leaders who will actually make our lives better not just hurt an already severely victimized minority group,” citizen Grant Manwaring said.

“This is a pointless bill. Can we please focus on something more useful, like gun control or poverty? Or how about taking care of our veterans, or how about the rising cost of food maybe? Drag Queens and Drag Kings are not the problem,” citizen Lindsey Coram shared.

This is not the first time Iowans have rallied around progressive causes–we learned at the end of last year that of those surveyed about Iowa’s ban on abortions after six weeks, 59% opposed the new law, and 64% supported legalized abortion.

So there’s no guarantees for this bill, HSB 158, yet. It will still have to pass the Senate and the Judiciary Committee to become law. But if Iowa Democrats have anything to say about it, hopefully it’ll never make it there.

drag queensfree speechtransgender peoplewilliam shakespeare

The Latest

Iowans rally against a bill that would make it a crime for children to attend drag shows
Culture

Iowans rally against a bill that would make it a crime for children to attend drag shows

A split photo of Isabella Rossellini talking to a reporter on the Oscars red carpet and the cover of David Lynch's 'Blue Velvet'
Culture

Isabella Rossellini's Oscars fashion tribute was the perfect homage to David Lynch

Witold Pilecki's mugshot at Auschwitz
Heroes

A WWII Polish officer spied for the Allies by volunteering to be imprisoned in Auschwitz

More For You

The Mamas & the Papas' Michelle Phillips holds a banana during a performance on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

Michelle Phillips famously ate a banana during The Mamas & the Papas' lip-synced spot on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' Decades later, she explained why.

Screenshot from The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel

Michelle Phillips debunks the myth behind her iconic 'California Dreamin' banana lip-sync

Lip-syncing is probably bizarre for most musicians. The audience can tell you’re not really producing sound—often because your microphone isn’t plugged in—and the whole thing can feel a little pointless and silly. But there are actual technical reasons why some of your favorite artists were miming on national television, and it was a pretty standard practice decades ago.

Which brings us to The Mamas & the Papas, the folk-pop quartet known for their string of sunshiny hits. In 1967, they "played" a three-song medley on The Ed Sullivan Show, including a clearly lip-synced version of "California Dreamin’"—and that resurfaced footage recently went viral due to the hilarious choices of singer Michelle Phillips, who's seen peeling and eating a banana on stage. In retrospect, many media outlets and casual fans interpreted this gesture as a fruit-fueled "protest," a moment of rebellion against the studio big wigs and their lip-sync preferences. But that doesn’t seem to be quite accurate.

Keep ReadingShow less
rainbow over palm trees

The archive is located in Fort Lauderdale.

Photo by JD Rincs on Unsplash

In Florida, one of the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ archives is preserving the history of equality

Nestled in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is one of the world’s biggest collections of LGBTQ+ historical material. It resides in Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library, or SNMAL, which has called Fort Lauderdale home since 1972, some 53 years. In that time, it has been dedicated to, as they share, “inspir[ing] and promot[ing] understanding through collecting, preserving, and sharing the proud culture of LGBTQIA+ people of all stories, and their significant role in American society.”

At SNMAL, there’s not just a lending library filled with books chronicling the queer experience–one of the U.S.’s largest with over 30,000 titles of books and media–but archives filled with objects that illustrate the depth of the queer community’s impact on American culture and history. There are newsletters from the 1950s from the Daughters of Bilitis, the country’s first lesbian civil rights organization; garments from RuPaul and John Waters; fine art prints from lauded photographers like George Platt Lynes and Herb Ritts; and so much more--like the below boot from the original Broadway production of Kinky Boots, autographed by its star Billy Porter. The space also holds regular historical exhibitions that detail facets of LGBTQ+ life, like their current exhibition on trailblazing lesbian activist Edie Windsor and forthcoming exhibitions on Bayard Rustin, queer baseball, and queer life in Broward County, where the museum is located.

Keep ReadingShow less
The cast of Stuart Little

The cast of Stuart Little

Cover Image Source: Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki and Geena Davis pose for a family portrait in a scene from the film 'Stuart Little', 1999. (Photo by Columbia Pictures)

How a small movie scene in 'Stuart Little' helped find a long-lost Hungarian masterpiece

Róbert Berény was one of the greatest Hungarian poster artists in the early 1900s, known for his expressionism and cubism art. One of his paintings, 'Sleeping Lady with Black Vase,' came to be known as a masterpiece. In 1928, the painting was presented at an exhibition by the Munkácsy Guild. Strangely enough, after this exhibition, the painting disappeared, per The Guardian. It wasn’t until 2009 that the missing masterpiece was discovered by a researcher immersed in watching TV with his daughter.

In 2009, 43-year-old Gergely Barki, a researcher at the Hungarian National Gallery, sat on his couch to watch “Stuart Little” with his young daughter Lola. It was then that his gaze fixated on something familiar in the film scene. He noticed a painting that appeared as a prop in the backdrop of a scene showing Stuart’s family. The painting hung on the wall between two lamps tight above the fireplace. After looking at it repetitively, he became certain that it was none other than Berény’s long-vanished 'Sleeping Lady with Black Vase.'

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman drinks tea next to a surprised man

An American woman challenges her British husband's tea etiquette

Representative images via Unsplash

American woman humorously questions British husband's tea-making etiquette

Tea is something that Britishers have loved for decades. For English people, a cup of tea is associated not only with refreshments but also with a stately vibe. And so, they are extra scrupulous in making the brew. This age-old English custom stirred a debate between Lisa Dallan, who goes by @yorkshirepeach on TikTok, and her husband. Lisa is a Georgian woman who moved from the US to the UK, and her husband’s tea method left her utterly confounded.

In her “tea debate” video, Lisa wrote “Who’s right? Me or my British husband” as the caption. She said in the video that she had just put the water in the kettle and boiled it. But suddenly, her husband asked, “Is the water fresh?” She was puzzled. “Sorry? What do you mean, is it from a stream? I got it from the faucet,” she replied.

Keep ReadingShow less
A person in a Tooth Fairy costume and a frightened child

Parents are debating whether the Tooth Fairy tradition is creepy, helpful—or both.

Photo credit: Canva

Parents spark Tooth Fairy debate by saying the custom creeps out their kids

Some traditions feel normal only because we accept them, never pausing to peel back the layers and consider how strange they truly are. A great example is the Tooth Fairy, a character who magically appears in children’s bedrooms, removing recently lost baby teeth from under pillows, and leaving behind a modest sum of money.

Wait, what?

Keep ReadingShow less
Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

In a world that can often feel so deeply divided, one Alaskan mayor reached out to his Canadian friends and neighbors to express his loyalty and appreciation for their invaluably important ties. And the feeling was mutual.

We can't ignore that fires have been stoked recently between the United States and Canada. Tensions are certainly higher than usual over threats of raised tariffs, looming trade wars, and all-around blustering. But let's zoom in a little to find the wonderfully hopeful partnership, and really, the friendship that still exists. There’s so much history between not only the nearby towns, but the two countries who have been longtime allies.

Keep ReadingShow less
a portrait of Frances Thompson in dress with parasol

Unknown Artist, "The Days' Doings," New York, August 12, 1876

es.m.wikipedia.org

How transgender heroine Frances Thompson created civil rights reform in the 19th century American South

Living in Memphis, Tennessee and surviving the 1866 Memphis Massacre, Frances Thompson summoned the bravery, courage, and resolve that ultimately made her an important figure of trans history and American history.

According to MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, Thompson was “born into slavery around 1840,” and experienced mobile disability. When the family that owned her was killed in the Civil War fighting for the South, she became free. Working for herself, she took in laundry, worked as a seamstress, and occasionally worked as a servant.

Keep ReadingShow less
For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

Interior of ACRU in New York City.

Lucia Bell-Epstein

For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

At 10 o’clock in the morning last month, Chef Daniel Garwood’s phone started ringing. Congratulations came through the other end of the line: he had just been named a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Emerging Chef for his work at ACRU in New York’s West Village, where he is Executive Chef. At just 30, Garwood moved to the U.S. under three years ago, having worked in high-end, award-winning kitchens around the world. ACRU’s inventive menu features Garwood’s influences from his native Australia as well as Korea, Scandinavia, Europe, and the U.S., all with a bent toward sustainability–it is, for example, one of the few places in the U.S. to use dairy cow meat, and a majority of menu ingredients are locally sourced.

Dishes at ACRULucia Bell-Epstein

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025