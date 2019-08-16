It's National Tell a Joke Day and Twitter delivered with hundreds of the corniest dad jokes ever told
National Tell a Joke Day dates back to 1944 when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was having a meeting with Vice-President, Henry Wallace. The two men were tired and depressed due to the stress caused by leading a country through world war.
During a lull in the meeting, Wallace said, "Frank, to cheer you up I have a joke I'd like to share."
"Let's have it, Henry," Roosevelt replied while ashing his cigarette.
"Why did the chicken cross the road?" Wallace asked. "Not sure," Roosevelt replied.
"To get to the other side," Wallace responded.
Roosevelt laughed so hard that the bourbon he was drinking sprayed out of his nose and onto the floor of the oval office.
The joke was so funny, and did such a great job at lightening both their moods, Roosevelt proclaimed that every year, August 16 would be National Tell a Joke Day.
Just kidding.
Nobody knows why National Tell a Joke Day started, but in a world where the President of the United States is trying to buy Greenland, "Beverly Hills, 90210" is back on TV, and the economy is about to go off a cliff, we could all use a bit of levity.
To celebrate National Tell a Joke Day, the people on Twitter responded with hundreds of the corniest dad jokes ever told. Here are some of the best.
Q: What did Earth say to the other planets?
A: Get a life!#NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/DAxQvq80Bb
— NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) August 16, 2019
Music 🎶 #NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/YeIz26wMta
— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) August 16, 2019
I once shook hands with Pat Boone and my whole right side sobered up 🤣
~ Dean Martin#NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/VFYTAXipPB
— Deana Martin (@DeanaMartin_) August 16, 2019
Couldn't resist... #NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/komOKuhnnz
— Queen Convention (@QueenFanCon) August 16, 2019
Happy #NationalTellAJokeDay! Here's a joke to celebrate: What kind of shoe would a banana wear? Slip-ons! Ahhhhh! #WockaWocka! (You were expecting "slippers"?) pic.twitter.com/dBkVAGio9R
— Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) August 16, 2019
"SeaWorld cares." #NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/nsIDVChQPi
— PETA (@peta) August 16, 2019
What do you get when you cross a penis and a potato 🥔?
A dictator. #NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/7be0geV3so
— Kiersten Warren (@KierstenWarren) August 16, 2019
My wife told me I need to quit playing Wonderwall on guitar.
I said maybe#NationalTellAJokeDay
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 16, 2019
A classic Tommy Cooper gag:
"I said to the gym teacher: 'Can you teach me to do the splits?'
He said: 'How flexible are you?'
I said: 'I can't make Tuesdays.'"#NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/6VYag7ujpM
— Karen Griffin Alonso (@KarenAnnAlonso) August 16, 2019
When someone says they are cold, tell them to stand in a corner. It's 90 degrees.#NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/xVxqpjKy8i
— Virtual WonderGirl✨ (@em_contact) August 16, 2019
Tomorrow is #NationalTellAJokeDay so in preparation, here is a #dadjoke :
"I bought some shoes from a drug dealer. I don't know what he laced them with, but I was tripping all day!"
— Brad Pridgeon (@bpridgeo) August 15, 2019
Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis , and Arnold Schwarzenegger are making a movie about classical composers.
Sylvester Stallone said, "I'll be Mozart "
Bruce Willis , "So.. I'll be Beethoven."
Schwarzenegger announced , "in that case.. I'll be Bach ."🎶#NationalTellajokeday
— Rachel Williamson (@Rachel_reviewer) August 16, 2019
Batman and Robin walk into a bar, because they can't fly.
#NationalTellAJokeDay
— Superman (@SupermanTweets) August 16, 2019
I amuse you? I make you laugh? I'm here to f****** amuse you? #NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/EmpDjsQlOP
— ITV4 (@ITV4) August 16, 2019