NASA scientist's epic response to dating app match who asked if she was a 'receptionist'

There are still subtle, irrational traces of sexism prevalent in the world today. From an outdated mindset to a bleak joke, many people have been downgraded or offended by sexist gestures. Planetary scientist Dr. Lauren Mc Keown shared an experience she went through and how she smartly reacted to it. The woman, who had an ignorant and sexist encounter on the dating app 'Hinge,' took to X to highlight the existing gender stereotypes. Keown had a profile on Hinge with a description that read, “The dorkiest thing about me- I worked at NASA.” The woman matched with a man on the app and he initiated a conversation.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov

“F*** me that’s cool. Wait till I tell my parents,” he wrote. Before they could even begin texting, the man sent a sexist remark about Keown’s job. He said, “So what are you, like the receptionist? Just kidding, you look reasonably smart.” The man’s comment may have been a joke but it appalled the scientist nonetheless. Keown had a savage response to render and did not hold back. She first called out the man for his sexist mindset and bland way of starting a conversation. “Smart enough to know, at least, that judging a woman’s intelligence based on her appearance might not be the best way to initiate conversation,” she wrote.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Andrea Piacquadio

Keown was not ready to let the man go easy and had an epic punchline to conclude. “P.S. My mother is a primary school receptionist and is the wisest, most inspirational and kindest woman I know. So much so that my PhD thesis is dedicated to her,” she exclaimed. There could have been no better way for her to shut the man down than to display the confident achievement of her and her mother that perfectly fit the conversation. Keown revealed that the man admitted he had been joking and apologized. Regardless, she wasn’t keen on receiving such remarks, as she had already been subjected to stereotypical sexist comments before, per CNN.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why I am single 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/E3XHNLZXan — Dr Lauren Mc Keown (@mclaurenseries) August 14, 2019

“To look at me, you probably wouldn’t think I’m academic. We have to be extremely careful not to display aspects of ourselves that might give people further reason to undermine our intelligence,” she remarked. Now working at London’s Natural History Museum, the scientist is continuing her research and hard-earned work. Her current project is research related to Mars and sources of Martian meteorites. She has also published an article about surface processes on Mars in the Journal Nature. Keown knows all too well the respect she deserves, not just for her profession or gender, but as a human being.

She unmatched the man immediately after their conversation. The woman also urged people to be mindful of their conversations, especially while initiating one. People supported the woman and respected her for her bold reply. @Guildmas remarked, “I'd rather be single than with someone with that kind of way of thinking.” @BigMitchAK wrote, “What I love most about your reply is that you took the opportunity to uphold the dignity of honest labor. Nicely done!”

Well, at least this pig "grunted" before the relationship got to far. — 19Lyds (@19Lyds) August 19, 2019