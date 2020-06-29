GOOD
Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen tricked a right-wing militia group into a racist COVID-19 sing-along

via Wikimedia Commons

Warning: The following contains offensive song lyrics.

Legendary prankster and "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated a right-wing rally in Olympia, Washington and got the participants to sing along with racist and antisemetic lyrics on Saturday.

The event, called March for Our Rights 3, had an attendance of about 500, and was held by The Three Percenters, a group that Southern Poverty Law Center calls part of "the anti-government militia movement."

Baron Cohen took the stage as a singer for a bluegrass group called The All Right Boy, dressed in stuffed overalls and with a fake nose and beard. In an over-the-top southern accent, he sang a call-and-response song about the COVID-19 virus, the Chinese, liberal political figures, CNN and Bill Gates.

During the song, he routinely asked people in the audience to sing "Inject them with the Wuhan flu" and "Chop 'em up like the Saudis do." Not everyone in the crowd was impressed by the song, but the number that chimed in gleefully was disturbing.

Sacha Baron Cohen trolls redneck rally. www.youtube.com


Obama, what we gonna do?

Inject him with the Wuhan flu

Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do?

Lock her up like we used to do.

Fauci don't know his head form his ass

He must be smoking grass

We got locked up by a clown

I ain't lyin' it ain't no joke

Corona is a liberal hoax

Dr. Fauci what we gonna do?

Inject him with the Wuhan flu

Inject him with the Wuhan flu

WHO, what we gonna do?

Chop 'em up like the Saudis do

Chop 'em up like the Saudis do

USA is the best

We don't need no COVID test

You're not gonna take away my rights

I don't care about your race

Get that mask off your Commie face

Take that mask off your Commie face

Liberals what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Mask-wearers what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

CNN, they spread fake news

They're controlled by you-know-whos

George Soros and his nasty friends

Anderson Cooper is a liar

His [unintelligible] panties they are on fire

His panties they are on fire

CNN what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Journalists, what we gonna do?

Chop 'em up like the Saudis do

The ones who make this disease

Are the snake-eating Chinese

This is why they have small feet

Made it in a sushi factory

And put in on ships to you and me

[unintelligible] ships to you and me

Sushi-eaters, what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Chinese people what we gonna do?

Nuclear bomb like in World War II

Nuclear bomb like in World War II

Chinese people what we gonna do?

Nuke 'em up like in World War II

I hate Bill Gates let's turn him off

His penis is Microsoft

[Unintelligible] with micro chips

Scientists don't say one true

They don't love the red, white, and blue

Don't love the red, white, and blue

Bill Gates, what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Scientists, what we gonna do?

Feed 'em to a bear like the Czezchans do

The lyrics to the song are obviously offensive but Baron Cohen isn't attempting to spread hate. He's using music to allow people to comfortably express their racist and antisemitic attitudes, proving they are still prevalent in American society.

The event was organized by Matt Marshall, and candidate running for election to the Washington House of Representatives to represent District 2-Position 2. He says that the Baron Cohen camp claimed to be part of a group called Back to Work USA that was helping conservatives get their message out in blue states.

The group paid over $50,000 to fund the event and said they'd bring along a headliner, Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers.

Secretly, Marshall wondered if the offer was too good to be true. He even discussed his frustrations with people associating his group with racist elements of the right-wing movement.

"I mean, they played the game," Marshall said told NPR. "We talked to them about how frustrating it was to be labeled racist, and they agreed with us. Like, we really let the guard down and trusted them."

Before Gatlin was slated to perform, the group told organizers that they added a bluegrass band last-minute. The group was fronted by Baron Cohen.

"A guy that's like wearing almost a clown suit of red, white and blue gets up there," Marshall said. "Obvious disguise. Like a fake nose and chin. And he starts playing and the first thought when you hear his voice is, 'Dude, is this like a bad impression of Borat?'"

Event organizers tried to rush that stage, turn off the mic and cut off the stage's power generator but they were stopped by Baron Cohen's security team.

"This is my event!" Marshall recalled thinking. "He's not going to turn my event into a racist spectacle!"


Marshall told NPR he was upset that some in the crowd willingly sang along to the song's racist, antisemetic, and disturbingly violent lyrics. "It's sad, it's unfortunate that some people chanted back," he said.

Many have speculated that the stunt was being filmed for a second season of Baron Cohen's Showtime show, "What is America?" where he routinely tricks right-wing figures into compromising positions.

However, a person familiar with "Who Is America?" production told The Wrap there are no flans for a second season.

Baron Cohen's prank is similar to one he pulled on a bar in Arizona for "The Ali G Show." Dressed as his character Borat, he encouraged bar patrons to sing along to the antisemitic song "Throw the Jew Down the Well."

Borat - Throw the Jew Down the Well!! www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
sacha baron cohen
Trending Topics
Trending Stories