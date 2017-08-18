From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer
The death of the 32-year-old Virginia resident has resounded globally.
When a car reportedly driven by a white supremacist struck a crowd of anti-fascist protesters, the resulting death of 32-year-old Virginia resident Heather Heyer resounded soundly across the world. Because of the polarizing nature of global politics — from the virulent “alt-right” movement in the U.S. to the reanimated fascist movements across Germany to the right-wing nationalist group in power in India — Heyer’s killing, purportedly by James Alex Fields, represented not just a local tragedy or one-time event, but a symptom of larger, more worrisome trends.
“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention,” read Heyer’s last public post on Facebook. The young legal assistant was remembered by her friends as someone who was “passionate” and had much conviction.
“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her,” Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said at her daughter’s memorial services on Wednesday. “I want you to pay attention, find what's wrong ... and say to yourself, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ And that's how you're going to make my child's death worthwhile. I'd rather have my child, but by golly, if I've got to give her up, we're going to make it count.”
In Greece, where the neo-Nazi movement has found inspiration in the U.S. election of Donald Trump, anti-fascist protesters gathered solemnly to honor Heyer’s life on Thursday, carrying a large banner bearing her image to the U.S. embassy in Athens. “From Greece to the U.S.A., stop the neo-Nazi murderers,” read the text scrawled right next to a drawing of her face. Back home, in Charlottesville, flowers and cards decorated large-scale memorials, and protesters wore purple, her favorite color, to pay homage to her life. Similar memorials and rallies took place in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Click through the slideshow for images from some of these gatherings.
Cousins Natabious Wingfield, 15, and Mikiah Wingfield, 13, both of Charlottesville, came to show support for Heyer on Aug. 16, 2017, outside of Paramount Theater, where a funeral service was being held for Heyer. Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images.
Flowers, candles, and chalk-written messages surround a photograph of Heather Heyer on the spot where she was killed and 19 others were injured at a white-supremacist rally Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
People walk past an informal memorial on Aug. 16, 2017, that was set up at the site where Heyer was killed. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
The marquee at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater, where a memorial service was held Aug. 16, 2017, bears Heather Heyer’s name. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
A sketch calling for a park to be renamed after Heyer lays in the street where she was killed. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Mia Jones shows off the “NO H8” message written on her hands as she waits to attend Heyer’s memorial service Aug. 16, 2017, at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
People attend a memorial service for Heyer in Charlottesville four days after she was killed while demonstrating against a white-supremacist rally. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Protesters carry posters of Heyer and Deandre Harris during an anti-President Donald Trump demonstration Aug. 14, 2017, outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Heyer was killed when a car was driven into a crowd that had been protesting against a white-supremacist rally, and Harris was seriously beaten by right-wing extremists, both in Charlottesville. Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images.
Flowers are laid on a memorial for Heyer that was chalked on the pavement during a demonstration on Aug. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
A young girl puts flowers on a memorial for Heyer on Aug. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Demonstrators march and rally against white supremacy on Aug. 17, 2017, in Athens, Greece, as they make their way to the U.S. embassy in memory of Heyer. Photo by Maria Chourdari/NurPhoto via Getty Images.