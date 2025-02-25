Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Parents spark Tooth Fairy debate by saying the custom creeps out their kids

One child "refused to let Santa or the Easter Bunny or the tooth fairy in the house."

A person in a Tooth Fairy costume and a frightened child

Parents are debating whether the Tooth Fairy tradition is creepy, helpful—or both.

Photo credit: Canva
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedFeb 25, 2025
Ryan Reed
See Full Bio

Some traditions feel normal only because we accept them, never pausing to peel back the layers and consider how strange they truly are. A great example is the Tooth Fairy, a character who magically appears in children’s bedrooms, removing recently lost baby teeth from under pillows, and leaving behind a modest sum of money.

Wait, what?

Lots of parents treat the Tooth Fairy, like Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny, as an innocent staple of youth. In this case, it’s a way to ease kids’ fears about losing their teeth—and perhaps preserve some of their early innocence. But a lot of people, both children and adults alike, still think it’s creepy. This debate ignited again after a recent Bluesky post, with a dad writing that both of his kids disapprove: "[M]y six year old lost a tooth and requested we place it on the counter downstairs because he doesn’t want the tooth fairy to enter his room, and my three year old outright told us to keep the tooth fairy away from her."

I don’t remember being frightened by the Tooth Fairy growing up—I think I figured out the ruse pretty quickly after noticing my mom’s awkward tip-toeing. (Plus, I wanted that sweet, sweet dollar.) But it’s easy to understand why someone with baby teeth might be alarmed by the idea of a winged stranger showing up in the dark at their bedside. For years, people have been talking online about this odd tradition: why it makes them or their kids uncomfortable, when they should tell their children the truth, what they should do with the teeth after retrieving them, and why the Tooth Fairy is so eager to drop all that cash in the first place.

gif of a South Park character dressed as the tooth fairy saying, "I am the tooth fairy, my child!"south park s4 GIFGiphy

In the r/Mommit Subreddit, one user shared all of their grievances in a thread titled "WTF came up with the tooth fairy?": "So 1st of all, who on Earth decided the best way to handle children losing a tooth was to have some creepy woman come in their room and take their teeth? 2nd of all, why is it that the tooth fairy pays for said tooth? And since they go to school and talk to their friends about it, now I have to explain why the tooth fairy gave some other kid in the class $20 FOR A TOOTH! HECK NO!!! Finally, what the heck am I supposed to do with this nasty tooth?"

Several people answered the latter question, but one response was particularly noteworthy: "My mom mailed me mine without warning. They came in an envelope without a message too. Cool. Thanks, mom!" (I have to agree with the person who called this image "terrifying.")

In another thread, someone shared that their son "refused to let Santa or the Easter Bunny or the tooth fairy in the house," becoming nervous and anxious at the idea. "Santa had to leave presents on the porch," they wrote. "Easter Bunny left the basket on the porch. Tooth Fairy left the money in the mailbox. I still have his little letters that said Dear Santa, I love you. Please don’t come in my house. LOL."

And another Redditor brought up an interesting point: that there’s a sliding scale of scariness related to fictional characters who break into your home and leave presents. "I always found Santa too creepy—I wanted his gifts but DID NOT want him in my room while I was sleeping," they wrote. "Our Santa sacks used to be at the end of our beds, but Mum ‘explained to Santa’ that he would have to leave gifts in the living room from now on instead and Santa didn’t mind this new arrangement. 😂 I didn’t care about the tooth fairy or Easter bunny, though—they were welcome to leave money or chocolate eggs in my room. Small magical beings weren’t a threat, I guess. 🤷 Kid logic."

The Rock dressed as the tooth fairy The Rock National Tooth Fairy Day GIF by IMDbGiphy

The Western Tooth Fairy character may feel subtly sinister, but it’s nothing compared to the darker superstitions that once surrounded children’s teeth. A University of Florida deep-dive points to the Middle Ages: "Children were instructed to burn their baby teeth in order to save the child from hardship in the afterlife. Children who didn’t consign their baby teeth to the fire would spend eternity searching for them in the afterlife." Yikes! In medieval Europe, the paper states, "it was thought that if a witch were to get hold of one of your teeth, you could be in big trouble—possession of this part of your body might give them total power over you."

As for what the Tooth Fairy does with the teeth after paying all that money? Answers vary. In the r/Parenting Subreddit, someone wrote, "Tonight our daughter wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy asking what she does with all the teeth. … My wife and I are laughing our asses off because literally every single response we can come up with is creepy. The possible answers fall into a few categories: Making something else with them, [t]urning them into fairy dust to help babies grow teeth, [g]rinding them up and putting the powder in something, [u]sing them to get into the house, [h]olding onto them for some undefined purpose." It's hard to find an option that doesn't feel...off.

In recent years, people have utilized this custom as a creative (and occasionally controversial) parenting tool. In 2024, a dad shared a letter he wrote on behalf of the Tooth Fairy, formally addressed to his 10-year-old daughter. The message: "In order to get your money, you need to clean your room first."

childrens traditionstooth fairyparenting toolfamilyhumorparenting

The Latest

Tattooed man getting mugshot taken
Science

New psychological study suggests being ugly could actually help you in court

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed
Heroes

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed

A woman drinks tea next to a surprised man
Culture

American woman humorously questions British husband's tea-making etiquette

More For You

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

In a world that can often feel so deeply divided, one Alaskan mayor reached out to his Canadian friends and neighbors to express his loyalty and appreciation for their invaluably important ties. And the feeling was mutual.

We can't ignore that fires have been stoked recently between the United States and Canada. Tensions are certainly higher than usual over threats of raised tariffs, looming trade wars, and all-around blustering. But let's zoom in a little to find the wonderfully hopeful partnership, and really, the friendship that still exists. There’s so much history between not only the nearby towns, but the two countries who have been longtime allies.

Keep ReadingShow less
a portrait of Frances Thompson in dress with parasol

Unknown Artist, "The Days' Doings," New York, August 12, 1876

es.m.wikipedia.org

How transgender heroine Frances Thompson created civil rights reform in the 19th century American South

Living in Memphis, Tennessee and surviving the 1866 Memphis Massacre, Frances Thompson summoned the bravery, courage, and resolve that ultimately made her an important figure of trans history and American history.

According to MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, Thompson was “born into slavery around 1840,” and experienced mobile disability. When the family that owned her was killed in the Civil War fighting for the South, she became free. Working for herself, she took in laundry, worked as a seamstress, and occasionally worked as a servant.

Keep ReadingShow less
For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

Interior of ACRU in New York City.

Lucia Bell-Epstein

For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

At 10 o’clock in the morning last month, Chef Daniel Garwood’s phone started ringing. Congratulations came through the other end of the line: he had just been named a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Emerging Chef for his work at ACRU in New York’s West Village, where he is Executive Chef. At just 30, Garwood moved to the U.S. under three years ago, having worked in high-end, award-winning kitchens around the world. ACRU’s inventive menu features Garwood’s influences from his native Australia as well as Korea, Scandinavia, Europe, and the U.S., all with a bent toward sustainability–it is, for example, one of the few places in the U.S. to use dairy cow meat, and a majority of menu ingredients are locally sourced.

Dishes at ACRULucia Bell-Epstein

Keep ReadingShow less
Collage of different movies

Sometimes you need a movie to just chill and relax along with you.

Photo credit: A24/Studio Ghibli/Warner Bros. Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures/UGC Fox Distribution

5 movies to help you chill out and relieve stress but that aren’t boring

There are days in which you need to just chill out after an aggravating day at work, hearing some stressful news, or just after a high-strung situation. You may want to just put on a movie to help take your mind off things, but something too high-octane, suspenseful, mysterious, or manic can be a little bit too much for your fried brain to handle. It may be time for a movie that can grab your attention but also lower your blood pressure. Maybe even relax you enough to get a welcomed nap afterward.

Here are some of the best movies to watch when you’re in the mood to just chill and enjoy or let wash over you.

Keep ReadingShow less
A person listens to music on headphones with their eyes closed, with album covers superimposed on top

People online have shared recommendations for songs that helped them ease anxiety.

Main photo (Photo credit: Canva), Steve Roach album cover (Fortuna Records/Timeroom Editions via Amazon), Enigma album cover (Virgin/Charisma via Amazon), The Cure album cover (Fiction/Capitol via Amazon), Radiohead album cover (TBD/XL via Amazon), Marconi Union (Just Music via Amazon)

People say these 5 songs can help ease an anxiety attack

If you experience anxiety, you know it doesn't always strike in convenient places—especially if you plan to soothe your symptoms through music. You might not have access to a slick pair of headphones or your perfectly curated vinyl collection. But some argue that, if you’re able to utilize sound therapeutically, the right track could help.

Strangers on the Internet have shared some of their favorite songs to help soften a panic attack. And though these are the opinions of regular people, not medical professionals—and should be approached with that disclaimer in mind—they're interesting nonetheless.

Keep ReadingShow less
Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise
man in gray suit and woman in white wedding dress
Photo by Eugenia Pankiv on Unsplash

Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise

Childhood sweethearts finding their way back to each other after decades apart sounds like something out of a fairytale, but sometimes, real life has plans even more poetic. That seemed to be the case for Lauren and Brooks, who went their separate ways in February 2015. But during a flight to Oklahoma, Brooks felt a shift—he realized that Lauren was truly the love of his life and decided he was going to marry her.

And marry her he did. Recently, to mark their third wedding anniversary, Lauren shared a touching clip from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. In the video, Brooks tells her about the moment on that flight when he wrote a heartfelt love confession, acknowledging how much she meant to him. The video was taken during a beautifully orchestrated day that included a bachelorette party, a rehearsal dinner, and a garden pizza party, all leading up to the church ceremony where they exchanged vows. In her blog, Lauren shares that in that moment, surrounded by loved ones and the church’s priest, Brooks recalled how that flight had changed everything for him.

Keep ReadingShow less
The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, renowned bartenders and co-founders of Speed Rack, an all-female and femme speed bartending competition.

Elyssa Goodman

The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

“We have no women bartenders, where are all the women?” Lynnette Marrero remembered.

The decorated bartender and mixologist worked a cocktail festival many years ago where some 30 women put it together behind the scenes. But when it came time for a film crew to record female bartenders, they were at a loss. She didn’t want it to happen again and neither did fellow renowned bartender Ivy Mix. “It was an a-ha moment, of what can we do to showcase these women?”

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance
person holding white ceramic bowl with yellow food
Photo by April Walker on Unsplash

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance

Small gestures often spark the kind of chemistry that deepens relationships, serving as building blocks for lasting love. Mac-and-cheese soup might not seem like a symbol of romance, but for a Reddit user known as u/his_stargazer, this humble dish marks the beginning of a love story that’s lasted a lifetime. Sharing her story in the r/wholesome group, she explained how a bowl of mac-and-cheese soup first made her fall for her high school sweetheart—now her husband.

Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025