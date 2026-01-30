When Olivia Walsh posed for a photo with her boyfriend, Gavin Hulberg, at the Georgia Aquarium, she thought she was just capturing a sweet memory. Instead, she found herself in the middle of a scene that would soon take over the internet thanks to a very nosy guest.

Gavin, with help from aquarium staff, had secretly planned to propose right in front of the beluga whale tank. As he got down on one knee, a whale named Qinu swam into view.

The 16-year-old marine mammal paused right at the glass and appeared to drop her jaw in shock.

@withlovebyliv I’ve been interning with the beluga training team for the last 3 months so this was the most thoughtful way he could’ve done it 🥺 #georgiaaquarium #belugawhale #proposal

The Internet Reacts

The moment was caught on video, and when Olivia shared it on TikTok, the comment section exploded. It looked exactly like the whale was gasping at the size of the ring.

"The most perfect proposal I could've asked for," Olivia wrote.

Viewers immediately anthropomorphized the whale's hilarious expression.

"The beluga NEEDS to officiate the wedding now," one user joked.

Another simply commented: "The beluga: :O"

Even the official Play-Doh account chimed in to insist that the whale deserved a wedding invite.

A beluga whale frolicking in the ocean Canva

The Science Behind the Face

According to People, Qinu’s involvement wasn't a planned stunt. Katie Lorenz, the associate curator of mammals and birds at the Georgia Aquarium, confirmed that the reaction was entirely natural.

"Qinu’s behavior at the window was her own," Lorenz said. "She was not intentionally trained to have any type of reaction."

Unlike many other whales, belugas have unique physical characteristics that allow for this kind of "human" expression. They have a flexible neck and unfused cervical vertebrae, which allows them to nod and turn their heads.

Furthermore, their "melon" (the rounded forehead) is flexible and capable of changing shape, which often makes them appear to be smiling or making faces.

A Special Connection

The moment was even more poignant because Olivia wasn't just a random visitor. She had actually been a beluga whale training intern at the aquarium for the past three months.

"My fiancé is the most thoughtful person," she wrote in a reply. "He knows how much I’ve loved working with the whales and truly made it the most special moment."

The Conversation

Of course, viral videos involving captive animals often spark debate. Some commenters questioned the ethics of keeping an animal like Qinu in a tank.

"Nothing cute or adorable about these sentient creatures being kept confined in glass houses for human amusement," one user wrote.

However, for the vast majority of viewers, the video was a moment of pure joy. The clip has racked up millions of views, and Qinu has officially become the internet's favorite wedding crasher.

For those who want to see more of the star, the Georgia Aquarium maintains a live beluga cam where fans can check in on Qinu. As for the happy couple, they now have a proposal story that is going to be very hard to top.

A beluga whale pops up from the water Canva

