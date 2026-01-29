Skip to content
A BMW salesman refused to let her test drive so she hit back with the perfect power move

She was ready to buy her dream car with cash, but the salesman’s rude behavior changed her mind immediately.

Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
Jan 29, 2026

Shopping for a new car should be an exciting milestone. For one woman, it turned into a frustrating lesson in disrespect.

In a viral TikTok that has since been deleted, user @ta.mia.a shared her experience at a BMW dealership. She arrived ready to buy, but a salesman’s dismissive attitude ultimately cost him a commission and ignited a massive online conversation about racial profiling.

The video begins inside the luxury vehicle she hoped to purchase. The text overlay sets the scene clearly: "POV: I was gonna buy this car with cash today, but the salesman was being rude."

The Incident

According to Tamiaa, the friction began before the car even moved. The salesman refused to let her take the vehicle for a test drive unless she first filled out a credit application.

For a potential buyer planning to pay in cash, this is an unusual and often unnecessary hurdle.

"I'm not gonna buy from here 'cause the [salesman] was being rude as f**k," she says in the clip.

Suspecting she was being treated differently than other customers, she made a powerful choice. She did not argue. She did not comply with the arbitrary rule. She simply walked away and took her business elsewhere.

The Community Reaction

Her story resonated immediately. Thousands of viewers flooded the comments with support, with many believing the salesman’s behavior was a textbook case of racial profiling.

"They definitely let you test drive without an application unless it's new and they have low inventory," one user wrote. "He was profiling you, most definitely."

Another shared a similar story, commenting, "This happened to me at Toyota. Like, your loss."

The Statistics Behind the Anger

While Tamiaa's experience is anecdotal, it aligns with hard data regarding the auto industry. Studies have repeatedly shown significant racial disparities in the car buying process.

Research from the National Fair Housing Alliance found that non-white buyers are consistently offered less favorable pricing and financing terms than white buyers, even when they have similar or better credit profiles.

The study revealed startling concrete numbers:

  • 62.5% of the time, testers of color were offered more costly pricing options than their white counterparts.
  • Non-white testers who were more qualified than their white counterparts were still charged higher markups on average.

This documented pattern of discrimination is why Tamiaa's video struck such a chord. Her decision to walk away was not just about poor customer service. It was a refusal to reward a system that statistically treats customers of color with suspicion.

By taking her money elsewhere, she sent a clear message that respect is a prerequisite for doing business.

This article originally appeared last year.

Past Events
