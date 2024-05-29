Twins who were separated as babies and didn't meet until age 10 are now high school valedictorians

In 2017, identical twins Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, who were separated at birth, met for the first time on a special segment of Good Morning America (GMA). Now, after 7 years, they have again appeared on the show after achieving an academic milestone together - becoming valedictorians of their respective high schools. Their special connection and achievements after reunion have the viewers in happy tears.

Their journey dates back to 2007 when they were in the care of their foster mom in China and were only 15 months old. Their fate saw them getting adopted by two different families - a move that saw them go their separate ways. At the time of their adoption, both of them were suffering from a heart condition but were operated on soon by their respective families after they landed in the US. It was not until 2017 when Audrey's mom Jennifer decided to find out about her daughter's past. Upon research, she found out that her daughter had a twin after discovering an old picture of the girls sitting with their foster mom.

Soon, she started trying to establish contact with the separated twin and found out that the girl was adopted by the Rainsberry family. With the help of Facebook, she approached Gracie's mom and informed her about the whole situation. Not only was her attempt successful, but it also managed to help the twins meet each other for the first time in an emotional reunion hosted by "GMA."

Since their wholesome reunion in 2017, the twins have grown close to each other and have spent a lot of time together. They have had sleepovers and visited each other's families to establish a healthy bond.

The twins were recently spotted celebrating each other's academic excellence by attending their different graduation ceremonies. They both have been made valedictorians of their respective batches. Gracie traveled from her home in Washington state to Wisconsin, whereas Audrey has chalked up her plans to watch her sister graduate when the time comes.

The twins were invited to "GMA" where they got emotional discussing their life journey. Audrey said, "Obviously our situation is not like other twins ... but we've just had so many amazing opportunities. We've been able to travel together and experience so many firsts, which has been special." She also added, "I think just the best part is spending time with each other ... and just seeing how we’ve matured but how we’re still very similar."

As the show progressed, the twins discussed their college plans revealing that their choices would take them to opposite sides of the country. Audrey will attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville whereas her sister Gracie will go to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, where she was recruited to play soccer.