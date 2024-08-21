Woman learns dad is going blind. So she decides to help him relive his childhood for one last time.

Parents usually try to fulfill every wish their children express. And when the children grow up, the coin flips the other way around. In the case of Holly Hewett (@hollyhewettt), a British Country singer, her dad hadn’t even expressed his wish. She took her elderly father on an emotional trip to his childhood home in Scotland, so “he could see it for the last time,” she wrote in the caption of a 7-second TikTok video. The clip shows her father overlooking a field of green under a bright blue sky. Her dad is losing his sight with every passing moment and is on the verge of total blindness, which doctors have deemed uncurable. This story and Holly’s deed became viral on social media and made millions of people bawl.

Struck by the emotional chord, over 2,000 people left their comments on the video. @catherine_emma commented, “He will never forget this moment,” to which Holly replied, “He won’t, he told me how proud he was of me!” @strawberrykiwipercs lauded Holly’s act and said, “Not only are you a good daughter and person but also a beautiful soul, you’re truly ethereal!” @aprilf22121 called her the “best daughter he could probably ask for.”

In a subsequent interview with Newsweek, Holly revealed that she lives in London, England, and she took her father Gary to his home in Scotland to give him the best life he deserves. "I am trying to give him a reason to live, so I took him to Edinburgh in Scotland, where he was born, to see family and the place where he grew up." Gary previously worked in the Armed Forces and was posted in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. He also started a bricklaying business which was a success. Talking about her dad, Holly said, "He is a very strong, driven, warrior of a dad. He's my best friend really."

Sadly, a few years back, the father-daughter duo were hit by a devastating misfortune. In his forties, Gary was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. While the disease itself is uncurable, it can be managed, per Cleveland Clinic. However, in Gary’s case, the situation went out of control. From years and years of high blood pressure, Holly said, the disease ravaged his retinas. The graveness of the situation was further escalated when the possibility of his eye surgery was also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he is at “the point of no return.”

Failing eyesight sent Gary into a deep depression, said Holly. That’s why Holly came up with the idea of taking him to his hometown, where they stayed at an Airbnb. "It was very emotional and obviously quite bittersweet," she said, and added, "He loved it! Truly, he was very emotional and he didn't want to leave. He has some sight but not much and it's only going to get worse from here but he is a strong, positive man, with a big heart and a lot of love."

Recalling how her father felt when he was drinking in the view of his home country, Holly described "He was taken aback by how beautiful it was." She added that the stunning vista of rolling hills and vast fields of green that Gary was able to see, was breathtaking for him.

