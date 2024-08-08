Woman mocked and asked to 'name 3 Metallica songs' has the perfect response

When we picture heavy metal music, what usually comes to mind is macho lyrics, aggressive artwork, long hair, headbanging, dark clothes and electric guitars. In the world of heavy metal, women had always been in the minority. The rules of this music genre were written by men in Iron Maiden, Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath during the 1970s. The times are changing now, with Evanescence's “Bring Me to Life” featuring a Gothic heroine with metal playing in the background. However, even today, the bias against “women in metal” hasn’t been wiped away completely. In December 2020, when Zaria Zoyner—who goes by @zariasmusic on TikTok—posted some videos wearing a Metallica shirt, trolls flooded her with pillorying comments. She made a response video that was bang-on.

The video in question has 730,000 views and 164,000 likes. Zaria, a North Carolina-based musician and singer, posted in response to a person who went as @paytonnsmith on TikTok then. When the singer posted some videos where she was seen wearing a “Ride the Lightning” Metallica T-shirt, the person ridiculously commented, “Name 3 Metallica songs.” Several others remarked that she was just showing off and didn’t know anything about Metallica.

According to Bored Panda, her initial reaction to the comments was frustration. However, she soon realized that she had a really funny response to silence those critics. She posted a response video saying, “So my response to you guys is, like really? Only three? Only three songs? How ’bout I play ’em on guitar for you?” She then rocked three Metallica songs on her guitar - “Master of Puppets,” “Enter Sandman,” and the guitar lead in “One.”

Following the video, she told the Daily Dot, “I decided to respond to that comment because I’ve been a Metallica fan for such a long time but I’d never shown that side of me on TikTok,” and added, “I’ve been a self-taught guitarist since 15 and Metallica was the band that influenced me to pick it up and inspired my journey with music.”

Zaria listened to a lot of Metallica throughout her life, she told Bored Panda. “The first time I heard Metallica, I was sitting in my 5th-grade classroom when my teacher played Enter Sandman. I was like ‘This is the best song I’ve ever heard’ and I asked her who the band was. She told me it was Metallica and a few years later when I got my first guitar, the first riff I learned was Enter Sandman.”

The account of this trolling person was observed to be deleted after this video, but Zaria didn’t stop. Later on, she posted yet another TikTok of herself practicing Metallica’s “Unforgiven,” and continued with more. In one of the clips she posted on her Instagram page, Metallica commented from their official account.

Zaria was ecstatic. She posted the screenshots of comments in another post, writing, “It was simply one of the most special moments of my life. It meant the world to me and I didn’t care if anyone else realized the magnitude of what had happened,” and further added, “Not only did they leave a very nice comment on my last post, but they followed me back on Instagram, which was surreal and incredibly overwhelming in the best way possible.” The moral is, “Don’t take criticism from someone who is not in the arena.”

