A man traveled 320 miles just to give $28 to a police officer. The reason is a lesson in humility

True integrity is often a choice between what is convenient and right. A man in China portrayed this virtue when he traveled a long way to pay off a loan of just 200 yuan (US$28), that he had borrowed from a police officer a few months ago. In the fall of 2023, the anonymous man was seen walking into the police station carrying a bag filled with oranges and 200 yuan in his pocket. He traveled through two provinces to return this money and express gratitude to the police officer who had helped him when he needed it the most, reported the South China Morning Post.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karolina Grawowska

During this time, this man worked in Hubei, an inland province of China and a part of the Central China region. Quite suddenly, he lost his job. He needed to return immediately to his home in Henan, a province in the Northern Central Region of China.

The distance between Hubei and Henan is around 320 miles, approximately a five-and-a-half-hour journey. But the man didn’t have sufficient money to afford this journey. He had spent all his money and was now completely broke. To arrange money for his travel, he even sold his phone. However, he still didn’t have enough money to cover the essential expenses. After selling his phone, he couldn't contact his friends or family. That’s when he did something unusual. Instead of borrowing cash from his nearby acquaintances, he marched straight into a police station and appealed for help. One generous police officer, named Luo, lent him a sum of 200 yuan.

Representative Image Source: Police officers patrol the Causeway Bay district near Victoria Park. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Touched by this generous gesture, the man wrote an IOU (I Owe You) note, acknowledging his debt, and gave it to Officer Luo. The note read, “Today I am borrowing 200 yuan from a police officer at Yinji police station. When I get home, I will ask my parents for money to repay the loan from the police.” And he did what he said he would do.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu Barbhuiya

A few months later, he returned to the police station, his heart full of gratitude. He arrived there and spoke to the officer stationed at the front desk. “I’m here to return the money,” he told the officer. The officer, probably puzzled, replied, “Return what money?” The man nodded and relayed the entire story to the officer. Officer Luo was called to meet the man.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nappy

“Why are you here?” Luo asked him. He replied, “I’m here to return the money to you.” The man slipped the cash from his pocket and extended it towards Officer Luo, who declined it at first. “Helping others makes us feel happy,” Luo said. When Luo insisted on refusing the cash, the man presented him with a bag of oranges. However, just before leaving the station, he quietly slipped the money to Luo and hurried out of the police station.

This beautiful instance reminds us of another man’s story who epitomized integrity by traveling more than 180 kilometers at the age of 99 to return a towel to the hotel he had taken accidentally a few years ago. The hotel staff must have forgotten about the towel, and in the Chinese man’s case, Officer Luo must have forgotten about the 200 yuan, but both men did the right thing, setting great examples of integrity.