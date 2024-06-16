Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford to rent one

Siblings fight over bizarre things. Anything from the last slice of pizza to taking out trash can be a cause for a fight. Yet, they always have each other's back. When Maverick Francisco Oyao found out his parents couldn’t afford to rent a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed. However, he was determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years. So, he took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown. He documented the whole process of creating a gown from scratch and posted it on Facebook, where it immediately went viral.

It all started when their school first announced their upcoming Junior and Senior Prom. The post talked in-depth about how his sister wanted to attend the prom as it was her "last year in junior high." He was deeply sorry and wanted to do something about it. That's when he thought that if he could make the dress without spending much, his sister would get the opportunity to go to the prom.

Maverick, who is a Bachelor of Culture and Arts Education with no background in design, turned to the internet for guidance. He browsed YouTube and Google to study various ball gown designs. He took inspiration from Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco's Spring and Summer Collection. He then conceptualized and sketched his design, choosing blue and white to match the prom's winter ball theme.

He knew the challenges of making the dress but never backed out. In his post, he said, "The untold story of a loving [elder brother]." "I didn't expect that I could do this on time. I even doubted myself if I could do this or not because the concept is different from what is already being done. But God is really good. He did not abandon me."

The end product was a masterpiece as Maverick was able to create an incredible skirt using royal blue fabric, adorned with white satin ribbons in a criss-cross pattern. To enhance the skirt's beauty, he added white plastic flowers with crystal beads. For the bodice, Maverick hand-painted a beautiful ombré that blended seamlessly with the skirt. The finishing touch was a pair of dramatic butterfly sleeves.

In the Facebook post, Maverick said, "I've done my part very well as your supportive brother and I will never get tired of supporting you, that's your brother's promise to you." He even singled out a note for his sister, "I hope I make you happy this Valentine's Day. Even though we didn't get your wish for the best dress, for me it was the best dress and the best because you are wearing it. Your brother loves you so much."

The post has been widely appreciated online as it has managed to garner over 90,000 likes and 66,000 shares. Users were impressed and deeply moved by the love and dedication Maverick showed for his sister. @christianisabel.belenosanpedro wished him luck for his future and commented, "Wow I hope you get a scholarship at design school or a designer takes you in as an apprentice. Good job." Another user, @krishyyy023, commented, "Man! I had goosebumps when I saw the result. Amazing!!

