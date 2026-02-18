Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Career expert shares 3 secret LinkedIn hacks to help people find a new job much faster

Get more interviews and filter out ghost jobs.

job search tips, linkedin, workplace, job hunting, life hacks

Use LinkedIn more effectively.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesFeb 18, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Over the years, LinkedIn has become a go-to spot for career networking and job hunting. However, with a difficult job market and the growing issue of ghost job posts, it can be incredibly competitive and frustrating to find work. Fortunately, a career search expert has some hacks to share for job seekers that could help make using LinkedIn more effective in their job hunt.

Former HR recruiter turned author Madeline Mann offered three LinkedIn hacks on TikTok that could help job seekers get more recruiter eyes on their profile while also filtering out old, ghosted job postings during searches:

@selfmademillennial

Here are three LinkedIn hacks to land more job interviews. They involve the LinkedIn open to work badge, how to find people who are hiring, and more! Use these job search tips to get more job interviews. #JobSearch #linkedin

1. Flip off “Open to Work” on weekends, flip it back on Mondays

Mann’s first piece of advice is to use LinkedIn’s “Open to Work” feature to your advantage. Signaling with your profile that you’re “Open to Work” helps, but only for so long according to Mann. Recruiters typically get alerted of newer potential recruits again and again, which can bury you towards the bottom of the pile if you’ve posted that you’ve been “Open to Work” for a month.

By flipping that “Open to Work” badge off over the weekend and putting it back on at the start of the work week, recruiters are freshly alerted to your presence and status every week, putting you more towards the top of their pile of notifications. This should help you get more messages from recruiters since they will actually see you and your profile.

- YouTube youtu.be

2. Type in “We’re hiring” and the job you want, then search under Posts

While job alerts and job postings are a helpful resource on LinkedIn, Mann suggests looking through people and companies’ regular posts for jobs as well. She suggests typing in “We’re hiring” and the position you’re looking for to see regular posts from folks on LinkedIn who are alerting their networks for open positions at their company.

For example, if you are looking for a marketing job, and type in “We’re hiring digital marketer,” you could see many companies posting about a recent opening or people alerting others about a position at their work that might be more timely than searching through regular job postings. Those posts could also provide you contacts regarding open positions or information on how to apply in case the company isn’t accepting applications via LinkedIn. It potentially creates a better networking experience than cold applying, too.

@elite.recruiter

Stop wasting time applying to LinkedIn jobs competing with 500 people 🤦🏽‍♀️ Here's the hack that gets you hired first: - LinkedIn search: your role + "hiring" - Click "Posts" not "Jobs" - see hiring managers actively posting - Comment with value not desperation: "I've helped companies like X achieve Y" - DM within 24 hours: "Saw your post. I have X years doing Y, let's discuss" 💪 Works because you reach them before role gets flooded 🚀 You're having conversation, not submitting resume into black hole. Most won't do this because it feels too forward - that's why it works 🤷🏽‍♀️ Comment ELITE to get access to my free, no-fluff newsletter, The Elite Edge, packed with career trends, insider intel, and corporate truths no one else will tell you. #jobsearch #linkedin #careeradvice #jobhunting #careerstrategy #linkedintips #jobsearchtips #careercoach #professionaldevelopment #careergrowth #jobmarket #careersuccess #networking #jobapplication #executiverecruiter #eliterecruiter #jobmarket2025 #careeradvancement #workplacetips #jobhuntingtips

3. During a job posting search, find the most recently posted jobs by fiddling with the URL

This might be the biggest hack Mann offers when it comes to saving time and reducing the odds of applying for a ghost job. When searching for job postings on LinkedIn, there is a built-in offer of time frames when the job was posted (past month, past week, past 24 hours). But you can get even more specific than that.

First, do your typical search and reduce it to within the past 24 hours. After that, you should see the letter and digits ‘r86400” towards the end of the URL. That number (86400) is the amount of seconds within 24 hours. If you want to find even fresher job postings, you can manipulate this number to further refine your search. For instance, if you wanted to search for any new job postings within the last six hours, you can change 86400 to 21600 (the number of seconds within six hours).

This can help you find more recent postings, avoid more ghost jobs, and allow you to be among the first applicants to boot.

@workhap

How to get noticed on LinkedIn #career #newjob #hiring

Finding a job can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be as hard as it's been made to be. Happy hunting.

career networking career search expert competitive job market frustrating job search ghost job posts job applicants job hunting job postings search job search tips job seekers linkedin hacks linkedin profile networking experience recruiters alert job search

The Latest

job search tips, linkedin, workplace, job hunting, life hacks
Work & Money

Career expert shares 3 secret LinkedIn hacks to help people find a new job much faster

sleep, problem solving, neuroscience, scientific discovery, creativity
Science

Scientists find a way to plant ideas in dreams through sound cues to improve problem solving

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership
Past Events

These seven simple phrases could be the secret to deepening trust and romance in your relationship

Obituary, Hollywood, Francis Ford Coppola
Featured

Part star, part supporting actor, Robert Duvall lit up 1970s American cinema and kept going

More For You

work, employment, conversation skills, workplace tips, employer

Save your sanity at work.

Photo credit: Canva

Business expert reveals how to ask your boss to stop drowning you in work without risking your job

Many employees in the United States feel overwhelmed and burned out at work, usually because their boss keeps giving them more tasks or assignments. This can create an awkward situation in which someone has to ask their boss to lower the workload while fearing the conversation could jeopardize their job or a potential promotion. However, there's a way to navigate it.

Business expert and leadership speaker Simon Sinek offered advice in a video on Instagram. He recommends shifting the topic of the conversation from your workload to your boss' priorities. According to Sinek, this approach can not only help during the discussion but also create a system that prevents overwork in the future.

Keep Reading Show less
agility quotient, work, economy, job skill, intelligence

Woman with six arms multitasking.

Photo credit: Canva

Why A.Q. is the new I.Q. as a desired skill among employers and how to cultivate it yourself

When looking for a job candidate in the past, employers sought a person with a high I.Q. to ensure they hired a thinker. They also prioritized someone with high E.Q. for leadership positions because of their self-awareness and empathy. But as artificial intelligence becomes a variable in the workplace, many employers are looking at a person’s A.Q or agility quotient to determine their next hire.

Much like how I.Q. and E.Q. are measurements of a person’s intelligence and emotional management, A.Q. is a person’s agility in adaptability to change. Given how A.I. is being implemented in several workspaces to handle various “I.Q.-reliant” tasks, having an employee that can respond well to change is considered a must. A.Q. is essentially a person’s ability to find opportunity in the unknown, deal with the discomfort of change, and be okay with uncertainty.

Keep Reading Show less
dream job, job advice, empathy, career tips, career coach

Losing your dream job isn't the end.

Photo credit: Canva

10 ways people recovered from losing their 'dream job' and saw they were actually better off

One day, you’re awake and doing the thing you felt you were born to do and then, unfortunately, you get the call, email, or Zoom that begins with an “I’m sorry.” Losing your dream job can be devastating, and it may be hard to bounce back from the disappointment. Fortunately, there are people who have experienced this loss and recovered who can offer hope.

Many folks went on Reddit to offer compassion, experience, and wisdom to a person who lost their dream job after working there for six months. They shared encouragement, how they coped, what helped them ease the hurt, and explained how they’re no longer burdened with the loss:

Keep Reading Show less
job interviews, nightmare stories, job interview tips, employers, economy

Had a bad job interview? They've likely seen worse.

Photo credit: Canva

Employers reveal the one thing candidates did in interviews that cost them the job

If you've ever had a job interview, you know how awkward and stressful it can be. Many people worry about saying the wrong thing or doing something embarrassing that could eliminate them from the list of qualified candidates. Still, no matter how badly you think it went, you probably aren't the worst interview they've ever had.

People who have interviewed job applicants went on Reddit to share the one thing that cost candidates the job. Some of the reasons were obvious, while others were downright bizarre. Here are their stories:

Keep Reading Show less
Artificial intelligence (AI) , Google, Technology, Online advertising, Persuasion, OpenAI, Manipulation

AI advertising could be hard to resist – or even recognize.

showcake/iStock via Getty Images

Could ChatGPT convince you to buy something? Threat of manipulation looms as AI companies gear up to sell ads

Eighteen months ago, it was plausible that artificial intelligence might take a different path than social media. Back then, AI’s development hadn’t consolidated under a small number of big tech firms. Nor had it capitalized on consumer attention, surveilling users and delivering ads.

Unfortunately, the AI industry is now taking a page from the social media playbook and has set its sights on monetizing consumer attention. When OpenAI launched its ChatGPT Search feature in late 2024 and its browser, ChatGPT Atlas, in October 2025, it kicked off a race to capture online behavioral data to power advertising. It’s part of a yearslong turnabout by OpenAI, whose CEO Sam Altman once called the combination of ads and AI “unsettling” and now promises that ads can be deployed in AI apps while preserving trust. The rampant speculation among OpenAI users who believe they see paid placements in ChatGPT responses suggests they are not convinced.

Keep Reading Show less
artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business

Is A.I. the best method for a task?

Photo credit: Canva

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

The current use of artificial intelligence has become a controversial topic in recent years. For every article claiming that A.I. is the future, there is another pointing out its flaws, troubles, and potential dangers. It’s hard to separate the hype from the noise and know whether A.I. is useful for you. Fortunately, an A.I. strategist who acknowledges both the benefits and limitations of A.I. can help.

A.I. expert Dr. Denise Turley has consulted with several large businesses regarding A.I. usage and where A.I. can be beneficial versus unnecessary or even harmful. Before using artificial intelligence, she asks herself five questions and encourages her clients to ask these questions before using any A.I. tool for a task.

Keep Reading Show less
job hunting, meme application, memes, new economy, resumes,

She landed a job with help from a "meme" application.

Photo credit: Canva, Jupiterimages from Photo Images (left, cropped) / thecorgi (right, cropped)

One woman's 'meme' application helped her land a gig after two years of job hunting

You might think you’re better at making goofy memes than punching up your work résumé, but after hearing the story of Allie Latic, you might notice some interesting overlap between those two seemingly unrelated skills. In July 2025, after more than two years of aggressive job hunting and frustrating rejections, the 29-year-old landed a gig with help from an outside-the-box "application meme" that made everything fall into place.

Latic shared her story in an "as-told-to" feature with Business Insider, detailing how her silly but creative Hail-Mary move came to life. She pointed back to May 2023 when she graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science. That was the beginning of a winding journey: applying to over 500 jobs, lots of networking, optimizing her résumé and cover letters. Nothing seemed to work. One day, feeling especially frustrated, she took a break by making a graphic on Canva and sending it to her friends.

Keep Reading Show less
toxic boss, career strategies, mental health, work tips, psychology

It might be time to update your resume if your boss says this.

Photo credit: Canva

Career strategist says if your boss says any of these 3 things, you should quit your job

Working is hard enough on its own. Deadlines, quotas, group projects, assignments, making that delivery on time, cooking a meal to perfection, and so much more can be on your shoulders depending on what you do for a living. No one needs a boss who makes your job more difficult or, worse, toxic. Many great workers are taken advantage of due to mistaking the need to improve their work ethic with being in a toxic work environment. Luckily, a career strategist knows what a toxic boss is (and isn't), and what they say that should clue you in on whether or not you should tough it out or move on.

Jennifer Brick, a former corporate climber turned career coach, shared the three sentences that only a toxic boss says.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026