Cheeky Barack Obama 'accidentally' recreating iconic Key and Peele skit is pure comedy gold

Former US President Barack Obama is an icon and there's no doubt about it. Several instances on the internet are proof of his witty humor. Some of them are also the results of his unintentional acts, like his recent interaction with the Team USA Men’s Basketball. Obama met the team just before they were heading off to the 2024 Paris Olympics, per The Guardian, and accidentally left the internet in stitches with his amusing greeting style.

The former president was simply greeting the players on stage in a formal fashion to wish them luck. However, he was unaware that he was mirroring an epic sketch comedy from “Key & Peele.” The show aired over a decade ago and is among the most popular hilarious comedies. Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key, known for their brilliant comic timing, feature in the parody with Peele enacting the character of the former president.

A glimpse of the episode was shared by the official TikTok page of the show, @keyandpeelecc, where Peele is seen dressed in his suit to imitate the former president. He exercised a hysterical switch while wishing a line of people. As he went through the line of people, he formally greeted all white members with a subtle handshake and “Nice to meet you.” On the other hand, every time he came across a black member in the line, he hilariously widened his smile and dived right in for an enthusiastic hug and friendly handshake. The few seconds repeatedly showed the character switching between his formal and informal greetings for every white and black member.

As hilarious as the scenario was in the sketch, it was a top-tier comedy when it unfolded in real life, courtesy of the former president himself. A post shared by Ahmed (@big_business_) revealed that Obama, without having a clue, enacted the “Key and Peele” scene in his recent encounter with the basketball team. “Key and Peele sketch Team USA edition,” he wrote in his caption.

As he greeted the team, he was seen firmly shaking the hands of the white players and naturally leaning in for a friendly hug with the black players. He was also seen having inaudible banter, laughter, friendly handshakes and daps with the black players, making the whole interaction more hilarious.

The former president replicated the scene subconsciously but his natural wit has won the hearts of people, yet again. @fameboyej2x wrote, “This is going down in history.” @QteeFoxx added, “Oh I know he watched that and took the opportunity now, Key and Peele will always be legendary.” @Baugh30Chris revealed, “Y’all know the sketch was based on President. Obama did that with Team USA in 2012, before the sketch right?” He also shared a still of the scene from 2012. @phatrabbitkill2 exclaimed, “Never imagined this was real.” @Tom147493195697 observed, “The fact that they knew it too and all were laughing is golden.”

