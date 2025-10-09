Jeff Bridges revives classic 'The Dude' Lebowski character to tell Americans to 'calm down'

There's a lot of political strife happening in America these days, and many people can't stand how aggressive and partisan things have become in our country.

Bringing a little levity to the situation was Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges. During his guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 7, promoting his new movie, Tron: Ares, he embraced his iconic character, "The Dude," from the classic Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski, Bridges. The Dude's message to the American people: "Calm down."

Jeff Bridges at Comic Con. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As Bridges changed into a Dude-style cardigan sweater and sipped the character's famous white Russian cocktail, he urged everyone to take a step back and "tone it down." Channeling the energy and persona of his famous character from the popular Coen Brothers film seemed second nature to Bridges.

Bridges, acting as The Dude, comically said, "We're at like, what, a nine? We oughta be at zero. Or zero and a half, right..." To which everyone got a good laugh.

"Can we just all calm the f*** down. I mean, come on. I'm talking about all, you know, the wars, the fighting, the canceling... I mean. Let's chill out, man. Come on. Tone it down, you know," Bridges continued.

Referring to the current political situation involving Trump and ICE, particularly the coordinated and hostile immigration raids being carried out nationwide, Bridges challenged, saying, "ICE? Let's get ICE off the streets and into our beverages, man. This aggression will not stand!"

The ICE raids have been particularly intensive in Los Angeles, where the Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is filmed. The audience appeared to be very receptive to the humor and commentary.





Jeff Bridges is an activist for more than just human rights.

In 2024, Bridges leveraged his celebrity and influence to raise awareness about plastic pollution. In a Plastic Pollution Coalition promotional video, he discussed the global crisis that plastic creates. He mentions how microplastics have infiltrated nearly everything, and governments around the world desperately need to find the courage and responsibility to clean it all up.

He's also been fighting and working for a long time to feed starving children. He collaborated on a book with his daughter, Isabelle, titled "Daddy Daughter Day," with proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry. In a 2021 article for SurvivorNet, Senior Reporter Marisa Sullivan quoted Bridges reflecting on the book, saying, "I can't imagine how rough and how heartbreaking it would be not to be able to provide nutrition for my kids." Bridges continued, "That certainly inspired my actions of ending hunger."





Whatever your opinion on celebrities who use their voice in the political arena, there is no denying the charm and charisma of Jeff Bridges. He's been performing characters for our pleasure for decades, and now, at 75, he's still going strong. In the wisdom of the Dude, "So, let's just abide." Abide together, yes. We can do this, man. Now that's just like my opinion, but it's a good one, don't you think...?"