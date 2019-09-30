Ivanka claimed the 'force is strong' in her family and Luke Skywalker wasn't having it
Ivanka Trump shared a photo of herself on social media Saturday with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, with the youngest dressed as a Stormtrooper. "The force is strong with my family," she captioned the image, adding a yellow star emoji.
The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019
If there was, in fact, such as thing as the force in this universe, Ivanka and Jared would, no doubt, be on the Dark Side.
"Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering," — Yoda, "Star Wars Episode I: the Phantom Menace"
"But beware of the dark side. Anger, fear, aggression…the dark side of the Force are they, easily they flow… If once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny. Consume you, it will…" — Yoda, "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back"
Since the Trump patriarch, Donald, dove into politics, he has gone out of his way to appeal to America's dark side: lies, bigotry, hate, and division. All the while, Ivanka and Jared have been complicit in his Sith-like behavior.
Ivanka's appropriation of the force to describe her family didn't sit well with Mark Hamill, the actor who's played Luke Sywalker in five of the "Star Wars" films and is slated to return in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," later this year.
"You misspelled 'Fraud,'" he replied to Trump on Twitter. Hamill attached the hashtag #GoForceYourself and it went viral.
You misspelled "Fraud."#GoForceYourself https://t.co/ORY6eeyGgj
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 29, 2019
His tweet received some passionate responses on Twitter.
I say we get #GoForceYourself
To officially be a trend pic.twitter.com/q2GmQ6CaYk
— THEE Goku Black (@MrDarkAndDivine) September 30, 2019
Well played, sir. #GoForceYourself #IvankaTrump #Fraud #TrumpCrimeFamily #GFY pic.twitter.com/c7wOqx70KQ
— 🏝 Kim (@kim) September 29, 2019
“That's not how the Force works!" – Han Solo#GoForceYourself pic.twitter.com/qC1o5xyOsh
— Constance (@Constance66C) September 29, 2019
The master of the force has spoken #GoForceYourself
— Jennifer (@Jennife58793516) September 29, 2019
Tr*mp right now#GoForceYourself pic.twitter.com/t60Wp8COOi
— James Ruf (@JamesvonRuf) September 30, 2019
Some saw Hamill's tweets as an attack on Ivanka and Jared's children, although they were clearly not his target.
What are you doing @HamillHimself? #GoForceYourself pic.twitter.com/bLrQIaRZEN
— Grayson (@GraysonThrush) September 30, 2019
Forget the parents... this kid rocks. pic.twitter.com/M9LMUbYqgY
— Kris Lake (@KristopherLake) September 29, 2019
Just thinking to myself, what about the kids? They didn't do anything wrong and Luke just told their parents to #GoForceYourself. Division sucks.
— JJ David (@Jyncks2) September 29, 2019
Those saying "Imagine saying that to the young child in a costume; what will happen if the child reads this?" switch that up to "That poor child living in a cage without his mother; what will he do without her?" and then wring your pearls #GoForceYourself
— Dee (@DeeDeeNS1) September 30, 2019
Hamill was right in fighting back against the Trump's attempts to co-opt the good will created by "Star Wars" to cast her family in a positive light.
The "Star Wars" saga is a story of good versus evil with a clear moral compass.
Ivanka and Jared have served in an administration that aggressively worked to separate children from their families and has been supportive of the world's most brutal dictators while trying to thwart any and all attempts to mitigate the disastrous effects of climate change.
Clearly, they are not on the side of peace and justice.
However, if Ivanka and Jared are "Star Wars" fans, they understand that it's a story about family and redemption. Anakin Skywalker was seduced by the Dark Side of the force and became Darth Vader. But, ultimately, he rebelled against the Dark Side by sacrificing his life to kill the Emperor and save his son, Luke.
If Jared and Ivanka truly had good iside of them, they'd use their power to change their father's heart and bring balance to the force.