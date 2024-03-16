NEWS
NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home.

Breathe easy.

Plants great for filtering the air in your home. | via Nasa

Back in the late ‘80s, NASA was looking for ways to detoxify the air in its space stations. So it conducted a study to determine the most effective plants for filtering the air of toxic agents and converting carbon dioxide to oxygen.

In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of the plants that are most effective at cleaning indoor air.

The report also suggested having at least one plant per every hundred square feet of home or office space.

What’s in our air?

1. Dwarf Date Palm

From the Arecaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.

2. Boston Fern

From the Nephrolepidaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Nephrolepidaceae family.

3. Kimberly Queen Fern

From the Nephrolepidaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Nephrolepidaceae family.

4. Spider Plant

From the Asparagaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

5. Chinese Evergreen

From the Araceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araceae family.

6. Bamboo Palm

From the Arecaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.

7. Weeping Fig

From the Moraceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Moraceae family.

8. Devil's Ivy

From the Arum family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arum family.

9. Flamingo Lily

From the Arum family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arum family.

10. Lilyturf

From the Asparagaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

11. Broadleaf Lady Palm

From the Arecaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.

12. Barberton Daisy

From the Aster family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Aster family.

13. Cornstalk Dracena

From the Asparagaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

14. English Ivy

From the Araliaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araliaceae family.

15. Varigated Snake Plant

From the Asparagaceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.

16. Red-Edged Dracaena

From the Century Plant family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Century Plant family.

17. Peace Lily

From the Araceae family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araceae family.

18. Florist's Chrysanthemum

From the Aster family.
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Aster family.

Trichloroethylene – Found in printing inks, paints, lacquers, varnishes, adhesives, and paint removers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: excitement, dizziness, headache, nausea, and vomiting followed by drowsiness and coma.

Formaldehyde – Found in paper bags, waxed papers, facial tissues, paper towels, plywood paneling, and synthetic fabrics. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to nose, mouth and throat, and in severe cases, swelling of the larynx and lungs.

Benzene – Used to make plastics, resins, lubricants, detergents, and drugs. Also found in tobacco smoke, glue, and furniture wax. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to eyes, drowsiness, dizziness, headache, increase in heart rate, headaches, confusion and in some cases can result in unconsciousness.

Xylene – Found in rubber, leather, tobacco smoke, and vehicle exhaust. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to mouth and throat, dizziness, headache, confusion, heart problems, liver and kidney damage and coma.

Ammonia – Found in window cleaners, floor waxes, smelling salts, and fertilizers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: eye irritation, coughing, sore throat.

Please note: Some of these plants may be toxic for your pets, so please do your research to ensure your furry friends stay safe.

 

This article originally appeared on 06.12.21

