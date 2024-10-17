Kids gave the most surprising reply to a neighbor’s letter about excessive noise

Having good neighbors can truly be a blessing. They contribute to a pleasant environment and positively influence our thoughts and feelings. London-based content creator Martina Panchetti (@maartinapanchetti) experienced this firsthand when the kids in her neighborhood sent her a heartwarming letter.

Panchetti shared a video showing the letter and explaining the backstory. The kids in her neighborhood would play the piano every morning, which was becoming a bit too noisy for her. She wrote them a polite letter asking if they could reduce the noise, especially early in the morning. "We sent a letter to our neighbors politely asking them to make less noise (they’re a family with kids) and possibly avoid playing piano too early in the morning. This is how they replied,” she wrote in the video’s overlay text.

Panchetti then showed a yellow square envelope with a turquoise cartoon globe sticker. Inside the envelope, a banana yellow card revealed a note scribbled in childlike handwriting with a blue pen. The note is addressed to “dear neighbors.” The text on the inner flap of the card read, “Thank you for your kind message. We realize that sometimes we can be noisy and naughty.” The kids went on to elaborate on the reason why they played piano every morning. “We started learning piano and teachers tell us to practice every day.”

They apologized for the poor timing and mentioned that their mom had also asked them to avoid playing the piano in the mornings. “We sincerely apologize for not considering the times of the day and the weekends. To be honest, Mommy has been telling us not to play in the mornings and she also wants us to get some sleep on the weekend.” The kids promised Panchetti that they would try to be “more considerate.” As an added token of apology, they told her that they were sending some of their “national Azeri sweets” along with the letter, with an added disclaimer that said, “P.S: Not nut-free!” The tots signed the letter as “your loud neighbors,” decorating it with red heart doodles.

The video then displayed two plastic boxes containing sweets and biscuits, with the overlay text reading, “They also sent their national sweets. We are in tears.” To return the favor, Panchetti said she would send her neighbors some Italian sweets. “On our way to cook some Italian sweets for them,” she described in the video's caption.

The video has crossed 10 million views, over 700,000 likes, and nearly 2,000 comments. One TikToker, @rahimagsmv, described the sweets that were shown in the video, “That is shekerbura and bakhlava.”

@kelsey_jade1 said, “This would make me wanna put together a sorry basket for them.” Another one (@dmiamim24) expressed, “I feel like I would have immediately written a letter back saying sorry, forget I said anything.”

Several people shared their own heartfelt experiences with their neighbors. @April.nicole, for example, said that she had a neighbor kid who would practice saxophone outside every afternoon. “It was horrendous at first but eventually it became very enjoyable to sit outside and be serenaded by beautiful music,” she said.

@mlbolster also recalled having kids in the neighborhood that were very loud. “One day, I was getting ready to write a note when someone knocked on my door. It was my neighbor with a cake and an apology - just knowing she knew and was worried about her neighbors; doing her best for kiddos stuck in a small apt - every sound I heard from then on just made me smile for those kids.”

