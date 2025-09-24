A scammer called the wrong guy. His perfect 'CIA' greeting is the ultimate shutdown.

In the relentless war against scam callers, one man provided the internet with the ultimate secret weapon: a perfectly delivered, completely fabricated CIA voicemail greeting. The classic viral video from TikToker Roy L. Baker Jr. (@1roy_jr) remains a masterclass in turning the tables on fraudsters.

The video, which Snopes reported was viewed more than 5 million times within 24 hours of being posted, begins with Baker receiving a call flagged as a “Spam Risk.” Instead of hanging up, he answers and unleashes his deep, commanding voice to deliver a flawless impersonation of an automated government message.

"Hello. Thank you for calling the CIA. You’ve reached our scam and fraud division," he begins, his tone perfectly official. "All of our agents are currently assisting other callers."

He then informs the stunned scammer that the "agency" will be taking proactive steps to investigate. "To further assist you, please hold while we download your incoming and outgoing call logs to be analyzed against our database of known scam and fraud operations. An agent will be with you shortly," he announces.

The effect is immediate. The caller on the other end hangs up without a word. Baker ends the video with a triumphant, "That's what I thought."

While the prank is hilarious, it speaks to a widespread and serious issue. The Truecaller U.S. Spam and Scam Report 2024 revealed that Americans have lost over $25 billion to phone scams in the past year alone. Baker’s clever trick served as a moment of catharsis for millions who feel powerless against the daily onslaught of fraudulent calls.

The video was an instant sensation, with viewers calling the hack "genius" and flooding the comments with requests for the audio. "Legend! Not all heroes wear capes!" one user wrote. Another added, "I need this as my voicemail! Them darn auto warranty ppl won't stop!"

Baker, who uses the hashtag #myroyvoice, also created a follow-up video targeting the notorious "extended warranty" calls, where he tricks the caller into spelling out "S-T-O-P C-A-L-L-I-N-G M-E."

Years after his videos first went viral, Roy L. Baker Jr. continues to be a beloved presence online. He is still active on TikTok, sharing more comedy, lifestyle content, and voiceover work that showcases his signature talent. His original “CIA” greeting remains a timeless piece of internet lore—a brilliant and satisfying response to a problem that just won’t go away.

This article originally appeared four years ago.