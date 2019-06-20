NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home.
Back in the late ‘80s, NASA was looking for ways to detoxify the air in its space stations. So it conducted a study to determine the most effective plants for filtering the air of toxic agents and converting carbon dioxide to oxygen. In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of the plants that are most effective at cleaning indoor air. The report also suggested having at least one plant per every hundred square feet of home or office space.
What’s in our air?
Trichloroethylene – Found in printing inks, paints, lacquers, varnishes, adhesives, and paint removers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: excitement, dizziness, headache, nausea, and vomiting followed by drowsiness and coma.
Formaldehyde – Found in paper bags, waxed papers, facial tissues, paper towels, plywood paneling, and synthetic fabrics. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to nose, mouth and throat, and in severe cases, swelling of the larynx and lungs.
Benzene – Used to make plastics, resins, lubricants, detergents, and drugs. Also found in tobacco smoke, glue, and furniture wax. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to eyes, drowsiness, dizziness, headache, increase in heart rate, headaches, confusion and in some cases can result in unconsciousness.
Xylene – Found in rubber, leather, tobacco smoke, and vehicle exhaust. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to mouth and throat, dizziness, headache, confusion, heart problems, liver and kidney damage and coma.
Ammonia – Found in window cleaners, floor waxes, smelling salts, and fertilizers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: eye irritation, coughing, sore throat.
Please note: Some of these plants may be toxic for your pets, so please do your research to ensure your furry friends stay safe.
Update: This article originally appeared on September 20, 2016.
-
Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump. “Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law,”
-
The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land. The Court ruled that religious history trumps liberty.
-
Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop. In horror films, victims always ignore the warning signs.
-
A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless. Brain supplements are a $5.8 billion bottle of snake oil.
-
Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds. “Sesame Street. I'm not even joking … It kind of snowballed from there.”
-
Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back. Amazon workers rose up to speak truth to power.