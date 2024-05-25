Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

The existence of God has always been questioned - be it from a religious perspective or even a scientific purpose. Every great scientist like Stephen Hawking has faced this question in the past. The renowned theoretical physicist shared his views on the matter in his final book, "Brief Answers to the Big Questions."

Hawking's book was mostly written during his lifetime but finished only after his death with help from his family and academic colleagues. In his last book, the late scientist talked about the existence of God. Referring to his disability in his explanation, he wrote, "For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God. Well, I suppose it’s possible that I’ve upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature."

He added that people like him, who believe in science, "believe that there are certain laws that are always obeyed. If you like, you can say the laws are the work of God, but that is more a definition of God than a proof of his existence."

Hawking refused to acknowledge the existence of God with his most direct, personal answer as he outrightly said, "It’s my view that the simplest explanation is that there is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate."

The late astrophysicist had a prestigious career and enormous contribution to science. He was commended for his work on the physics of black holes. Hawkings proposed that black holes emit subatomic particles until they eventually explode. Besides that, he also came up with the multiverse theory, which stated that our universe is one of many parallel universes that exist in a fractal-like multiverse, published in the Journal of High Energy Physics.

The genius scientist was sadly struggling with health complications since his adult life. At 21, he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is a type of motor neuron disease. Despite a life-threatening disease, Hawkings managed to live a substantial part of his life in his motorized wheelchair, communicating mostly with the assistance of his portable system mounted on its arms.

The renowned scientist passed away at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018 in the confines of his home. A year before that, he said he was thankful for his extended life. "I never expected to reach 75, so I feel very fortunate to be able to reflect on my legacy," he said in an interview with BBC.