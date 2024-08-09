Teacher moved to tears after student shows her tattoo of her final note to him on his chest

When Indiana boy Chayce McCoy (@chaychejmccoy) was in his freshman year at Carroll High School, he often felt lost in life. His life was hopeless and purposeless. That’s when he came across a teacher who sparked a flame of inspiration in his heart and transformed his life upside down, reported People. So, when he approached his end semester in the summer of 2024, he dedicated a small tattoo to honor his teacher and express his utmost gratitude. In a TikTok video, that is now going viral, he recorded his teacher Renee Sigmon’s reaction as he showed her the tattoo on his chest.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Divine Techy Girl

The clip, which has been viewed almost 4 million times since then, unfolds into a heartwarming scene, with melodious tunes of “Little Things” by Adrian Berenguer playing in the background. As the video opens, it shows Renee sitting at her desk, surrounded by sheaves of papers, a laptop, and school stationary. Chayce enters her cabin. “So what?” she asks, smiling. “Um, you know, you mean a lot to me,” Chayce says behind the camera, and adds, “You are a part of my life. When I was in a really rough spot, you were the only person who got me out of that, and I appreciate you so much for that. I’ve had this thing in work for a while but…” he slides his green tee shirt to reveal her the tattoo on his chest.

She stands up, gasping in astonishment. “Oh my God, hold on!” she exclaims, almost taken aback by the surprise. She picks up her cell phone from the table to take a snap of the tattoo. “You’re the best. I gotta take a picture of this,” she says while embracing her student in a lovely hug. Chayce is seen smiling in joy with his eyes closed and his arms wrapped lightly around his beloved teacher.

Image Source: TikTok | @mrwilliamsprek

The adorable video touched the hearts of hundreds of people who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts and feelings.@joeyinmanburges commented, “Teachers mean everything,” with a heart emoji. Many people who knew Renee in their personal lives also commented. @midwestcowg1rl said, “It was an honor to be taught by Ms. Sigmon in 2018-21! She was an amazing person to know.” @ari420anna, who called Renee her “aunt,” commented, “She is the best culinary teacher. I love her so much!” The video even caught the attention of giants like Microsoft Education and Dairy Queen who shared their reactions to the video in the comments.

Image Source: TikTok | @microsoftedu

Image Source: TikTok | @dairyqueen

When many people asked him to elaborate on the message in the tattoo, Chayce posted a second video detailing both the message and the backstory of how Renee helped him change his life for good. "Never let anyone dull your sparkle, always live your truth, and continue to fight for what you believe,” read the tattoo.

Image Source: TikTok | @chaycejmccoy

He also explained how Renee became so important in her life. “In freshman and sophomore year, I kind of completely gave up on myself. I had no hope for myself. I didn’t go to college. College was no option for me because I had no drive, no motivation.” He added that since he always loved to cook, he joined the culinary course in the school. But he expected to find a teacher like Renee during the course.

“She never gave up on me. She helped me grow as a person and as a chef,” Chayce said, “Some teachers are not there just to teach and get paid, some are there to genuinely make you a better person and genuinely help you grow. And that’s who she is. She is like a coach, a mentor, a mother to me.” He said he’d look back at the tattoo with Renee’s message on it, for the rest of his life. He mentioned that Renee supported him in identifying and achieving his dreams. After having a degree in culinary, he said he would join a business school, and hopefully open a restaurant. Renee gave him the most important thing he needed in his life – hope. Chayce said, “She is one of the most inspirational people I know.”

You can follow Chayce McCoy on TikTok to catch up on more updates on his life.