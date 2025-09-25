Skip to content
These 5 conversation tools helped religious students embrace evolution

"Reframing scripture helped bridge the gap from science to faith."

Creative interpretation of the evolution of man.

Image via Canva - Photo by Petrovich
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 25, 2025
When it comes to the discussion of evolution versus faith, the battle lines can be fiercely defended. Finding common ground on a complex topic can be challenging. Things that people hold as core values are more than ideas; they're emotional. Learning how to have more effective and rewarding conversations with people who hold differing opinions is crucial to maintaining a healthy community.

A 2025 study published in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion aimed to understand why the Culturally Competent Instruction Model (CCIM) helps students think differently about the Bible. In essence, it's a learning model that effectively allowed students to keep their religious beliefs without having to choose between faith and science. The success suggests that specific conversation tools can be used to help people find common ground over complicated conversations.

alternative framing, literal interpretation, CCIM, Culturally Competent Instruction Model, Bible, Genesis, Brigham Young University, BYU

Finding an alternative framing helps with the acceptance of evolution

There are many Americans who don't agree with the science behind evolution. One of the main reasons is their literal interpretation of the Bible. The study found that when students were exposed to science in the classroom that was still respectful of their religious beliefs (CCIM), their acceptance of evolution expanded.

Teachers were able to have a discussion that allowed for both evolutionary theory and theology. One example studied was the story of Genesis. Educators shared various viewpoints while still permitting the students to come to their own conclusions. The aim was to reduce conflict and not force them to negotiate their own belief systems. The study revealed that implementation of the CCIM increased acceptance across all levels of instruction.

The author of the study, Jamie L. Jensen, a professor of biology at Brigham Young University (BYU), told PsyPost, "The nationwide study confirmed that there is a link between biblical literalism and evolution acceptance." Jensen continued, “The classroom study showed that you can overcome this barrier by offering students alternative ways to interpret Genesis that can help them more fully embrace science."

conversational tools, binary thinking, personal stories, trusted messengers, shared values, arguement, common ground

These five conversational tools can help any complex discussion find mutual understanding

The BYU study demonstrates that finding common ground and being more amiable in discussions has greater success than demanding acceptance from a differing viewpoint. Here are some valuable tools to incorporate into your challenging discussions:

  1. Appeal to shared values - learning how to reframe opinions so they're communicated in terms of values shared will reduce resistance. A 2025 study at Seoul National University found that people hold deeply to certain values, and those who feel affirmed in their values are more open to persuasion, even when it's controversial.
  2. Avoid binary thinking - it's very important to attempt to find the middle. Too often, we only argue the widest gap in a discussion instead of seeking the simple overlap. A 2023 study at Cornell University found that people were more extreme and dogmatic about an issue when they only consulted information supporting confirmation bias. This finding highlights the importance of avoiding binary thinking. People benefit from considering multiple perspectives, which helps prevent extremism.
  3. Personal stories work - a 2025 study at Cornell University explored the use of personal narratives to engage in political discussions on Reddit. Personal stories attracted and retained participation more effectively and showed potential to bridge ideological divides.
  4. Involve trusted messengers - a person who matters often holds stronger sway than the actual message. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine explored the influence of community-based organizations promoting vaccinations during COVID-19. One of the key findings was that, "trust and influence can be transferred by association to a secondary messenger connected to or introduced by the primary trusted source."
  5. Recast a threat into an opportunity - Find ways to demonstrate that change is actually in alignment with who they are. A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine explored ways to connect antismoking messages to smokers. By creating an alternate identity that overlapped the threatened identity, their smoking, they were able to soften the reaction to the message.

perceived threat, middle ground, overlapped identity, identity, community-based, difficult discussions, puzzle pieces, resolution

Most people seek a community that holds similar ideas and beliefs. A place where they can feel like they belong. Sometimes a disagreement might seemingly ask them to abandon this community. Trying to bully or forcefully challenge someone's core beliefs, especially when it threatens their sense of belonging, is unlikely to work. Finding a way to connect respectfully through ideas that can meet on a shared perspective seems the more successful choice. At least, this is what the science and studies seem to tell us.

