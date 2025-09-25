These 5 conversation tools helped religious students embrace evolution

The controversy has been widely pegged to Kimmel’s monologue from the prior Monday, in which he said that "the MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had criticized Kimmel during a podcast appearance, saying, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

Those statements were widely criticized, with top House Democrats calling for Carr to resign, and even GOP Sen.Ted Cruz sharing complaints on his podcast.

"I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said. I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz noted. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said. We’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like,’ that will end up bad for conservatives." (Kimmel was clearly not fired, given that he’s already coming back)

President Trump celebrated Kimmel’s initial suspension. "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," he wrote on Truth Social . "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

Meanwhile, over 400 celebrities—including stars like Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston— signed a letter published by the ACLU standing "in solidarity" with Kimmel.

Disney, which owns ABC, announced Kimmel’s return on Monday. In a statement, they addressed carrying out the suspension to "avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," calling some of the host’s comments "ill-timed and thus insensitive." However, they also pointed to days of "thoughtful conversations" with the comedian as informing their decision to bring him back.

Still, Jimmy Kimmel Live! won’t be returning everywhere—both Nexstar and Sinclair will continue to preempt the show for now.

So where does that leave us, the viewers? Here are five big questions:

1. Will Kimmel apologize?

When Sinclair initially announced it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the company called on the comedian to "issue a direct apology to the Kirk family" and "make a meaningful personal donation" to both the Kirk family and Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA. No one knows for sure what Kimmel will do on the air, but it’s definitely a complicated situation, given the various corporate pressures and the fact that his every word will be analyzed under a massive microscope.

Regardless, it’s worth noting that Kimmel expressed condolences after Kirk’s murder. "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" he wrote on Instagram . "On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

2) Will the writers follow The Daily Show’s satirical approach?

After the news of Kimmel’s suspension spread, other late-night hosts found themselves in an awkward spot—but one also filled with comedic potential. What tone do you strike in this environment, given what just happened to your late-night peer? The clear answer was taking a far different approach, like Jon Stewart did in a winking Daily Show segment the show described as a "Post-Kimmel Primer on Free Speech in the Glorious Trump Era." Will the Kimmel crew follow that lead? How will they find the comedy in this especially tense situation?

3) Will Kimmel directly address Trump or other prominent critics?

Kimmel and Trump have a long history of beefing in public—for proof, consult Intelligencer ’s story on this subject. But in our current climate, how much will the host want to push things? Also, given that a few days of headlines in 2025 feels like 100, he has a whole lot of news to catch up on (this is like having to explain an entire season of Lost in 20 seconds—not easy). Everyone will be watching, and many of them will be scrutinizing his every word.

4) What’s the format?

Speaking of which: Will they give him even more time for a monologue? If there’s ever been a talk show episode that could benefit from more time, this is probably it. Then again, could they take the opposite approach, moving more heavily into sketches or behind-the-desk interviews? This is very abnormal setting—should the format reflect that?

5) How quickly will we see the ripple effects?

Both fans and detractors will likely be poring through Kimmel’s monologue, looking for reasons to either champion or criticize him. There are so many other characters in this drama: the FCC, Trump, ABC and Disney, the affiliates, the media, and the wider government. Is it possible to make this controversy die down with one episode, or will this story continue to dominate headlines? One thing’s for sure: Everyone will have an opinion.