Recently on GOOD
Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him. Another reason why you should proofread before hitting ‘tweet.’
Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? A writer ventures out of his “male bubble” to find a medical jungle crowded with toxic treatments, false diagnoses, and shame A writer ventures out of his “male bubble” to find a medical jungle crowded with toxic treatments, false diagnoses, and shame.
Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. “I have been frankly surprised, disappointed and even at times disgusted [by] the amount of people who profess to be Christians but will not truly adhere to what Christ said.”
A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. The 41st president may has passed away, but Sully’s job is far from finished.
Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. When people choose intolerance over love, there are consequences.
After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. Everyone deserves a second chance.
A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy