  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children.
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason. 

by Tod Perry

December 3, 2018 at 15:45
Copy Link
Photo by Juan23/Flickr

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor’s three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become over protective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong.  

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug,” the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol) and during this time didn’t even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!”

His wife soon felt better, but Otis’ behavior didn’t change. 

“My wife goes to the bathroom, he cries outside the door,” Girlfriendhatesmefor wrote. “She leaves for work, he mopes by the front door until she gets home. And when she gets home, all he wants to do is drape himself all over her. It’s getting annoying (well 50% of the time it’s annoying, 50% of the time it’s cute).”

Girlfriendhatesmefor began to fear that Otis’ behavior may be an early sign of an aggression issue or an indication that the dog was hurt or sick.

So he threw a question out to fellow Reddit users: “Has anyone else’s dog suddenly developed attachment/aggression issues? Any and all advice appreciated, even if it’s that we’re being paranoid!”

The most popular response to his thread was  by ZZBC who asked if she might be pregnant.

Comment from discussion [Help] Dog suddenly very attached to wife and won’t leave her alone..

The potential news hit Girlfriendhatesmefor like a ton of bricks.  

Comment from discussion [Help] Dog suddenly very attached to wife and won’t leave her alone..

A few days later, Girlfriendhatesmefor posted an update and ZZBC was right!

 

 

“The wifey is pregnant!” the father-to-be, wrote. “Otis is still being overprotective but it all makes sense now! Thanks for all the advice and kind words! Sorry for the delayed reply, I didn’t check back until just now!”

Many Redditors reponded with similar experiences. 

Comment from discussion [Help] Dog suddenly very attached to wife and won’t leave her alone.
Comment from discussion [Help] Dog suddenly very attached to wife and won’t leave her alone.
Comment from discussion [Help] Dog suddenly very attached to wife and won’t leave her alone.

So why do dogs get over protective when someone is pregnant? 

Jeff Werber, PhD, president and chief veterinarian of the Century Veterinary Group in Los Angeles, told Health.com that “dogs can also smell the hormonal changes going on in a woman’s body at that time.” He added the dog may “not understand that this new scent of your skin and breath is caused by a developing baby, but they will know that something is different with you—which might cause them to be more curious or attentive.”

The big lesson here is to listen to your pets and to ask questions when their behavior abruptly changes. They may be trying to tell you something and the news may be life-changing. 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone.

Funny enough, the Bible says nothing about transgenderd people. by Tod Perry
Communities

A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising. 

“Girls play basketball too and it's not any more important for boys than girls,” she wrote.   by Tod Perry
Communities

Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful.

She was very proud.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason. 
Recent
Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet. Someone epically turned it against him. about 2 hours ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  about 12 hours ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. about 21 hours ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  about 23 hours ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 1 day ago Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. 4 days ago After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. 4 days ago A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone. 4 days ago A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising.  4 days ago Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful. 4 days ago Fired NFL cheerleader reveals the bizarre and sexist rules she had to follow. 5 days ago The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers