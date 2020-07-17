Fox News called out Trump's big lie about Biden to his face and the president came up empty
The Trump campaign can't run on the economy or its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they've pivoted to a message of fear. In the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, Trump released a campaign video this week claiming people "won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."
Trump tried to tie Joe Biden to the defund the police movement during his interview on Fox News, but Wallace wouldn't let him get away with it.
"It's gotten totally out of control and it's really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump said in the interview set to run on Sunday.
"Sir, he does not," Wallace replied.
"Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders," Trump shot back, referencing a unity pledge made between Biden and the Vermont senator earlier this month.
"And it says nothing about defunding the police," Wallace said.
"Oh really? It says abolish, it says defund. Let's go. Get me the charter, please," Trump said, turning to staff off-camera.
The staffers brought out a highlighted version of the pledge and found nothing in it about defunding the police.
Wallace said that Trump found "a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to. But he couldn't find any indication —because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."
To drill home the point, just last month Biden spoke out against the movement.
"No, I don't support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness," he told CBS News.
There you have it. Kudos to Chris Wallace for holding Trump to the basic standards of truth.
