Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

5 big questions ahead of Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night TV

After a brief suspension following a monologue controversy, the comedian is back. But what should we expect?

jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel live, abc, free speech, late-night tv

Jimmy Kimmel is back on ABC. But many questions linger.

Photo credit: The White House via Wikimedia Commons, public domain
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 23, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

A mere six days after being indefinitely suspended from the late-night ecosystem, Jimmy Kimmel’s long-running talk show returns to ABC tonight. But even as his comeback is being widely celebrated by some as a victory for free speech, it’s unclear how the comedian will approach such a delicate situation—the tone, the talking points, and how often he’ll be glancing over his shoulder.

It’s a complicated situation worth recapping. Last Wednesday, ABC removed Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the airwaves—a move that followed two major station-group owners, Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Sinclair Broadcast Group, announcing their refusal to air the program.

The controversy has been widely pegged to Kimmel’s monologue from the prior Monday, in which he said that "the MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

What we know about Jimmy Kimmel's return to TV www.youtube.com

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had criticized Kimmel during a podcast appearance, saying, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

Those statements were widely criticized, with top House Democrats calling for Carr to resign, and even GOP Sen.Ted Cruz sharing complaints on his podcast.

"I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said. I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz noted. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said. We’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like,’ that will end up bad for conservatives." (Kimmel was clearly not fired, given that he’s already coming back)

President Trump celebrated Kimmel’s initial suspension. "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," he wrote on Truth Social. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

Meanwhile, over 400 celebrities—including stars like Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston—signed a letter published by the ACLU standing "in solidarity" with Kimmel.

Disney, which owns ABC, announced Kimmel’s return on Monday. In a statement, they addressed carrying out the suspension to "avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," calling some of the host’s comments "ill-timed and thus insensitive." However, they also pointed to days of "thoughtful conversations" with the comedian as informing their decision to bring him back.

BREAKING: ABC announces Jimmy Kimmel will return to TV tomorrow www.youtube.com

Still, Jimmy Kimmel Live! won’t be returning everywhere—both Nexstar and Sinclair will continue to preempt the show for now.

So where does that leave us, the viewers? Here are five big questions:

1. Will Kimmel apologize?

When Sinclair initially announced it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the company called on the comedian to "issue a direct apology to the Kirk family" and "make a meaningful personal donation" to both the Kirk family and Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA. No one knows for sure what Kimmel will do on the air, but it’s definitely a complicated situation, given the various corporate pressures and the fact that his every word will be analyzed under a massive microscope.

Regardless, it’s worth noting that Kimmel expressed condolences after Kirk’s murder. "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" he wrote on Instagram. "On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

2) Will the writers follow The Daily Show’s satirical approach?

After the news of Kimmel’s suspension spread, other late-night hosts found themselves in an awkward spot—but one also filled with comedic potential. What tone do you strike in this environment, given what just happened to your late-night peer? The clear answer was taking a far different approach, like Jon Stewart did in a winking Daily Show segment the show described as a "Post-Kimmel Primer on Free Speech in the Glorious Trump Era." Will the Kimmel crew follow that lead? How will they find the comedy in this especially tense situation?

- YouTube www.youtube.com

3) Will Kimmel directly address Trump or other prominent critics?

Kimmel and Trump have a long history of beefing in public—for proof, consult Intelligencer’s story on this subject. But in our current climate, how much will the host want to push things? Also, given that a few days of headlines in 2025 feels like 100, he has a whole lot of news to catch up on (this is like having to explain an entire season of Lost in 20 seconds—not easy). Everyone will be watching, and many of them will be scrutinizing his every word.

4) What’s the format?

Speaking of which: Will they give him even more time for a monologue? If there’s ever been a talk show episode that could benefit from more time, this is probably it. Then again, could they take the opposite approach, moving more heavily into sketches or behind-the-desk interviews? This is very abnormal setting—should the format reflect that?

5) How quickly will we see the ripple effects?

Both fans and detractors will likely be poring through Kimmel’s monologue, looking for reasons to either champion or criticize him. There are so many other characters in this drama: the FCC, Trump, ABC and Disney, the affiliates, the media, and the wider government. Is it possible to make this controversy die down with one episode, or will this story continue to dominate headlines? One thing’s for sure: Everyone will have an opinion.

late-night tvjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel livefccpresident trumpfree speechfirst amendmenttalk showcomedytelevision

The Latest

jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel live, abc, free speech, late-night tv
Culture

5 big questions ahead of Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night TV

surgeon, superheroes, fear, anxiety, scared kids, operation, fun games, otolaryngologist
Good People

Surgeon dresses scared kids as superheroes, giving them the power to face surgery

radiohead, ok computer, music paralysis, music of youth, best albums
Culture

A Radiohead album changed how I experience music. But why do these discoveries fade with time?

toxic workplace, bad boss, work culture, viral TikTok, Ben Askins, employee rights, empathy, corporate culture, work-life balance
Past Events

Boss’s reaction to employee hit by a car is so bad it’s almost satire

More For You

body image, fitness, mental health, kindness, gym motivation, body positivity, women's health, viral video, Instagram, self-worth, intergenerational friendship

Woman sits at the gym

Canva

A fitness coach was having a bad body image day. An older woman's words changed everything.

Even for a professional fitness coach, some days are harder than others. For Zahra Mourtada, who shares her fitness journey as @alivewithzahra on Instagram, it was a tough "body image day." As a public figure, she’s no stranger to criticism, but on this particular morning, the negativity was weighing on her. Then, a conversation with a stranger in the gym provided the exact affirmation she needed to hear.

In a video Mourtada shared, an older woman approached her mid-workout. Mistaking the battle ropes for professional equipment, the woman asked if Mourtada was training to be a firefighter, telling her it was "so cool." According to Mourtada’s on-screen text, the woman then "complimented saying I look amazing."

Keep ReadingShow less
grief, parental loss, memorial, family, love, legacy, heartwarming, Instagram, viral story, mental health, coping with loss

A woman writes on a memorial wall

Canva

A woman framed her late father's final seven words. Their message is a lesson for us all.

When we lose a parent, we often cling to the final memories—a last conversation, a shared glance, or the last words they ever spoke. For Anna Harp, those final words from her father were a gift of profound peace, and she found a beautiful way to make them a permanent part of her family’s life.

In a moving video shared to her Instagram, @fairyontheprairie, Harp revealed a custom piece of art hanging above a doorway in her home. It’s a 3D-printed replica of a simple, handwritten note, preserving the last words her father ever wrote before he passed away.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, viral story, heartwarming, parenting, skateboarding, gender stereotypes, community, good news, breaking stereotypes, teenagers

Teens hang out at a skate park

Canva

Mom brings daughter to skate park dominated by teenage boys. A 15-year-old's words leave her speechless.

Some stories are so heartwarming they deserve to be told again and again. Years after it first went viral, a mother’s account of an unexpectedly kind encounter at a skate park continues to resonate, reminding us all to look past stereotypes and celebrate simple acts of decency.

The story was originally shared in a public post on X by Jeanean Thomas (@JeaneanThomas), a firefighter and mother, who wanted to thank a teenage boy she never got to meet in person. She began by describing the apprehension she and her young daughter felt upon arriving at a local skate park.

Keep ReadingShow less
know your worth, setting boundaries, workplace drama, great resignation, consulting, IT stories, Reddit, career advice

Man typing on a computer

Canva

His old boss wouldn’t stop texting him. So he charged them for every response.

Leaving a job doesn’t always mean leaving it behind. One Redditor, u/antiworkthrowaway234, knew that all too well. After managing critical IT infrastructure for a company, they figured their exit wouldn’t stop the calls from coworkers needing help.

So they got ahead of it. “I was the only one who knew about tons of our IT infrastructure, and I anticipated that I was going to get tons of texts and phone calls from former coworkers,” they shared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aviation emergency, Heroic pilots, Aircraft malfunction, Air safety, Atlanta incident, Flight control issues, Brickyard Flight 4439, Trim runaway, Pilot crisis, Aviation safety

Pilot handles the controls in the cockpit

Canva

Pilots' heroic actions save flight during terrifying malfunction: "We can't pitch down!"

Just a few moments after taking off from Atlanta's runway 09L, at roughly 2,200 feet, the crew of Brickyard Flight 4439 encountered a pilot’s worst nightmare: the plane’s pitch trim system suddenly went rogue. Pitch trim controls the angle of the aircraft’s nose—crucial for stable flight. As the captain realized he couldn't engage the autopilot, he immediately knew something was seriously wrong, as reported by The Aviation Herald.

As the plane began pitching sharply upward, both pilots had to physically wrestle their controls, fighting desperately to push the nose down. They quickly declared an emergency to air traffic control, reporting they had a "trim runaway" and were in a terrifying "stalling situation," unable to lower their nose.

Keep ReadingShow less
HOA, homeowners association, viral video, TikTok, parenting, kids playing, neighborhood dispute, community rules, noise complaint, parenting debate

Two young kids play in the yard with a sprinkler

Canva

An HOA president told a dad to keep his kids inside. His response went viral.

The sound of children playing outdoors is, for many, a nostalgic and welcome sign of a healthy neighborhood. For others, it’s just noise. This modern-day friction was perfectly captured in a doorbell camera video that has since gone viral, showing a tense exchange between a father and his Homeowners Association (HOA) president.

The video, shared on TikTok by the account Daily Dose Of Masculinity (@masculineessence_), begins with three young girls shrieking as they run indoors, followed moments later by the HOA president ringing the doorbell. When their father answers, she gets straight to the point.

Keep ReadingShow less
abandoned mall, old mall, decline of the malls
It wasn't all that long ago that shopping malls dominated the retail scene and the local social scene in their communities.
Canva

The unexpected reason there are so many empty and abandoned malls

It wasn't all that long ago that shopping malls dominated the retail scene and the local social scene in their communities. For kids in the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, the mall was a destination to meet your friends, check out that person you have a crush on, and, of course, shop for the latest fashions. But that stopped rather abruptly and many people don't understand why.

It is easy to look at the timing of the failure of malls against the rise of Amazon and online shopping and draw a conclusion that that was what killed the suburban shopping mall. But that is far from the whole story. To get the full story about why malls have been on the decline for much of the past 15 years, we have to go back to the 1950s when the first mall sprouted up in Edina, Minnesota.

Keep ReadingShow less
david letterman, late show, fcc, jimmy kimmel, free speech

David Letterman has a bizarre phone call with the fake FCC in a classic 'Late Show' sketch.

Photo credit: Screenshots from Letterman YouTube

David Letterman takes a 'gassy' call from the FCC in resurfaced 'Late Show' sketch

David Letterman’s always had impeccable comedic timing, knowing precisely when to elevate an interview or sketch with a bizarre non-sequitur or side-splitting sidebar. But as he proved with a newly resurfaced Late Show bit—a supremely goofy 2013 segment involving a gassy phone call from the "FCC"—he also has expert cultural timing. Amid an ongoing free-speech controversy involving Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC, and the actual FCC, reposting this clip on YouTube scans as social commentary without uttering one new word.

The piece opens with the Late Show host at his desk, surprised by a ringing telephone. After a few one-liners about the size of the device ("That thing’s enormous…This phone is the size of an accordion"), Letterman answers to greet his seemingly disoriented caller. "Ummm, Mr. Lemmerman," a voice stammers. "I’m calling from the Federal Communications Commission. We need you to answer a few questions to renew your talk-show license." The comedian fires back, "How did you get this number? And I’ve never heard of this. And how can I get you off the phone as quickly as possible?"

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025