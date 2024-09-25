Boy finds letter stepmom wrote him the day she married his dad. She had saved it for his 18th birthday.

A bond need not be biological for it to be profound. It's a matter of how much effort and love one puts into the relationship to make it work. Talking about one such relationship, a Reddit user, u/ThrowRAdeimater25, shared a heartfelt post on the platform, dedicating it to his stepmother. The 18-year-old mentioned that he was so close to his stepmom that he addressed her as his 'mother' and nothing less. The post came in light of a letter she wrote when he was just six, dedicated to his 18-year-old self. Moved by the letter addressed to him twelve years ago, the young man couldn't resist sharing it on the platform.

In his post, he explained that his biological mom passed away giving birth to him. His father met his now mom when the boy was 3 years old. “They got married months after my sixth birthday and they have had four more kids. My mother always treated me like her own and never let me feel like an outsider or 'half-sibling.' I was always her son and big brother to all my siblings,” he remarked. Sharing the core memory he got to experience on his 18th birthday, the boy mentioned that his mother left him a letter on his pillow. “I opened it, and it was a letter my mother had written to my 18-year-old self the day before she married my father,” he mentioned.

The 12-year-old letter contained hopes and wishes from the mother’s heart for the then 6-year-old. The man revealed how she promised to help him retain his biological mother’s memory, respect her and never take her place. She added that she would be as best a mother figure as she could for the boy. Furthermore, the mom mentioned how she planned to be a part of the boy’s life as he grew up and fulfilled her duty. “She promised to kiss my forehead every morning before I got on the school bus, to always encourage my interests, and to try her hardest to come to every practice and game of mine,” he wrote. He added that she promised she would never differentiate between him and her biological kids.

There were several other heartfelt promises the mom made 12 years ago and she stuck to them to the best of her ability. Sharing a hopeful concluding message, the mom wrote, “You’re an 18-year-old now - an adult and are hopefully heading to college soon and you no longer have any formal reason to maintain a relationship with me but I truly hope that in these last 12 years, I was able to be a loving mother and fulfill all my promises to you. I can only hope that you will continue to give me the privilege of being your mom because you will always be my son. I love you.”

The young man became teary-eyed as he read the letter over and over again. He was overwhelmed with the gesture. Moreover, realizing that the promises she made 12 years ago had been fulfilled throughout the years was a priceless gift for him. “She opened her arms and heart to a boy who she had zero biological responsibility toward and has been the most loving and supportive mother I could ask for,” he exclaimed. u/Lucy-La-Loca remarked, “This is a true inspiration to all step-parents and children.” u/Hiker2190 wrote, “You take that note to her, you hug her, and you tell her that you could not have asked for a better mom.” In an update, the man shared that he talked to his stepmom after reading the letter and they both cried their hearts out, as well as expressed how much they love each other.

