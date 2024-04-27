Restaurant's exemplary response to heartbroken customer's strange pizza request garners praise

A New York-based restaurant is changing the world, one pizza at a time. They changed the world of one man who visited them with an unusual order, and left the table fulfilled and happy. It was Jason’s birthday, and the eatery made his day extra special by honoring his bizarre pizza request.

Jason, who has lately deleted his account, posted on Reddit in May 2022, captioning it as “I had a crappy birthday but my local pizza place had my back.” The post was shared by the popular Reddit community r/MadeMeSmile and currently has over 97,000 upvotes. On his special day, Jason was sad. So, while placing an order, he added a special request that said, “It’s my birthday and not even my family called me. I’m sad and I really like olives. Please put on as many black olives as you can. I want you to put on so many black olives that you start to question mine and your own sanity. As much as you can include without being fired. Thank you.”

To his surprise, the pizzeria effectuated his request and returned his order with a pizza whose crust was covered with tons of black olives. They even went above and beyond their service by presenting a pizza box whose inner flap was decorated with a cool cake drawing. A message of “Happy Birthday” was scrawled alongside the drawing, as well as the Spanish equivalent “Feliz cumpleaños.” The pizzeria even provided an extra container of black olives kept in the corner of the pizza box.

People all over social media have been commending the pizzeria for their generous deed in response to the man’s heartbreaking note. u/cellophane7, who has worked in several pizzerias commented, “Getting an opportunity to cheer up a stranger was always a joy. Plus, it's fun to be a little creative with box art. I remember every single instance of people asking for weird custom stuff like this. Just wanted you to know you made their night as well.”

Another Redditor, u/deadletterdept, extended his blessings to Jason by saying, “Yo my dude! Happy birthday! It's a long shot but if you're in Canada I'd like to send you a couple of bucks toward your pizza via e-transfer. I've had a bunch of lonely birthdays; I feel you.”

Among the countless pages where the post was shared, was r/deliciouscompliance. Plus, the photographs of Jason’s olive-drenched pizza and his instruction receipt were reposted in an Instagram post which attracted over 1 million likes.

As for Jason, Norbert’s service certainly would have made up for the absence of his family on his birthday. They made his birthday a red-letter day and his sad heart a little happy. Later, Jason told Newsweek that at first he "wasn't sure what to expect," but after the servers returned with his order, he was very much pleased. "It was very sweet and definitely made my day a little better," he said.