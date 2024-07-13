Woman shared her one unusual regret online and a stranger stepped up to fulfill it

We often buy things depending on whether we need them, want them or can afford them. However, there are times when we regret not buying an item that momentarily caught our attention. A woman named Celia Robbins, who goes by @CeliaBeledia on X, shared how she had experienced this at one point. She shared a post with the community, recalling her trip to Iceland and spotting a cute sweater shop.

The grey sweater with images of puffins on it did not make it back home with Robbins and she had regretted it ever since. "My daughter asked, 'Do you ever have any regrets, Mom?' And while I knew she was asking this question on a philosophical level, my mind immediately went to this puffin sweater I saw in Iceland. It’s been 3 years since I saw it in a shop there and I still regret not buying it," she wrote on her post and shared an image of the sweater on a cloth hanger. But there was a kind stranger out there who was about to wash away all her regrets of not purchasing the grey sweater.

Robbins' post quickly gained over 4 million views and connected her with the right person who had a thoughtful surprise for her. A filmmaker named Dave Wiskus (@dwiskus) came across Robbin's post and revealed something that possibly made the woman's day. “My regret is that I bought this exact sweater for my wife two years ago. She has worn it zero times,” Wiskus wrote underneath Robbins' post on X. “I’m in NYC. Cover shipping and it’s yours.”

As promised, Wiskus shipped the puffins sweater to Robbins who wanted to own it for a long time. She shared a follow-up post where she clicked herself wearing the exact same sweater she had received from Wiskus, flashing a big smile. "People are amazing! Just 10 days ago, I shared a thought about one of my regrets in life. Of course, not buying a sweater sounds like a minor regret but so many people could relate! And then @dwiskus made my wish a reality. This sweater made it from NYC to Berlin in record time!" she gushed, adding that she had spotted the original sweater at a little shop near the Seljalandsfoss waterfall in Iceland

People in her comment section were glad to see that the sweater fits Robbin perfectly. @Byjessiemills shared, "This is incredible. Maybe we should all try it. One of my biggest regrets is not becoming an artist in downtown New York and, very specifically, living in the outsized Soho apartment in the film Big." @Lyn_Boyer recalled, "Great. I could relate to the original post. Years ago in Florence, my husband said I should come back the next day to buy the sandals I loved. The next day the market was closed, and we had to leave. I don’t remember anything about them except the disappointment." @xelocin commented, "I’ve been thinking about this ever since you posted. This makes me so happy to hear. Absolute legend, Dave."