Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The Netherlands is slowly transitioning to a 4-day workweek and it's been especially good for women

This is what work-life balance looks like.

four day workweek, economy, jobs, employee burnout, employment

The Dutch enjoy a four-day work week with no major economic issues.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 28, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Burnout at work has become a national issue in the United States, to the point that the media is calling it “The Great Exhaustion.” There's been concern and debate regarding productivity at work and whether the U.S. should adopt a four-day workweek versus the traditional 9-to-5 for five days out of the week. In contrast, the debate is over in the Netherlands, where a four-day workweek is commonplace and welcomed, especially for women in the workforce.

The average worker in the Netherlands works around 32.1 hours a week, the shortest workweek in the European union. While the majority of folks work part-time, most full-time workers compress their hours into four-day workweeks rather than spreading them over five. In spite of shorter work hours, the Netherlands retains a high GDP and a productive economy. This is due to the fact that while the Dutch work shorter hours each week, they work longer tenures before retiring which allows industrious work to be spread across a larger population of people in the work force.

@theonlystefano

How many hours per week do you work in the Netherlands? #netherlands #nederland #livinginthenetherlands #holland #groningen

This has been especially beneficial to women in the Netherlands. Since most households feature both partners working part-time and their parents still doing some work into their golden years, this allows women to pursue higher status positions in various fields while their traditionally male partners can share household, childcare, and elder care duties in equal measure—a common struggle and stress that many working women in the United States have if they want to thrive in both their career and family.

@tedtoks

What are your thoughts on a 4-day work week? Economist Juliet Schor believes the traditional approach to work needs to be redesigned and the science is backing her up. Research shows that a 32-hour work week has the potential to tackle burnout and job fatigue while addressing pressing issues like depression, income and racial disparities among other things. To hear her full case for the 4-day work week, visit the 🔗 in our ☣️ to watch her full TED Talk. #4DayWorkWeek #CorporateTok #TEDTalk #Burnout

Of course, the Netherlands is able to have families live comfortably under two part-time incomes in a household, whereas a single person in the U.S. needs an average of over $80K in salary to live comfortably. It should also be noted that most people earn less money in the Netherlands, but still benefit from the work-life balance that allows them to spend time raising children or care for their elderly relatives. Most American families working full time need to pay for child and adult care services since they don’t have the time to do it themselves. There's also the fact that the U.S. has no laws requiring companies to provide a minimum amount of paid vacation time to employees as is common in the Netherlands.

@aligoingabroad

I love living in the Netherlands for many reasons but the work life balance here is the best part 🥹 I also forgot to mention that many companies let you work remote for a certain number of weeks a year too! #netherlands #netherlandstiktok #dutch #dutchtiktok #america #american #usa #corporate #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporateamerica #corporategirlies #corporatetok #amsterdam #amsterdamcity #expat #expatlife #expats #working #workingabroad #abroadlife #livingabroad #europe #european #europetravel #worklife #workfromhome #worklifebalance #9to5

With that being said, and given that the Netherlands is able to accomplish this without harming its economy, there is credence for a four-day workweek to become a new standard in America to address its worker burnout problem. Studies from the National Institute of Health, Stanford University, and others repeatedly show no correlation between higher productivity and working more or longer hours. Pilot programs from companies experimenting with four-day work weeks without impacting salaries throughout Europe and Japan are reporting higher satisfaction ratings among their employees, lower burnout, and overall better health for them, too. This is all with little to no impact on the employee’s productivity on the jobs. Some states, such as New York, are conducting their own experiments on how four-day workweeks impact their bottom line.

It’ll be interesting to see if the four-day workweek becomes more and more commonplace throughout the world as experimentation and studies continue.

burnout at workcareer and motherhoodemployee satisfactionfourday workweekhealthnational issuenetherlandsproductivityproductivity at workthe great exhaustionunited stateswomen in the workforcework life balance

The Latest

four day workweek, economy, jobs, employee burnout, employment
Work & Money

The Netherlands is slowly transitioning to a 4-day workweek and it's been especially good for women

psychologists, intelligence, smart people, good habits, behavior, wisdom, 10 signs, emotional intelligence
Science

Psychologists reveal 10 signs that someone is secretly smart and may not even know it

million dollar challenge, entrepreneur, hustle culture, burnout, success, failure, inspirational story, life lessons, resilience, health, family
Past Events

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year. His plan spectacularly backfired.

chimerism, rare disease, medical mystery, good news, health, autoimmune disease, human body, genetics, twins, birthmark, inspirational story
Past Events

A woman’s lifelong health issues and a unique birthmark led to a shocking discovery: she is her own twin

More For You

walmart, lawsuit, consumer protection, shopping tips, sales

Walmart will settle for millions of dollars for alleged price discrepancies.

Photo credit: Canva

Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

Residents of California noticed something odd when shopping at Walmart. Many claimed that products such as baked goods, produce, and other prepared foods were sold with less weight than indicated on their labels. Others also accused Walmart of charging customers more than its lowest advertised or posted price. This alleged attempt to save money will now cost Walmart $5.6 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit.

The civil complaint filed by multiple California counties stated that this discrepancy in pricing violated California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws. Walmart will settle with the district attorney offices of Santa Clara County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County, and Sonoma County, paying $5.5 million in civil penalties while agreeing to ensure that their employees will be held responsible for accurately weighing and pricing their products. The retail giant will also pay $139,908 to cover the costs of the investigations. Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and operates over 280 stores in California, meaning that its questionable pricing practices impact millions of customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
employment law, reddit, worker's rights, employment, human resources

Asking to be paid on time? Written warning!

Photo credit: Canva

Employee gets 'bad attitude' warning after asking why their paycheck was a week late

The modern concept of work is fairly simple. At a job, you do the duties listed and are paid for those duties within an agreed upon time frame. That’s the exchange. If something is off within that agreement, it’s fair for either party to ask the other questions why there is an issue. However, a viral Reddit thread featuring a worker getting reprimanded by their manager over a late paycheck has people wondering where the disconnect is.

In the thread, the original poster discussed about how his paycheck was late by almost a full week. Thinking that there was just a delay, they calmly asked their manager, “Hey, I haven’t been paid yet, do you know when it’ll go through?” The manager apparently gave them a look and said, “You don’t have to come at me with that kind of tone.” Hours later, the worker was called into the office and given a formal warning due to “unprofessional attitude toward management” for politely yet directly asking when to expect their payment. The paycheck appeared two days after the supposed “incident” with no apology or acknowledgment that it was late.

Keep ReadingShow less
gen z, workforce, promotions, work culture, economy

Gen Z cares less about being late to work compared to other generations.

Photo credit: Canva

87-year-old CEO's secret to success is being 'on time.' Here's why that rubs Gen Z wrong.

In an interview with Fortune, 87-year-old CEO George Gellert of Gellert Global Group has spent over 60 years running a company that brings in $1.7 billion each year. The secret to his success, he claims, isn’t anything huge but one consistent practice: being on time. “My mother would say to me, if you’re one minute late, it’s the same as being an hour late.” However, his younger Gen Z peers aren’t hearing it.

A survey of 1,000 workers across different ages and stages of life found that 47% of Gen Zers believed that being 5 to 10 minutes late to a meeting or function was still considered “on time,” a far cry from other previous working generations. This among other reasons is why Gen Z is considered the most difficult generation to work with even when their peers manage them.

Keep ReadingShow less
underpaid jobs, job market, minimum wage, emt, essential worker

EMTs are among the least paid professions in the U.S.

Photo credit: Canva

People everywhere agree that these four mission critical professions are shockingly underpaid

Many people agree that a hard day of work deserves a fair wage in return, or, at the very least, a livable wage. However, according to the Society of Human Resource Management, nearly half of Americans who work full-time don’t make a livable wage. Even people who make six-figure incomes aren’t considered upper class in many states. This raises many opinions among Americans regarding minimum wage, inflation, and other topics, but among the working class one question remains: Which professions are the most underpaid and under appreciated?

This conversation sparked a viral Reddit thread titled, “What’s a job that absolutely deserves triple the salary, but doesn’t get nearly enough respect?” One would imagine that folks would list a variety of different jobs, including their own, but there seemed to be a few specific occupations that were frequently referenced and upvoted. Here are some the most cited professions people believe deserve much more money and respect from society.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ford, auto industry, manufacturing, Gen Z, wages

Ford's CEO has a plan for his Gen Z workers.

Photo credit: Canva

Ford CEO's response to 'young people don't want to work here' is just what Gen Z needs to hear

Ford CEO Jim Farley noticed a problem at the car manufacturing company when he sat down to negotiate new terms and contracts with the union leaders. According to his veteran staff and the demographics of his employee roster, he was told “young people don’t want to work here.” So did he try to make Ford more appealing with snacks or a more youth-oriented, fun-focused work environment? No. He decided to go old school and copy a method done by founder Henry Ford himself back in 1914: give the young workers raises.

“The older workers who’d been at the company said, ‘None of the young people want to work here. Jim, you pay $17 an hour, and they are so stressed,’” Farley said to Walter Isaacson in an interview. In the conversation with longtime workers, he found out that many of his younger temps and newer staff were struggling to make ends meet, with some of them working eight-hour-long shifts at Amazon before clocking in to work their seven hour shifts at Ford each day. After finding out these workers were getting only three to four hours of sleep per night, Farley knew something had to change.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace culture, bad boss, viral tiktok, employee safety, toxic workplace, management fail, employee rights, work-life balance

A woman talks on her cellphone after a car accident

Canva

Manager’s shocking reaction after employee is hit by car sparks online fury

We all expect basic empathy from bosses, especially during emergencies. But a manager’s recent response to an employee hospitalized after being hit by a car has left the internet outraged—and questioning workplace culture.

Internet personality Ben Askins (@ben.askins) recently highlighted a troubling text exchange in a viral TikTok, revealing how one manager prioritized deadlines over human compassion.

Keep ReadingShow less
work from home, remote work, healthy living, work life balance, employment

Remote workers tend be happier and healthier than people returning to the office.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists definitively know why working from home makes us happier and healthier

More and more businesses and industries are pushing for people to work in the office after remote working became the standard during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons vary with some companies claiming that remote work lessens collaboration and other theories revolving around power and money. But after four years of analysis, a study showed that remote work makes employees happier and healthier overall, and it boils down to one aspect: time.

A late-2024 Australian study reinforced the realization that many remote workers already know and experienced: working from home makes us happier and healthier. This has been backed up time and again by experts in both business and health fields. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also points out that remote work has no negative impact on productivity in the majority of American businesses, so even if you’re focused on business success rather than the mental and physical health of your employees, remote work could be more beneficial compared to traditional in-office culture.

Keep ReadingShow less
employee revenge, manager ultimatums, work etiquette, bad managers, conflict resolution

When have hostile ultimatums led to positive results?

Photo credit: Canva

‘I turned around and went home’: Why managers making ultimatums to employees never works

Another story of an employee standing up for themselves has been spreading around online. In this situation, an 18-year-old retail worker showed up for her shift six minutes late due to traffic. Her manager yelled at her and humiliated her in front of fellow coworkers and even some customers. The manager laid down an ultimatum: “If you don’t show up on time, don’t come in at all!” The retail worker called her bluff.

The following week, the retail worker realized she was going to be five minutes late when heading over to her job. Knowing this, she "turned around and went home." She texted her manager, “Per your instruction, I’m not coming in since I couldn’t be on time.” The manager freaked out and the retail worker ignored any calls from them. The next day, the retail worker came to work, explaining that she was just following her manager’s instructions. The manager hasn't bothered her about being mildly late ever since.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025