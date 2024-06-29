Video shows Uber driver's surprising reaction to picking up friend from 20 years ago as a passenger

20 years ago, Danny and John worked with each other. After leaving from there, they parted ways, and moved on to their new routines, neither seeing each other again nor thinking that this part of their lives would spark an unexpected friendship. Years passed, and one random day, Danny, now an Uber driver, reunited with his long-time friend John, almost serendipitously. Months after their heartfelt reunion, Danny (@danny.b106) posted the dashcam footage of their interaction on his TikTok. Before he realized it, the video was all over the place, sparking a domino of happy vibes in the netizens.

“When you’re driving Uber, pick up a passenger, and realize it’s an old friend you ain’t seen in 20+ years,” the Dallas, Texas driver wrote in the video caption. The 45-second footage shows driver Danny seated on the car’s front seat wearing his seat belt just when a passenger, who is later revealed to be John, opens the car’s back door and slips inside.

In the video, dated January 19, 2024, Danny greets his passenger, not yet knowing his identity. As the car hauls itself on the road, the two men interact in a light-hearted conversation, talking about things like the weather. Then abruptly, the passenger asks Danny, “So what’s your name, man?” “The name’s Danny,” he replies. The passenger says, “I know you. You know me.”

Puzzled, Danny looks in the rear-view mirror, then tilts his head to take a better look at the back seat passenger. And as he sees him, his entire demeanor changes from formal to informal. “Man hell yeah!” Danny exclaims, “John! What the f***!” Both men erupt into laughter, but John’s particular guffaw caught people’s attention, who said it was so hearty.

Their interaction continued in the comment section as John spotted the video. “Danny you see this!!? WOW! Let’s do more!” said John in a comment. Danny replied, “This is the OG John right here! Right On! We’re TT (TikTok) famous Bro! Who would have thought it? What a great response I wasn’t expecting.” There are nearly 8000 comments on the video and it has been watched over 9 million times.

Image Source: TikTok | @johnjohnson8870

A TikToker, @cantteachthis, commented, “We need more John & Danny!!” while @clown209_ said, “Time flies. We get old, but the friends we had, remember the times we had like 20 years ain’t passed.”

Image Source: TikTok | @mkearney331

When people urged him to post the full reunion footage, Danny later posted a “Part 2” which is around 5 minutes long. In this video, John said he thought about Danny a month before they reunited. John is a businessman working in Oklahoma. “Bro this is the best interaction I have ever seen. These dudes are family,” commented @_franchi07 on the video.

People urged Danny to stay in touch with his friend, to which, he said, “I’ll hopefully never lose contact again. There wasn’t Facebook or social media like that back then to keep in touch.” As revealed through some of the comments, Danny and John first met while working at a hip-hop club in Dallas years ago. He was the bar manager and John was head of security there. He said he’d soon meet up with his friend for a beer.

The wholesome video was also shared on Reddit’s popular group r/MadeMeSmile, receiving 3.2k upvotes in less than a week. Redditor u/noreplybot said the video gave them “Dillion and Dutch (Predator, 1987) vibes.” Noting how a random encounter turned into a heartfelt friendship, we can only say, that life works in mysterious ways.

