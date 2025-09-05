Consumers share 6 little known websites that offer valuable, money-saving services for free

As prices are going up and are projected to keep rising , many people are looking for ways to save money, whether it’s on entertainment, services, or needs. It can be difficult to parse through what is truly saving you money versus what could be available to you for cheap, if not free. Thanks to the internet, there are some little known options out there that could help.

A community of consumers started a thread online discussing and sharing the websites that many people aren’t talking about but should. These websites provide a bunch of necessary services to either help people find the best deal, offer help on certain needs for free, or provide oodles of entertainment without you needing to pay a dime. Here are six of the recommended resources that can help stretch your wallet more during these economically trying times.

Camelcamelcamel.com

One of the cited websites for people who want to save even more money on their Amazon purchases was camelcamelcamel.com . The website can help consumers track the prices of products they buy to help see if there are any patterns to get the deal possible, which isn’t always during Prime Day. It’s free and you can sign up for the website to send alerts when a product is at a historically low price point.

StopOverpaying.org

One consistent, common expense is car insurance and it’s difficult to get straight answers on whether or not you’re getting a fair quote. Every provider has some quote calculator to go through and then you end up going to website after website. Consumers have found StopOverpaying.org to be a great resource to shop around for car insurance. For free, the website asks all the questions major auto insurance providers ask while automatically winnowing them down to the best offers available to you.

If you’re looking to buy a car to insure, consumers recommend carfinderzone.com for a free and thorough search of the makes and models you’re looking for.

Openstax.org

If you want to bone up on your studies for various tests and certifications, Openstax.org provides free access to learning resources and books for subjects from kindergarten to grade 12 along with college resources, too. As more parents in the United States choose to homeschool , this could be a valuable resource for accurate and accredited teaching materials that are up-to-date and free to use.

Ninite.com

If you’re curating various extensions and helpful apps on your computer or browser to replace ones you pay for, your first stop might want to be Ninite.com . The website is a free one-stop-shop for a person to connect and download popular apps like VLC, GIMP, Evernote, and other apps for imaging, video playback, online storage, Java, etc. from their official sources. This way you can save time by getting them all installed simultaneously rather than individually searching for and downloading the apps one by one while worrying about possible bad links or phishing scams. Plus, Ninite automatically updates the apps to ensure you’re getting the latest versions for free.

@thebeardeditguy go from 0 to useful in under 5 minutes #tech #techtok #techtip #windows #ninite #pc

Photopea.com

Photoshop can be expensive if you don’t use it too often, and there are several “free” photo editing services available online, they usually block or limit editing choices to try to coax you into buying the full free version. Photopea.com allows you to use all of its photo editing features for free on your browser, only asking for money if you want an ad-free experience.

- YouTube youtu.be

A library card

“A library card isn’t a website!” Well, technically, no, but it grants you access to several money-saving ones. One of the biggest bank account drainers are the various e-book and streaming services, and many consumers are looking for alternatives to prevent themselves from having too many monthly subscription charges. By getting a library card you can find thousands of e-books, movies, TV shows, and other forms of entertainment for absolutely free. Blockbusters, best sellers, and everything in between. First, there is Libbyapp.com that grants access to e-books, digital audiobooks, and magazines for free. For film buffs, Kanopy.com is a streaming service full of movies. If you want to make the most out of your library card, Hoopladigital.com has e-books, audiobooks, comics, movies, TV shows, and music to read or stream through your devices. No tricks, just supporting your local library is all that is asked to gain access to all of these websites (and, of course, physical libraries, too).





@moviemayqueen Grateful every day that my library offers kanopy idk what I’d do without her 💅🏻 #filmtok #movies #letterboxd #cinema #movierecommendation #watchlist #movietok #kanopy #library #streaming

Every dime matters during times like these, so it's great to share with one another great places to save online and beyond.